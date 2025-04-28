MIL Gets Banned From Kissing Grandson, Tells Mom She “Has A Problem And Needs Help”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people find babies cute. And there’s a scientific reason for that. Their chubby cheeks, button noses, squishy legs, soft skin, big eyes, and captivating giggles are meant to draw us in. They need adults to help them survive. And their cuteness is a built-in factor that ensures they get constant care and attention. It’s easy to want to gently squeeze their cheeks. Or even kiss them. But doing so could actually cause more harm than good.

One mom is at her wits’ end. She’s asked all friends and family members to refrain from kissing her 13-month-old since he was born to prevent the risk of spreading germs. But her mother-in-law just won’t listen. Things came to a head when the woman once again had to remind the grandmother, very sternly, that she was banned from putting her lips on the baby. Granny retaliated with some very harsh words. And all hell has since broken loose. The mom has turned to the internet for advice.

Becoming a granny is a highlight for many older women who want to shower the new baby with love and affection

But one grandmother’s need to constantly plant kisses on her grandson has now caused a massive family fight

“Even parents should not kiss their baby,” a pediatrician advises

There is a bacterium called ‘pneumococcus.’ It’s dangerous for all children under the age of 5, but it’s super bad for babies. “Pneumococcus is a bacterium formed in the upper respiratory tract. People who are not actively ill can also become carriers. In particular, they cause this infection to be transmitted. Therefore, even parents should not kiss the baby,” warned a pediatrician at Yeditepe University Bağdat Street Polyclinic.

The hospital’s site references a 9-year-old Turkish child who contracted meningitis, and later cerebral palsy, as a result of ‘pneumococcal’ bacteria. A guest who visited—and kissed—the child when she was a baby has been blamed. Today, the little girl, who is called Ecrin, is severely disabled.

There are other risks to planting a kiss on an infant. “Hand, foot, and mouth is a common virus that causes ulcers and rashes around the mouth, hands, feet, and leg area,” warns the Dr. Noze Best site. “It is mostly seen in babies and children under the age of ten, however, anyone can contract it.”

Then there’s RSV—or Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It’s a common illness that affects the lungs. It can seem like a cold, but may be severe, especially in children. RSV spreads easily through a cough, a sneeze, or even a kiss. It’s a very serious and potentially fatal condition, especially for those with compromised immunity. Or babies who are still building their immune systems. And after the trauma of 2020, we shouldn’t have to remind you of the dangers of Covid as well.

Cold sores, fever blisters, and herpes also pose a huge risk. They are common, transfer easily, and can cause lifetime damage to your baby, warns Dr. Noze Best. Sometimes, people aren’t even aware they have a cold sore, which makes the threat even more scary. The best way to avoid your baby being infected is to keep the kisses at bay.

“We cannot stress enough that the HSV1 virus that is spread from the transfer of blister due to kissing a newborn can result in not only blisters around a baby’s mouth but can also spread to other parts of the body, including their brain,” reads the site.

Many people think it’s only germs that pose a risk when it comes to kissing a baby. But let’s not forget allergens, which, as we know, can be fatal to some. Allergens can spread from one person to another just by being close, but there’s an increased risk when there’s direct contact, like kissing.

“Something as simple as a chapstick transfer, skin care products, or food that doesn’t agree with your newborn’s system can end up somewhere on their body and expose them to something you aren’t aware yet that they are allergic to,” cautions Dr. Nozebest.

Not everyone is comfortable with telling people not to kiss their baby. But experts say it’s important to put your child’s health and wellbeing first. ​​Explicitly say, ‘Please, don’t kiss my baby,’ advises HealthLine.

“If speaking to people directly about your concerns feels too daunting, you can send a mass email or text to the entire family explaining your policy and that, out of an abundance of caution, you are requesting people don’t kiss your baby on the face,” writes ​​Sarah Ezrin on the site.

Netizens came to the comments to offer the mom their advice

