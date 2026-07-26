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When you have a touch of the ‘tism, life’s just a little bit different. According to the CDC, about 2.21% of adults in the United States have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). So, about two people out of 100 that you meet might exhibit signs of neurodivergence: missing social cues, hyperfixating on hobbies, stimming, and many others.

If you’re autistic yourself, there’s a certain kind of humor that you might find relatable more than others. The Instagram page “Life in an Autism World” is dedicated to memes for the neurodivergent mind. They’re all about what it’s like experiencing and navigating the world when your brain is wired a little bit differently, and their 182k followers are a testament to how relatable their content really is.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A tweet about neurodivergent adults experiencing existential overwhelm since childhood, highlighting misunderstood autistic experiences.

lifeinanautismworld Report

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davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Deep thinkers tend towards depression. Because they know what's likely to happen.

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    #2

    A meme from marian-devotee about an autistic brother using a voice keyboard and proudly proclaiming I am robot.

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    10points
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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This post goes on longer and gets way better...in fact I shall see if I can find it.

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    #3

    A tweet describing the autistic experience of being seen as polite but never truly befriended, for autistic people who feel misunderstood.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    9points
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    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Find your ADHDer. They're the bestest of friends

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    #4

    A tweet for autistic people about late-diagnosed autism, describing the mental preparation and overwhelm of social interactions.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    9points
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    #5

    A social media post by @favwontmiss about neurodivergent people noticing patterns early and being ignored.

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    8points
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    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do you mean, you don't believe me when I tell you how much a Rabies vaccine costs when you get bit by a wild dog? (The dog was fine but the hospital bill was north of $70k #'merica.) We prepare for EVERYTHING.

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    #6

    A tweet about the anger after a late autism diagnosis, realizing struggles were misinterpreted as character flaws, addressing misunderstood autistic people.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    8points
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    #7

    A social media post on X.com about autistic people, highlighting misconceptions regarding diagnosed and undiagnosed autism.

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    8points
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    #8

    A tweet about autistic meltdowns occurring after repeated attempts to explain oneself and still feeling misunderstood.

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    8points
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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very much so. Also, is there another word to describe this, because I absolutely hate that word, makes it sound like we're spoiled brats throwing a tanty and not something debilitating and uncontrollable.

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    #9

    A meme comparing ADHDers who hate routine, Autistics who love routine, and AuDHDers with confused screaming.

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    #10

    An image for autistic people showing a cartoon character with bloodshot eyes, tired from pretending to be normal and overthinking.

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    8points
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    #11

    A meme for autistic people showing a man in a helmet asking Hello, 911? How are you? while on the verge of sensory overload.

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    8points
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    #12

    A tweet from soup (@thrluv) for autistic people explaining why they don't hang out unless specifically invited.

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    #13

    A meme from Autistic People on Twitter describing being autistic as asking clarifying questions and being misinterpreted as insulting.

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    7points
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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Adding a reassurance helps...sometimes. With my partner, they understand that I am confused with the added reassurance. D always work though.

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    #14

    A social media post by Dan LaMorte responding to the idea that everyone is autistic, citing transportation delays and incidents.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    7points
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    #15

    A social media post by @autienelle about the autistic urge to ask, Am I in trouble? even as grown adults.

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    7points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A social media post by @oldscarf1stweek on autistic people always being asked if they are autistic, instead of appreciated.

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    7points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know some things about infinity that will knock your socks off.

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    #17

    A meme with a giant cat over a field, humorously wishing for nepotism alongside autism, for autistic people feeling misunderstood.

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    #18

    A tweet from The Tweedy Mutant, stating So anyway I'm autistic, reflecting on childhood experiences of being misunderstood.

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    7points
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    #19

    A social media post about autistic people and the neurodivergent urge to scream but I was right.

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    7points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    About 98% of Covid deaths were preventable!

    0
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    #20

    A meme for autistic people explaining how neurodivergent people get confused by inauthentic social cues.

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    7points
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    #21

    An autistic meme of Kermit the Frog looking distressed, illustrating an autistic brain overthinking communication.

