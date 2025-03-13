ADVERTISEMENT

A little boy’s world was turned upside down when doctors confirmed he had contracted herpes in his eye from a kiss.

Last August, Michelle Saaiman initially noticed something strange growing in her then 16-month-old son’s eye, chalking it up to an apparent eye infection.

But antibiotic drops were useless. As the infection got worse, a specialist was called where they gave the diagnosis that Juwan had herpes simplex virus (HSV), saying that perhaps someone with an active herpes cold sore in their mouth kissed the toddler on or around his eye.

Juwan was at risk of losing his eye entirely after contracting herpes from someone’s kiss

Image credits: Michelle Saaiman

Michelle told Metro, “The doctor was telling me there’s a fever blister growing in my child’s cornea. I was literally looking at the doctor wondering whether it’s April 1, because I thought it was an April Fool’s joke.

“A fever blister is supposed to be on your lips or in your mouth. I’ve never in my life heard of a fever blister growing on someone’s cornea.”

It was a challenging procedure to get things under control, lasting weeks on end. Doctors had to contact experts in New York for the appropriate medicine, while Juwan’s parents, Michelle, and Neels, waited anxiously, afraid the herpes would spread to his brain or other eye.

After the medication proved to be effective, the virus was somewhat contained. Unfortunately, however, Juwan’s eye could no longer be saved.

Image credits: Michelle Saaiman

Image credits: Cavan for Adobe/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“By that time, the herpes just caused so much damage to his cornea that he essentially just lost all feeling in the eye, and he could not see anything. He was completely blind,” Michelle said.

“It meant the brain did not recognize the eye anymore and stopped sending signals to the eye. The gel later protecting the eye evaporated and the eye dried out.”

According to the outlet, Juwan’s eye began to “melt away” due to the loss of lubrication. A four-millimeter hole then opened up in his eye.

At first, his parents thought it was a minor eye infection

Image credits: Michelle Saaiman

Doctors say there was a possibility that he would lose his eye entirely as the little boy constantly battles infections.

To prevent the worst from happening, his parents flew with him to Cape Town to see a few specialists. There, he underwent amnion graft surgery in an attempt to heal his cornea.

His eyelids have now been stitched together, but the family is set to return to South Africa again in April for the “big, big operation,” which will transfer Juwan’s nerves from his leg to his eye.

If that procedure is successful, the two-year-old will be able to get a cornea transplant the following year and finally save his eye.

Image credits: Michelle Saaiman

Michelle had nothing but praise for her baby boy, now 2.

“Juwan is such a trooper, he’s really just always had a smile on his face. But he was in severe pain,” she shared. “It is not fair for such a tiny human to go through all that.”

At first, the toddler’s parents were “really, really angry” at whoever was responsible for Juwan’s herpes, saying they had to endure an entire “grieving process,” as they sat helpless.

Image credits: Michelle Saaiman

“Both my husband and myself, we were just angry with whoever was so selfish to kiss my child in his face with an active fever blister,” Michelle said. “Kisses come from a place of love. So whoever gave him this, I’m sure it wasn’t done intentionally or not with any idea to do him harm.”

A fundraiser has now been set up for anyone who feels the need to help Juwan, given the “astronomical” costs of medication and flights to South Africa.

