Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Is Not Prepared To Deal With SIL’s Kid While They’re Staying Over, Offers To Pay For A Hotel
Young girl focused on a tablet screen, illustrating challenges a man faces dealing with SIL's kid during a stayover.
Family, Relationships

Man Is Not Prepared To Deal With SIL’s Kid While They’re Staying Over, Offers To Pay For A Hotel

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

“My house my rules” is understandable in theory, but it can be pretty hard to put into practice. Boundaries are easy to think of, but enforcing them, particularly around family, is another story entirely. So if family members end up completely disregarding your rules and expectations, this can create an uncomfortable situation all around.

A man asked the internet if he was wrong to want to ban his SIL and her iPad child from their home when she refused to keep her unruly kid in check. We reached out to the man who shared the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Someone ignoring house rules is a valid reason to not let them stay over

    Image credits: photoroyalty / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one man ended up in an argument with his partner over his SIL and her kid spending the night

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: dotshock / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: charliestownMA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Keeping boundaries at home is ultimately healthy

    Image credits: dragonimages / freepik (not the actual photo)

    “My house, my rules” is not only a marketing slogan, it’s a necessary line that preserves respect, safety, and harmony in your home. If friends or relatives visit, they are in your space, so it is only logical that you have the right to expect people to follow the rules that you impose. This is especially true when there are children: noisy children can quickly spoil the atmosphere of your home, break things, or even be dangerous. By announcing “my house, my rules,” you establish expectations in advance, reducing misunderstandings and conflict potential. There is and perhaps has always been a conflict between the rights of the host and the rights of the guest.

    Your house thus becomes an extension of your values and habits. Maybe you put breakables on low shelves, have a no-shoes rule to preserve clean carpets, or require windows not to be opened for the dog’s sake. If visiting children tear through, jump on couches, or experiment with every fragile knickknack, those habits and safety measures disintegrate. In this story, the man attempted to use the SIL’s parenting “style” as a learning moment for his own child, but it also seems like disrupting his sleep and work is really just too much.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Similarly, establishing rules protects property and relationships. A harried child might grab an expensive-looking vase or spill juice on a cherished rug. Instead of reacting in anger later, a simple rule, “Ask first before touching breakable things”, respects your stuff and teaches kids to be aware of their environment. When parents enforce these rules, they are showing respect for your house. If kids ignore rules and break items, not only does it stress out your stuff, but it also stresses your relationship. “My house, my rules” is not about being bossy; it’s about preventing unnecessary arguments. Unfortunately, it seems the sister is unable or, worse, unwilling to do anything about it.

    There are good reasons why people have rules at home

    Image credits: bearfotos / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Explicit expectations create safety. Unattended children can crawl on tables, yank plugs out of receptacles, or race around tight corners, catastrophes in the making. By establishing explicit rules like “Remain in the living room unless accompanied by an adult” or “No jumping on the couch,” you limit the chances of harm. Parents who work together with these rules guarantee their children are safe. If those rules are not followed, you risk having to step in during mid‐crisis, not exactly a setting conducive to goodwill or trust.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Imposing discipline at home teaches responsibility. When children know they are going to have to follow your rules, because you, the homeowner, get to decide the rules, they understand that visiting someone’s home means responsibility. It’s a practical lesson: just because they would not be crazy in your friend’s home, they should not be in yours. This lesson does carry over into other social areas, teaching respectful behavior beyond just family functions.

    Finally, honoring “my house, my rules” keeps hospitality in its original essence. An inviting home does not mean it is blind to mess. Instead, it has stiff regulations so guests are aware of where they are. When children and adults respect those boundaries, visits are simpler and more enjoyable. Parents can relax, knowing there are rules, homeowners can spend their time enjoying quality time rather than policing every move.

    This is ultimately the crux of this disagreement, should one partner’s house rules take precedence over the other partner’s desire to help out his sister. As many of the commenters note, just paying for their hotel room is probably a much better bet, since it’s still “helpful” without all the additional drama.

    He gave some more details in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most saw his point of view

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few thought he was being too harsh

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some readers thought that no one was ultimately “right”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda