Teacher Wears The Most Obnoxious Boots He Could Find To Maliciously Comply With Dress Code

Many schools expect their staff to wear “smart business dress” or “professional attire.” So did the one where Reddit user ExeTheHero worked.

In fact, it was so rigid that when the teacher injured his foot, they didn’t allow him to put on sneakers.

But as he explained on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ eventually, he found a creative solution to the problem, highlighting that the policy needed to be reconsidered (or at the very least, include a few exceptions) and earning his students’ respect in the process.

Education expert Beth Lewis acknowledges that outer appearances can make strong impressions and teachers are not immune to being judged based on their looks.

“Teachers work with administrators, students, families, and other teachers on a daily basis and need to make sure to put their best foot forward for all of them,” she said.

However, she believes that their wardrobe choices should be guided not only by professionalism but also by practicality and comfort.

Lewis advises teachers to opt for age-appropriate clothing. “It is not your job to dress for parents and families but know that you will probably be at least partially judged by your clothing. Think of how you would like to be perceived and dress accordingly—this goes for makeup too.”

According to her, that could mean keeping up with the latest trends, sticking with the classics, or something in between, depending on the circumstances.

“When in doubt, go for an approximation of business casual and avoid grey areas,” Lewis added. “If you’re not sure of a school rule, play it safe. As long as you present yourself as the qualified professional that you are, don’t wear anything that your students aren’t allowed to wear, and maintain authority, your clothing can be as fashionable and contemporary as you want it to be.”

When it comes to feet, the education expert suggests avoiding any shoe you wouldn’t feel comfy in for 8 or more hours straight. “Teachers spend most of their days standing, weaving between desks, and even squatting and kneeling. High stiletto heels and toe-pinching loafers are not kind to your heels and arches for long periods of time.”

That said, Lewis thinks it’s probably a good idea to “stay away from overly casual tennis shoes and sandals except during days where you are outside a lot such as field trips or walk-a-thons. Other than that, any comfortable shoe that is sensible and easy to walk in is perfectly fine,” she explained.

Research from 2022 shows there is, indeed, a complex relationship between what people wear in the academic world and the perceptions they create. While more elegant and formal clothing conveys qualities such as care and attention to detail, athletic or informal clothing in these settings is associated with flexibility and directness.

So it sounds like an extra pair of sneakers walking up and down the halls shouldn’t be the biggest administrative worry.

