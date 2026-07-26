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When you have a touch of the ‘tism, life’s just a little bit different. According to the CDC, about 2.21% of adults in the United States have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). So, about two people out of 100 that you meet might exhibit signs of neurodivergence: missing social cues, hyperfixating on hobbies, stimming, and many others.

If you’re autistic yourself, there’s a certain kind of humor that you might find relatable more than others. The Instagram page “Life in an Autism World” is dedicated to memes for the neurodivergent mind. They’re all about what it’s like experiencing and navigating the world when your brain is wired a little bit differently, and their 182k followers are a testament to how relatable their content really is.

More info: Instagram