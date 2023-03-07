Dad Cuts Off 22 Y.O. Daughter’s Promised Car Payment Because He Found Out She’s A Stripper

In many detectives or thrillers of the ’80s and ’90s, at least one scene was sure to unfold in a strip club – this is how the producers implemented the simple concept of ‘sex sells’. Today, such a concept in mass culture already looks completely inappropriate, but the action of the story we want to tell also partially unfolds there.

In fact, some people still categorize jobs as “decent” and “indecent,” placing the work of a stripper, even if partial, in the second category. As, for example, this father, Reddit user u/LivingWitHorse, did when he came into conflict with his own daughter over exotic dancing.

The author of the post was very upset after discovering that his student daughter moonlights as an exotic dancer

The man told the daughter off and threatened to stop helping her with car payments otherwise, as he did before

However, even the guy’s own wife didn’t side with him, bashing him for not being a man of his word

According to a study, nearly one third of strippers are in fact students, mainly due to high cost of college education

The story, in fact, looks incredibly trivial – there is a father under the age of fifty, there is an adult daughter who is in college and lives on campus. And the daughter one day asked her dad to help her with car payments, to which the parent agreed without any additional conditions (just remember, this is important for further understanding of the story!)

And then one of the dad’s co-workers, a young guy, by chance walked into the local strip club one night, and guess who he saw there? That’s right, his colleague’s daughter. We don’t know if the girl talked to this guy or not, and if so, what they discussed, but the fact remains that the next day, the colleague went to her father and told him everything. And he, accordingly, got upset, offended and went to campus to sort it out.

The girl, however, said that this was nothing more than a part-time job while studying in college. Her father objected that, in his opinion, there are much more “decent” jobs – at least at the local McDonald’s. The daughter said that she was not going to leave the strip club – after all, this is “easy money”, to which her father, flaring up, shot back that since she earns money so easily, then she could now cope with car payments herself, and he would stop providing his financial support at this point.

Of course, a scandal erupted, and the daughter accused her father of manipulation. However, the man was adamant – as they say, “I can give my word, I can take it back.” But here even his own wife did not side with him, saying that since they had no additional agreements with the daughter, it would be at least dishonorable to violate the terms of their deal – no matter how outraged he was by his daughter’s moonlighting.

To tell you the truth, this question is far from new – ten years ago, there was a special study by British researchers Dr. Teela Sanders and Dr. Kate Hardy of Leeds University, who interviewed almost 200 dancers from pubs and strip clubs across the United Kingdom and found that 29.4 per cent were actually students. “The core reasons for entry into stripping by students were the high cost of higher education, the lack of availability of loans and support for vocational courses and the ability to combine stripping work with the demands of educational courses, due to the flexibility it offered,” the study said.

Moreover, the researchers call for an end to the stigmatization of work in the field of exotic dance – especially since society often tends to even condemn research in this area. “If stripping research is dismissed, joked about, or sexualized inappropriately, this is a problem with which most sexuality scholars are familiar,” claims Katherine Frank, a PhD at the University of Nevada. “Claims that research on exotic dance is innovative and not taken seriously are linked through cultural assumptions about the nature of the sex industry which both influence the questions asked by researchers and their theoretical framing – as excursions into uncharted terrain, dangerous, stigmatizing, and stigmatized.”

However, most people in the comments to the original post preferred not to delve into the specifics of the perception of exotic dance by modern society, but just harshly blasted the father for, firstly, adding conditions to their agreement after the fact, secondly – for shaming his own daughter, and thirdly – for not being a man of his word. But even if we abstract from the ethical side of the conflict, then the man seems to have achieved the exact opposite result. “In order to convince your daughter to stop stripping, you stopped paying her car and now she has to strip more!” one commenter aptly noted.

In any case, the situation from the father’s side looks rather ugly – as well as from the side of “the tattle tale coworker,” whom people in the comments also bashed severely. By the way, if you have already made up your own opinion about who is right and who is not in this particular story, please feel free to express it in the comments below this post.

