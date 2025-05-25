Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Feel Hurt”: Man’s Rift With Old-Fashioned Mother-In-Law Leads To Crack In His Marriage
Broken Lego model scattered on carpet, symbolizing a man's rift with old-fashioned mother-in-law affecting his marriage.
Family, Relationships

“I Feel Hurt”: Man’s Rift With Old-Fashioned Mother-In-Law Leads To Crack In His Marriage

Mother-in-law/monster-in-law jokes exist for a reason. They poke fun at the complicated and, at worst, strained relationships many people seem to have with the mothers of their spouses. 

This story is likely one of the many you’ve read on this site. A woman visiting her daughter decided to step on her son-in-law’s boundaries. Her actions were way out of line and upset her grandson, yet she refused to apologize

Unfortunately, the chaos strained the man’s marriage, which made him wonder if he may have overreacted. 

RELATED:

    Some people have strained relationships with their mothers-in-law, as this man did

    Image credits:

    It all happened during his MIL’s visit, with a Lego collection he cherished

    Image credits:

    MIL was so perturbed by the author’s hobby that she decided to take action

    Image credits:

    Some mothers-in-law can be toxic because they aren’t on board with their child’s partner of choice

    There are several reasons why mother-in-law relationships can get complicated. Many conflicts often arise between women and their daughters-in-law because of the competition for attention and resources. 

    But one factor that isn’t gender-specific is when MILs aren’t on board with the partners their children chose. 

    According to social psychology professor Madeleine Fugère, Ph.D, parents typically put more value on specific characteristics for their child’s partner. These may include a good family background and sound financial prospects. 

    They don’t care about a good sense of humor or, as in the story, a creative passion for Legos. This is where they disconnect from their children, which may lead to conflict. 

    “Because of these different preferences, we may choose mates for ourselves whom our parents would not have chosen for us,” Fugère wrote in her article. “This may lead to an initial dislike on the part of our in-laws, which can be difficult to overcome.”

    However, the author’s mother-in-law may have also exhibited signs of narcissism, which include a lack of responsibility for her words and actions, showing aggressive and hostile behavior if she doesn’t get what she wants, and a lack of boundaries.

    Since the mother-in-law refuses to apologize, the author’s next best move is to create distance. While getting the message across will be a challenge, it is a necessary step. 

    “Remember that she is an adult that you can use clear and direct communication with, and you are able to ask for space when you need it,” psychotherapist Maggie Holland wrote in an article for Choosing Therapy

    The author was within his rights to ban his mother-in-law from visiting his home after the incident, especially since it also profoundly affected his son. And he should keep it that way until he gets a proper apology. 

    Commenters rallied behind the man, collectively saying he wasn’t out of line

    UPDATE

    Image credits:

    The author shared an update

    Image credits:

    Both his marriage and family life had been affected by the unnecessary drama

    Image credits:

    More people in the comments showed support for him

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    OP did not overreact and his wife is a total jerk. The banishment from the home should have come from her but OP now knows his wife will not have his back and only tolerated his hobby. The son should call grandma and tell her she destroyed something he took pride in and he is disappointed in her. And no, MIL shouldn't pay someone to rebuild the model, that will only restore the object; it will never restore the pride the son had in working with his father. OP should demand MIL buy a new set and he once again build it with his son. There would never be an apology big enough to make up for this disgraceful and disrespectful behavior.

