Man Blows Up At Wife For Refusing To Leave The Room While He Was Comforting His Grieving Female Friend

Most people will probably agree that friendship is what gives life its luster.

It’s an absolute necessity that contributes on every level, boosting our happiness and giving us a sense of purpose and self-worth.

Plus, friends act as our anchors in trying times. You know you can always count on them to lend a sympathetic ear, be it because you broke down in the middle of nowhere, lost your job, ended a long-term relationship, got rejected, or, like in this case, learned some terrible news about your pet.

However, there are other circumstances – namely, when a friendship develops between people of the opposite sex – when it might raise a question or two.

We hear it time and time again: there can be no true, lasting cross-gender friendships without a sexual element. So, is this truly the case? And does the author of the post have a right to feel uncomfortable?

When one partner has a close friendship with a person of the opposite sex, even the most secure relationships can be shaken to their core

“AITA for refusing to leave the room when my husband told me to?” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members whether she’s indeed a jerk for refusing to give her husband and his female best friend some privacy. The post managed to garner over 20K upvotes as well as 8.9K comments discussing this rather fishy situation.

Woman asks if she’s indeed a jerk for refusing to give her husband and his grieving female friend some privacy

The woman began her post by unveiling that her husband’s best friend, who happens to be a woman, recently got some devastating news about her dog and its cancer diagnosis. She said that he would call her every day until a couple of days earlier, when she came over to visit.

On that day, the woman answered the door, greeted her and escorted her to the living room, and then went to the kitchen to fetch a glass of water when her husband requested her to – however, when she came back, they were no longer there.

The best buddies, as it turns out, went into the guest room and shut the door.

The author of the post heard some sobbing and rushed inside to see them crying and holding each other. She was standing near the door when her husband halted and instructed her to “give them a moment.” The woman went on to say that she didn’t feel comfortable with his request, so she remained standing there – but the man wasn’t having it.

The author’s husband’s best friend, who happens to be a woman, recently learned that her dog had cancer

Naturally, the author expressed her concerns, stating that it is her home too and that he couldn’t tell her where she could and couldn’t stay. The man became enraged, urged her to go, and said that they’d talk later, but she refused once again. He then chastised her for failing to see how stressful the situation was and for denying them privacy – but, the author stated that they didn’t need to close the door for any reason, no matter what it was.

The spouses kept arguing, so the friend ended up leaving. After that, the man exploded at her, calling her “unbelievable” and accusing her of having no regard for him or his friend, who was going through a very trying time.

He called the woman overbearing for acting the way she did in front of his dear friend, but she remarked that it was strange that they closed the door merely because they were crying.

When the grieving woman came over to visit, she and the author’s husband walked into the guest room and shut the door

Ever since then, the man’s gone completely radio silent and is acting like the woman booted his friend out or treated her poorly.

Sometime later, when the post blew up and gained quite a lot of attention, the author decided to edit it and add some extra commentary for context. She revealed that the individuals engaged in this event ranged in age from 26 to 31 and that the woman has known her spouse for over 8 years.

She entered the room when her husband halted and instructed her to “give them a moment” – however, she refused as it made her uncomfortable

The author of the post said that the friend has a tendency to be really sensitive and emotional. They don’t get along because she frequently crosses boundaries and acts in ways that give the woman the impression that she doesn’t know her husband as well as she does. What do you think about this situation? Do you believe the post’s author responded excessively?

