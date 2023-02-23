Male Karen Leaves 1-Star Review For A Snorkeling Tour Because The Description Didn’t Say He Needed To Know How To Swim

Having an amazing snorkeling tour in the Hawaiian Islands may sound like a perfect plan for your holiday. One can already see the guides who are promised to guide you while you gently swim surrounded by green Hawaiian sea turtles, chase tropical fish, swim alongside lush coastlines, and simply enjoy the ocean. It must be the place where you can finally and completely relax and forget all about your daily worries! There probably still is one thing that can get in your way. Before going on a snorkeling tour, one has to make sure he can… swim. At least this seems to be the problem faced by a man who left a very angry comment and a one-star review on the agency’s website.

Man’s holiday snorkeling plans turn into a nightmare once he is forced to face reality

Man leaves a one-star review of the agency and blames his terrible experience on the “misleading description”

The one problem this man had – he was not able to swim and according to him, he was not warned by the agency

A man who booked a tour and was expecting to experience all the magic of snorkeling in the North Pacific Ocean ended up very disappointed. He left a one-star review evaluating his experience as ‘terrible’ and wrote a comment criticizing a tour description as ‘misleading’. The only problem this man had – he was not able to swim and according to him, he was not warned about such a requirement by the agency. On the one hand, for most people who know the meaning of the word “snorkeling,” it might seem self-explanatory that one needs to be able to swim in order to snorkel, similarly to how you need to know how to write if you want to write a poem.

On the other hand, one might say that by claiming the description was misleading for not stating one must know how to swim, the man got it wrong twice. As noted in the guide’s reply: “It clearly states in the description you must be able to swim 50 yards.” Additionally, the instructor adds to his point by saying the man was extremely panicky and not able to snorkel in 3-4 feet of water. However, the culmination of the man’s complaint is his disappointment over the unfulfilled expectation that the guide would “aid” him rather than instructing him to return to shore instead.

Initially not expecting he would be required to swim, the man suddenly expected the snorkeling guide to turn into his own personal swimming instructor. However, despite the man’s expectations not being met, his spouse took the tour and the unfortunate man had to spend the entire hour on the beach waiting for her to come back. This probably was the last straw, when the man’s emotions took over and he had to express them in his review. The tour guide explained he was sorry; however, it was all in the description and he could not risk the man’s safety by bringing him into the deeper water.

Tour guide explains it was all in the description and he could not risk the man’s safety by bringing him into deep water

Man’s complaint culminates in his disappointment that the guide would not “aid” him and instructed him to turn back instead

As per the guide’s answer to the man’s comment, the word swimming was brought up at least three times in the description of the tour. It says in the description: “Our professional guides will guide you while you gently swim.” Also, it explicitly states in another place: “you need to be able to lightly swim.”

Additionally, the Tropical Snorkeling website mentions fear among the main factors that might get in your way of enjoying your first time snorkeling. Of course, it all depends on the individual; some are faster to adapt to such circumstances, and some are slower. However, they suggest renting the equipment before going to the beach and taking your time getting used to it. Putting on your mask and adjusting it right to fit your face can take some time. “With a light inhale, your mask should suction to your face.” Next, you can visit the pool or a shallow beach for practice and take your time getting comfortable “breathing through a snorkel with your face in the water.”

Divein also suggests improving your swimming skills if you are not confident enough. One should focus on freestyle, especially the kicking technique that is used for snorkeling. Finally, most of the advisers for snorkeling agree that the main rule for enjoying it is to relax! Not being in a rush, nor overwhelmed by a new experience allows one to effectively breathe through a snorkel and most importantly, actually appreciate the marine life. Immersing yourself in it can give one a humbling experience of a different perspective than one is used to.

The vast majority of commenters were amazed the man went snorkeling without knowing how to swim, let alone asked for a refund

The vast majority of commenters online expressed amazement that a man went on a snorkeling tour not knowing how to swim and asked for a refund afterward. Some asked, what did he think snorkeling was? However, some did know these sorts of incidents happen from time to time when people do have a similar understanding of underwater activities as this man. Some commenters even said they themselves went snorkeling a few times without knowing how to swim. One such commenter assumed the problem was the man’s stressed behavior in the water.

