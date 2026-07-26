80 Spot-On Memes For Autistic People Who Are Tired Of Feeling Misunderstood
When you have a touch of the ‘tism, life’s just a little bit different. According to the CDC, about 2.21% of adults in the United States have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). So, about two people out of 100 that you meet might exhibit signs of neurodivergence: missing social cues, hyperfixating on hobbies, stimming, and many others.
If you’re autistic yourself, there’s a certain kind of humor that you might find relatable more than others. The Instagram page “Life in an Autism World” is dedicated to memes for the neurodivergent mind. They’re all about what it’s like experiencing and navigating the world when your brain is wired a little bit differently, and their 182k followers are a testament to how relatable their content really is.
More info: Instagram
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Deep thinkers tend towards depression. Because they know what's likely to happen.
What do you mean, you don't believe me when I tell you how much a Rabies vaccine costs when you get bit by a wild dog? (The dog was fine but the hospital bill was north of $70k #'merica.) We prepare for EVERYTHING.
I know some things about infinity that will knock your socks off.
Math was actually my worse subject. Mostly because my dad was impatient when it came to math, and the schools insisted on me showing my work (which is just busywork, IMO)
Yep, same album on the way to work every day for the last 7 years!!
Not at all. For example Rump is just a typical part of the general pattern.
Most people diagnosed as autistic - aren't. "It's exhausting, burns me out and when it slips I turn into a bumbling mess" is actually neurotypical. Almost everybody is like that.
"Neurotypical. I can function whenever I want". PMSL. ROFL. No, that's not neurotypical at all. That's A-HOLE.
To be more precise we frequently see what others want hidden.
If you change the words "an autistic" to "a" then it's still correct.
That's not autistic. That's social anxiety. Totally different.
No no no. No. That's like saying that a turtle is just like a chipmunk.
A lot of what is stigmatized above as "autistic" is instead just "logical". Relatively unaffected by crooked thinking. Relatively unaffected by fakery in advertising. I wish more people were like this.
A lot of what is stigmatized above as "autistic" is instead just "logical". Relatively unaffected by crooked thinking. Relatively unaffected by fakery in advertising. I wish more people were like this.