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    #22

    A meme for autistic people featuring two movie characters. One asks You're autistic? so you're good at math, right? The other cries.

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    7points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Math was actually my worse subject. Mostly because my dad was impatient when it came to math, and the schools insisted on me showing my work (which is just busywork, IMO)

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    #23

    A meme for autistic people showing Lisa Simpson dancing while listening to music on a loop.

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    7points
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    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, same album on the way to work every day for the last 7 years!!

    2
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    #24

    A candle for Autistic People labeled neurospicy candle co., smells like a late diagnosed autistic, bringing comfort.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    6points
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    #25

    A meme for Autistic People envisioning a world with an autistic majority, highlighting direct communication and no hidden meanings.

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    #26

    A social media post clarifying that experiences like burnout, meltdowns, and sensory overload are common for autistic people.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    6points
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    #27

    A meme for autistic people with multiple images of Cillian Murphy, captioned Autistic me dissociating whilst someone is trying to talk to me.

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    6points
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    #28

    A tweet about autistic people missing social cues but noticing subtle emotional shifts, showing empathy and perception.

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    6points
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    #29

    A Twitter post about neurodivergent people with kind hearts realizing not everyone thinks in good faith.

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    #30

    A social media post about loving and accepting autistic people until their autism is disabling or inconvenient.

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    6points
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    #31

    A tweet asking if neurodivergent people get depressed about working, a relatable meme for autistic people.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    6points
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    #32

    A meme for autistic people showing a man sweating, depicting the struggle of socializing.

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    #33

    A meme for autistic people discussing how pattern-recognition neurodivergent people feel about unfolding events.

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    6points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not at all. For example Rump is just a typical part of the general pattern.

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    #34

    An autistic meme showing a man spilling water, representing an autistic meltdown, with family members offering unhelpful advice.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    6points
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    #35

    A meme for autistic people about the confusion of applying for jobs while neurodivergent.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    6points
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    #36

    A neurodivergent person's meme about isolation leading to sharp discernment and gratitude for genuine connections.

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    #37

    A meme for autistic people about studying humans and feeling misunderstood.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    6points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um, that's more "sociopath" than "autistic".

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    #38

    A tweet for autistic people by Adam Fare discussing the exhaustion and invalidation of masking autism.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    6points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most people diagnosed as autistic - aren't. "It's exhausting, burns me out and when it slips I turn into a bumbling mess" is actually neurotypical. Almost everybody is like that.

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    #39

    A meme for autistic people showing Hagrid from Harry Potter regretting oversharing in a conversation.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    6points
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    #40

    A social media post explaining that autistic people may be misunderstood due to trauma, anxiety, and specific needs.

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    5points
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    #41

    A social media post by @angelcakecals about being autistic and its impact on relationships, for autistic people.

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    5points
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    #42

    An image with text Autistic me overstimulated the second i step inside a supermarket with a cartoon in a supermarket.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    5points
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    #43

    A four-panel meme contrasting how neurotypical, autistic, ADHD, and AUDHD people function, highlighting unique challenges.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    5points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Neurotypical. I can function whenever I want". PMSL. ROFL. No, that's not neurotypical at all. That's A-HOLE.

    0
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    #44

    An illustration of a cartoon character in distress, representing the sensory overload autistic people experience from crunchy sounds.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    5points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not autism. The opposite if anything.

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    #45

    A Twitter post asking if creating elaborate fake scenarios to fall asleep is a neurodivergent trait.

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    5points
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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, but not just to fall asleep.

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    #46

    A meme listing common neurodivergent experiences, illustrating how autistic people often feel misunderstood during childhood.

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    5points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Why can't you like normal things?"

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    #47

    A meme for autistic people explaining criticisms about reading into things and accurate pattern recognition.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    5points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be more precise we frequently see what others want hidden.

    1
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    #48

    A thread of memes for Autistic People discussing noise sensitivity and why controlled loud music is preferred over uncontrollable loud noises.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    4points
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    #49

    A meme comparing ADHD, Autistic, and AuDHD memory types, highlighting specific memory patterns for Autistic People.

