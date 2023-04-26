Guy Leaves His Dog With A Friend To Take Care Of Her, Asks Him To Give Her Back After 2.5 Years, He Refuses

Almost all of us love dogs. Some of us dream of having furry friends, whereas others have them already. In fact, they not only make individuals feel less alone and are very cute, they also can help you stop feeling stressed, they motivate you to move, and they can even make you seem prettier, according to scientists.

However, it is important to not forget that any pets cannot just be taken and placed back whenever you please. You must devote as much time, love, and attention to them as you can!

Imagine being attached to a new puppy and then receiving a request to return your furry friend

After having the dog for 2.5 years, a guy asks the community if he is wrong to refuse to ship her back to her original owner

The common consensus among dog owners and specialists is that dogs are not toys, and hence it would not be fair to take it back when it’s convenient

A guy shared his story in one reddit community asking whether he was being a jerk by refusing to give back a dog to his friend after having her for 2.5 years. This article sparked debate, garnering 2.8K upvotes and more than 260 comments. The man was voted “Not The A-Hole” by the audience in this situation.

The background of the story begins with the author’s buddy leaving his dog, Venus, in his care when he moved abroad. They initially agreed on a temporary basis, but as you are aware, it is incredibly challenging to find accommodation that is pet-friendly. This led to a conversation that the OP can keep the dog if he wants and for 2.5 years, she has been happily living in her new home.

Following this, the original owner called the author and requested that the dog be shipped back to him as he found a place to live where he could take his furry friend. After the author clarified that they had agreed he could have the dog, his buddy offered to buy back his own dog for $2,000. However, the author under no circumstances wanted to return the dog.

Additionally, it is important to note that this situation happened approximately 2 years ago, meaning during the time when the quarantine was strictly enforced. “Up to 4 months in quarantine to dogs according to the British website,” one user researched. Other users were also worried about the dog’s health for a trip like this: “It’s been 2.5 YEARS, she’s settled and happy, it would be unfair to her to put her through all of that! And depending on her age and health, the trip could kill her!”

Additionally, most of the folks were strict: “Having a dog, or any pet, is not just when it’s convenient. It’s for life.” Additionally, one of the users added: “He stopped being your friend’s dog the moment the friend said “you can keep him.”

Now, according to Starwood Pet Travel, pets don’t like the thought of change, and a move is a significant adjustment. Additionally, Emily Gantt, who is a content creator at the pet tech company “Wag!”, states that even while dog transportation is mostly safe, it’s not unheard of for animals to disappear, sustain injuries, or even pass away in cargo holds, although these occurrences are incredibly rare. After all, dogs are real creatures with feelings and wants, not just a lamp or an item of clothes. After 2.5 years, it appears that shipping a dog alone may not be the greatest decision for its health and experience, as this could cause long-term damage for the dog.

Additionally, the journey might be troubling for a dog, but in this case the change of owners might be even more upsetting. According to Kayleigh Roberts, who is a dedicated dog owner and writer at “Cuteness.com”, many things, such as the dog’s age and previous living situation, will affect how they respond to a new place. Rehoming is typically a very difficult time for dogs. They frequently experience periods of depression and anxiety, especially if they come from a happy environment. And that looks to be the case in this story.

So guys, do you think the author is being wrong for refusing to give back the dog? Have you ever heard of or been in a similar situation?

People expressed their outrage in the comments section over the author’s friend’s audacity and shared their own experiences in similar situations