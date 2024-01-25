Boyfriend Thinks Woman’s Instagram Food Pics Are Cringe, She Doesn’t Invite Him To Free Dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

I think there are two main opinions about social media, influencers and people who are trying to become them. Some folks can’t stand them, and have a strong opinion that all influencers are dumb, annoying and cringe. But on the other hand, there are folks who adore them – they take inspiration from them, follow content and support.

However, like it or not, in our digital age, being an influencer comes with many advantages. For example, one Reddit user shared her story online after she got invited to a free dinner and refused to take her boyfriend who had constantly complained about her food pics.

More info: Reddit

If you don’t support your partner in the beginning, they might not share their success with you later

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Woman posts food pics on her Instagram for fun, but her boyfriend thinks that it’s cringe and doesn’t even follow her

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)

She added that even though she doesn’t have many followers, she occasionally gets offers from casual restaurants to try their food in exchange for reviews

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

However, one day she got an invitation to a new restaurant opening that includes dinner for 2, and she invited one of her Instagram friends

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ChelseaCheesy

She told her boyfriend and he was pissed that she’s not taking him out of spite

A few days ago, a Reddit user took her story online asking community members if she was being a jerk for not taking her anti-Instagram boyfriend to a free dinner after she received an invitation from the restaurant. The post caught a lot of folks’ attention and collected almost 15K upvotes and more than 1.8K comments.

The original poster (OP) starts her story by sharing that when she goes out to eat, she takes food pictures and posts them on Instagram. However, her boyfriend doesn’t like them and constantly complains that it’s annoying and cringe. She adds that despite not having many followers, she occasionally gets invites from restaurants to try their food in exchange for reviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, one day she got invited to a new restaurant opening that included a free appetizer and entree for 2 people. Without hesitation, she instantly invited one of her Instagram friends who also enjoys taking food pictures. She informed her boyfriend about this and he was pissed, saying she’s doing this out of spite.

The OP added that it’s audacious of him to not support her, call it cringe and annoying but then want to benefit when it becomes successful. The community members also stood by the author of the story and gave her the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge. “NTA, your boyfriend sounds rather exhausting with his I’m cooler than everybody because I hate popular things attitude. Go and have fun with someone who isn’t a sourpuss,” one user summarized.

Share icon

Image credits: Helena Lopes (not the actual photo)

So let’s talk a little bit more about influencers and when this term actually appeared. It may surprise you, but according to Forbes, influencer marketing has been around since the 1930s, and in truth, it really dates back to ancient Rome, when gladiators recommended goods.

So when did “influencer” become a term? Grin notes that the term gained traction only after social media started to gain traction in the early 2010s. In 2019, the term was formally incorporated in English dictionaries.

I think most of us have watched some influencers and thought that it looks like a dream life to earn so much money from recommending some products or living your life and just filming it. According to CNBC, over 57% of Gen Zers stated that, given the opportunity, they would like to work as influencers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, roughly half of Gen Zers think that being an influencer is a respectable professional choice, and a comparable percentage would resign from their current positions to pursue influencer status if it allowed them to support their lifestyle. Even more, 30% of young people would pay to become influencers.

And what do you guys think about this story? Was the woman right to take her supportive Instagram friend instead of her boyfriend? Share your thoughts below!

Redditors congratulated the woman for reaching success and noted that support is essential

ADVERTISEMENT