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    #50

    A Pikachu meme representing autistic people's reaction when their logical arguments fail on neurotypicals, feeling misunderstood.

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    4points
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    #51

    A meme for autistic people showing a girl smiling mischievously in front of a burning house, captioned Autistic me.

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    4points
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    #52

    A tweet from Lea @funnysexygirl67 stating that being autistic and drunk is like sober neurotypical socializing.

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    #53

    A tweet discussing masking as an autistic experience, where one scripts interactions to make others happy at personal cost. A meme for autistic people.

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    #54

    A social media post about the autistic experience of following rules and getting into trouble for breaking senseless ones.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    4points
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    #55

    A social media post explaining that when an autistic person asks for clarification, they are not being rude, aggressive, or obtuse.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    3points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you change the words "an autistic" to "a" then it's still correct.

    1
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    #56

    An Autistic people meme highlighting the conflict between autistic people needing routine and ADHD causing forgotten routines.

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    3points
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    #57

    A social media post on X.com describing the autistic experience of being misunderstood when asking clarifying questions.

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    #58

    A tweet by Fav @Favwontmiss discussing neurodivergent people being conventionally attractive and misunderstood.

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    3points
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    #59

    Lisa Simpson presenting a meme about neurodivergent people being called old souls at 8 and childish at 38.

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    3points
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    #60

    A tweet explaining neurodivergent people's struggle to understand cruelty, highlighting the feeling of being misunderstood.

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    #61

    A tweet from zayden @pemilo123 about being told you don't seem autistic and asking to be observed in a group.

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    3points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not autistic. That's social anxiety. Totally different.

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    #62

    A meme discussing neurodivergence and pattern recognition, perfect for autistic people feeling misunderstood.

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    3points
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    #63

    A meme for autistic people showing a penguin as the sound of electricity and a dog trying to relax.

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    3points
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    #64

    A meme for autistic people about the neurodivergent urge to over-explain during misunderstandings.

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    #65

    An autistic meme contrasting Anne Hathaway as a manager praising efficiency with a man revealing autism as the secret.

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    #66

    An autistic meme of Patrick Star from Spongebob, explaining how an autistic person used to give bad spoons as punishment.

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    3points
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    #67

    A social media post on X about autistic people feeling misunderstood due to unprepared parents and being judged.

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    3points
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    #68

    Neurodivergent people preparing to mask for work, holding a green mask like Jim Carrey in The Mask, in a meme.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    3points
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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Real me and work me are two different people.

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    #69

    A tweet about autism, highlighting the struggle of understanding others before oneself and feeling misunderstood.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    3points
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    #70

    A meme on a red-blue gradient background about Autistic people meeting someone with ADHD, saying Oh, you're like me but fast.

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    2points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No no no. No. That's like saying that a turtle is just like a chipmunk.

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    #71

    A meme for autistic people showing a lizard with a loading icon, humorously depicting bad memory.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    2points
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    #72

    A multi-panel meme illustrating the varied experiences and struggles of boys, girls, adults, and undiagnosed adults with ADHD/autism.

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    #73

    A meme featuring Rick and Morty, with Rick saying Autism Baby, capturing the feeling of being misunderstood by others.

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    #74

    A meme with two smiling cats and a nuclear explosion in the background, representing neurodivergent oversharing.

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    2points
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    #75

    A tweet from Erin Ekins @QueerlyAutistic about non-autistic people judging autistic meltdowns.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    2points
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    #76

    A Simpsons meme with text asking about adult autism diagnosis for those who got 'clever girl' report card comments. A meme for autistic people.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    2points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "underperforming, capable of much more".

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    #77

    A social media post about the autistic experience of being misunderstood and feeling crushed by transactional connections.

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    2points
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    #78

    A tweet describing the autistic experience of meltdowns mistaken for panic attacks, shared for autistic people.

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    2points
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    #79

    A meme for autistic people showing a surprised young man asking if being himself will get him fired.

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    2points
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    #80

    A meme for autistic people, showing Lois from Family Guy next to a large Tylenol bottle, captioned me about to give myself autism.

    lifeinanautismworld Report

    1point
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