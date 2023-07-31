Karen Rejects Bereavement Leave And Says To Take It To The Higher-Ups, Her Wish Gets “Granted”

It’s nice to have someone fight for you. In a perfect world, a perfect system, the fighting should be done by so many institutions: the government, corporations, public services, and so much more.

Unfortunately, under a consumer economy, we’re not valuable in and of ourselves, only in what can be extracted from us. Thus, most people are bled dry until they find someone fresh and juicy to replace them.

But in today’s story we’ll talk about a pocket of resistance, someone punching up for the worker in order to give them what they deserve.

Having someone who will fight for your interests at work is one of the amazing perks awarded by unionizing

A union representative took it to the Malicious Compliance community to share how he took a manager’s “talk to the boss” blow-off literally

An employee came to the poster after not being granted bereavement days so he could go to the funeral of his grandmother

The poster came to the executive meeting with the issue and simply asked 4 incisive questions

After executives understood what was happening, they chewed out that awful manager and gave the worker his days off pretty much on the spot

If you’re reading the story and wondering where you can get so many paid days off, it is Australia, according to some knowledgeable commentators. It’s also quite ridiculous that the company wouldn’t give out the PTO because they needed proof that someone’s relative has died.

Imagine being the kind of person to ask for proof of a close one’s passing. I guess corporate bureaucracy is one thing, but c’mon. Have a heart. At least a tiny beginning-of-the-Grinch-movie one.

Before we move on, perhaps you’re surprised by the amount of PTO in ole ‘Straya and were already in the middle of packing your bags and looking for your passport, but let me tell you – it gets even crazier in some places.

According to a March of 2023 Visual Capitalist piece, Australia has 27 paid vacation days, but that’s nothing compared to the 53 days received by Iranian citizens, or even 46 by the Sammarinese.

Back to the topic at hand. The employee dubbed Max did receive his bereavement days with an extra 5 days at the end of it all, because of that knight in shining armor – the union delegate or shop steward, as the position is known in some places.

Maybe “knight” is the wrong word for the poster, Oncewasaworker, as it turns out knights were heavily armed and armored thugs, employed by warlords. And, oh yeah, chivalry came about to keep them in check, not because of their own achievements. Yikes.

So Oncewasaworker is a… oh, hell, he’s just a great shop steward and good person to boot, it seems. Just in case you aren’t aware – stewards are union representatives, people elected by other workers who represent them in dealings with management.

These representatives, democratically chosen by their colleagues, both deal with the management, while retaining their original position among the rank-and-file employees, therefore they are a crucial bridge between both echelons, as they know what the situation is really like.

According to Wikipedia, their duties include making sure that neither side violates the collective bargaining agreement and making sure that the company isn’t violating any applicable laws, while distributing union information and popularizing it at the same time.

Also, in the UK and Australasia, shop stewards in some industries are referred to as “Father/Mother of the chapel” which is an absolutely incredible title.

A good steward has to stay on top of a lot of things in the workplace, making sure that employees are happy and that the company isn’t trying to go under the radar with something that would hurt them.

They also have to be quite tough, because you can read stories of employees who are super rude, always late, and worse, who come to them asking to help somehow. You can’t really help someone who keeps shooting themselves in the foot, can you?

Hearing all of this has probably made you want to have a steward at your workplace or even become one. Well, the most difficult part of the process probably would be to unionize your workplace, which is a wholly different can of worms, considering all the union-busting that’s happening.

After that, according to Indeed, it depends on your particular union and industry. But good ways to get your foot in the door are being an active union member, participating in and organizing activities, studying employee rights, and educating yourself. When you finally feel ready, you should volunteer for the position and participate in the election.

That’s simplifying things by quite a bit, but you’ll have to do your due diligence if you want this responsibility!

This post collected 6.2k upvotes in the Malicious Compliance community, with over 200 people chiming in in the comments. They patted the poster on the back for doing a good job as a steward and laughed at the Karen manager.

The community enjoyed the story, saying it was a perfect mix of malicious compliance and wit