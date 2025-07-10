Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride Called “Self-Centered Brat” By Groom’s Parents For Not Kicking Out Autistic Nephew
Bride in wedding dress sitting on couch, distressed and thoughtful amid family conflict involving autistic nephew.
Society

Bride Called “Self-Centered Brat” By Groom’s Parents For Not Kicking Out Autistic Nephew

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

4

We might not realize it, but we probably see neurodivergent people every day. According to the CDC, in 2022, 1 in 31 children have been diagnosed with autism. People on the spectrum are all around us, but, sadly, some neurotypicals have yet to accept that.

Like these in-laws, who demanded that the bride remove her autistic nephew from her wedding. After hearing the child squealing with excitement, the parents felt it was ruining their son’s (the groom’s) big day. In solidarity with her sister and nephew, the bride and groom both refused to entertain the bigoted in-laws’ Karen-isms.

RELATED:

    A woman’s wedding was ruined by her in-laws complaining about her autistic nephew

    Image credits: beautifulmomentstudio23/Envato (not the actual photo)

    The parents threw a tantrum when the kid’s vocalizations “ruined” their son’s big day

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sonyachny/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: smallman101

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Discrimination against people on the spectrum happens because of a lack of exposure

    There’s a pervasive myth that older people are less likely to tolerate things we had less awareness of back in the day. Neurodivergence and autism fall into that category, but older adults might be less prejudiced than we think.

    Research shows that most adults still have a negative first-impression bias toward autistic people. Yet, only 16% of younger folks are actually more likely to say that neurodivergent people experience discrimination. In contrast, 24% of older adults in the U.S. say that individuals diagnosed with autism face a great deal of discrimination.

    An autism diagnosis is not the only reason neurodivergent youth experience discrimination. Data from the 2021-2022 National Survey of Children’s Health show that autistic youth are more likely to experience gender-, racial-, ethnic-, and sexual orientation-based discrimination than neurotypical youth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Experts say that one of the main reasons for this discrimination is a lack of exposure. Neurotypical people simply don’t see and interact enough with neurodivergent people. A 2020 study suggests that a higher level of contact with autistic people results in favorable attitudes toward them.

    The authors of the study also propose that “increasing public knowledge of autistic people” should contribute to improving general attitudes toward them.

    It’s good to provide autistic kids with a quiet sensory area just in case

    Having wedding guests who are on the spectrum might pose more of a challenge for the planners, but it is ultimately worth it to make them feel welcome.

    One of the most important things is to provide neurodivergent people with something else to do during the ceremony or reception, since they’re easily distracted or overwhelmed. Writer, podcaster, public speaker, and activist Heidi Mavir told Magpie Wedding that all children might get bored at a wedding, but that’s especially true for autistic children.

    “Colouring packs are perfect and may be something to put together or build,” she suggests. “Get creative with your favours – ditch the sugared almonds and opt instead for a simple fidget toy. Non-autistic people love them too.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While neurodivergent people can and should attend weddings just fine, it’s also always considerate to provide them a space away from the overwhelming lights and sounds. As an autistic adult, Mavir sympathizes: “I like a dance but then I need to be somewhere to have a little sit down away from noise and lights and lots of people too.”

    Celebrant and event planner Rebecca Waldron from White Rose Ceremonies is also for providing a quiet sensory area for autistic kids during weddings. “Provide a quiet area that has cushions, blankets and things to do. Help them to feel safe,” she emphasizes.

    “Many autistic children like to focus on an iPad or similar, so it would be a bonus if you have Wi-Fi available.”

    In general, experts say that it depends on the individual neurodiverse person. Some might find it easier to be in the hustle and bustle of the party, others may need more quiet alone time. Either way, just because a person is autistic, that doesn’t mean they can’t attend family celebrations.

    People sided with the bride: “I’m sorry your new parents-in-law are bigots”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    husband and wife
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    4

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can't handle it, don't look. We had a girl in the neighborhood growing up and she had pretty severely deformed hands, but she was a peach. We all kinda took turns "educating" the newer kids when they moved in so she didn't get any grief over it. WTAF, it would be different if the kid had a meltdown every half hour.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing the in-laws expected him to be institutionalized and forgotten about, like they did to anyone with a disability in the 'good old days'

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can't handle it, don't look. We had a girl in the neighborhood growing up and she had pretty severely deformed hands, but she was a peach. We all kinda took turns "educating" the newer kids when they moved in so she didn't get any grief over it. WTAF, it would be different if the kid had a meltdown every half hour.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing the in-laws expected him to be institutionalized and forgotten about, like they did to anyone with a disability in the 'good old days'

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT