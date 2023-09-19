 Woman Refuses To Cook With Women And Chills With The Men Of The Family, Enrages Her In-Laws | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Cook With Women And Chills With The Men Of The Family, Enrages Her In-Laws
30points
Feminism, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Cook With Women And Chills With The Men Of The Family, Enrages Her In-Laws

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ieva Pečiulytė

While some people enjoy spending countless hours in the kitchen creating mouth-watering wonders of gastronomy, others can’t think of anything more torturous.

Redditor u/hatethistradition belongs to the second group, which is why she wasn’t eager to join her MIL and SIL in the kitchen. She chose to maliciously comply with the MIL’s orders, and was consequently called arrogant, while her husband was deemed spineless. Scroll to find the full story in the OP’s own words.

Women are often expected to cook because of certain gender norms

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

This woman refused to join her MIL and SIL in the kitchen, who then called her arrogant


Image credits: Athena (not the actual photo)

Image source: hatethistradition

Redditors shared their thoughts in the comments, the OP replied to some of them

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for you! Communal cooking can be fun, if done voluntarily. Here it's mandatory because you happen to be a women. Even your mum plays into these gendered roles by asking you to be conciliatory. Please keep showing them that women can be self-confident and their own person. They need it.

0
0points
reply
POST
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for you! Communal cooking can be fun, if done voluntarily. Here it's mandatory because you happen to be a women. Even your mum plays into these gendered roles by asking you to be conciliatory. Please keep showing them that women can be self-confident and their own person. They need it.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda