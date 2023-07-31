Woman Inherits $750k Worth Of Jewelry, Her Half-Brother Thinks His Fiancée Should Have It Instead

While it is often expected for the inheritance to be spread equally between siblings, there naturally are some exceptions to the rule, depending on various factors. This Redditor shared her story of being raised by her grandparents since she was a few months old, and while their father left a lot to her brother, the woman got pretty much nothing.

The situation was reversed when it came to inheritance from their grandparents. The woman asked online if she was right to not share her grandmother’s heirloom jewelry with her brother.

More info: Reddit

A woman inherited most of her grandparent’s things, but her half-brother asked her to pass certain jewelry to him

Image credits: Taisuke usui (not the actual photo)

The woman was raised by her grandparents since she was only a few months old after her mother passed away

Image credits: PlanktonJealous2104

Image credits: Settlemania (not the actual photo)

Image credits: PlanktonJealous2104

Image credits: Jo Naylor (not the actual photo)

Image credits: PlanktonJealous2104

Back in the day, the woman’s stepmother refused to raise her, as she was born from her father’s extramarital relationship

Image credits: Blake Johnson (not the actual photo)

Her half-brother received most of their father’s inheritance, but the situation was reversed with their grandparents’

A woman brought it to Reddit when she was asked by her half-brother to pass some of her grandmother’s heirloom to his fiancée. The woman shared that she was raised by her grandparents since she was only a few months old, after her mother passed away, and she wasn’t welcome at her father’s and stepmother’s house due to being born from her father’s extramarital relationship.

While the woman’s half-brother inherited a lot from their father, who passed away before his parents did, she herself received pretty much nothing. The situation was then reversed when it came to the inheritance from their grandparents. The woman received her grandparents’ house, almost everything in it, and her grandmother’s jewelry, which was worth around $750,000, as well as her grandparents’ life insurance.

The man received a few heirlooms and some money, but it was far less than what his sister got. Either way, he was fine with a split until he changed his mind and asked his sister to pass certain jewelry to his fiancée, so she can get married wearing it.

The man was fine with a split, until deciding he wants his fiancée to have their grandmother’s jewelry

Image credits: Camille Robinson (not the actual photo)

The woman refused to pass on her heirloom, as her grandmother would have willed otherwise if she wanted to

The woman refused, as she wishes to get married wearing it herself, and their grandmother would have willed it otherwise if she wished. The sister added that she had a much closer relationship with her grandparents and even chose a university nearby to be able to care for her grandparents.

In their study, Achievement-Based Sentimental Value as a Catalyst for Heirloom Gift-Giving Daniel M. Grossman and Ryan Rahinel were researching two types of sentimental value associated with heirlooms. They found that heirlooms associated with achievements are perceived as more suitable as heirlooms than those associated with enjoyment, even when it comes to evaluating the overall positivity of the association.

Researchers explain it to be because heirloom creators or givers tend to have a primary motive to inspire their offspring to strive for accomplishments in their own right and such heirlooms appear to be less about creators ensuring their personal achievement legacies are not forgotten and more about creators leveraging their achievements to motivate those in following generations.

Redditors shared their takes on the situation