Teacher Wears The Most Obnoxious Boots He Could Find To Maliciously Comply With Dress Code
Work & Money

Teacher Wears The Most Obnoxious Boots He Could Find To Maliciously Comply With Dress Code

Many schools expect their staff to wear “smart business dress” or “professional attire.” So did the one where Reddit user ExeTheHero worked.

In fact, it was so rigid that when the teacher injured his foot, they didn’t allow him to put on sneakers.

But as he explained on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ eventually, he found a creative solution to the problem, highlighting that the policy needed to be reconsidered (or at the very least, include a few exceptions) and earning his students’ respect in the process.

In a way, teachers too have uniforms

Image credits: Lukas (not the actual photo)

And this one wasn’t happy with the one “issued” by the school

Image credits: demoniacult (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Milad Heran (not the actual photo)

Image source: ExeTheHero

Experts think there should be at least some leeway within these policies

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

Education expert Beth Lewis acknowledges that outer appearances can make strong impressions and teachers are not immune to being judged based on their looks.

“Teachers work with administrators, students, families, and other teachers on a daily basis and need to make sure to put their best foot forward for all of them,” she said.

However, she believes that their wardrobe choices should be guided not only by professionalism but also by practicality and comfort.

Lewis advises teachers to opt for age-appropriate clothing. “It is not your job to dress for parents and families but know that you will probably be at least partially judged by your clothing. Think of how you would like to be perceived and dress accordingly—this goes for makeup too.”

According to her, that could mean keeping up with the latest trends, sticking with the classics, or something in between, depending on the circumstances.

“When in doubt, go for an approximation of business casual and avoid grey areas,” Lewis added. “If you’re not sure of a school rule, play it safe. As long as you present yourself as the qualified professional that you are, don’t wear anything that your students aren’t allowed to wear, and maintain authority, your clothing can be as fashionable and contemporary as you want it to be.”

When it comes to feet, the education expert suggests avoiding any shoe you wouldn’t feel comfy in for 8 or more hours straight. “Teachers spend most of their days standing, weaving between desks, and even squatting and kneeling. High stiletto heels and toe-pinching loafers are not kind to your heels and arches for long periods of time.”

That said, Lewis thinks it’s probably a good idea to “stay away from overly casual tennis shoes and sandals except during days where you are outside a lot such as field trips or walk-a-thons. Other than that, any comfortable shoe that is sensible and easy to walk in is perfectly fine,” she explained.

Research from 2022 shows there is, indeed, a complex relationship between what people wear in the academic world and the perceptions they create. While more elegant and formal clothing conveys qualities such as care and attention to detail, athletic or informal clothing in these settings is associated with flexibility and directness.

So it sounds like an extra pair of sneakers walking up and down the halls shouldn’t be the biggest administrative worry.

As the story went viral, its author provided more information on the whole ordeal

And people have had a lot to say about it

Some even said they’ve had similar experiences

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
