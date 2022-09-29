Weddings can sometimes be cheesy and boring, but not always... Sometimes they are just crazy parties, sometimes they show love and affection, sometimes they can be funny... We love to find the most amazing images from weddings around the world.

FdB Awards is one of the most important events among wedding photographers: Every three months, an international jury selects the most original and incredible pictures from recent weddings.

In this new round, the judges Valentina Niño (COLOMBIA), Yuan Man (CHINA), and Daniela Díaz Burgos (MEXICO) have chosen the most unique pictures representing the best of the best in wedding photography.

More than 120 photographers sent pictures this time. From over 2000 pictures, only a small part received an award (less than 10%). We can enjoy some really unique moments, filled with emotion, great light, and perfect composition. The bride and the groom are the most important characters, but we can also find friends, family, and many other elements. It's just LIFE!

#1

"My Heart Is On Fire!" By Simona Cancelli

"My Heart Is On Fire!" By Simona Cancelli

#2

"One, Two, Three: Wet Bride, Lucky Bride!" By David Gil

"One, Two, Three: Wet Bride, Lucky Bride!" By David Gil

#3

"When The Bride Has The Perfect Dress..." By Ismael Peña

"When The Bride Has The Perfect Dress..." By Ismael Peña

#4

"Darling, I Would Like A Typical American-Indian Wedding!" By Jose Taboada

"Darling, I Would Like A Typical American-Indian Wedding!" By Jose Taboada

#5

"Groom Flight" By Sergio Aguayo

"Groom Flight" By Sergio Aguayo

#6

"Volcano In The Background" By Pedro Alvarez

"Volcano In The Background" By Pedro Alvarez

#7

"How Funny Is This Kiss?" By Noelia Ferrera

"How Funny Is This Kiss?" By Noelia Ferrera

#8

"And They Lived Forever Happily..." By Silvia Peña

"And They Lived Forever Happily..." By Silvia Peña

#9

"So Many Different Points Of View..." By Jesus Herranz

"So Many Different Points Of View..." By Jesus Herranz

#10

"A Kiss In A Kiss" By Marco Helga

"A Kiss In A Kiss" By Marco Helga

#11

"Classical And Elegant Beauty" By Raul Gori

"Classical And Elegant Beauty" By Raul Gori

#12

"Colours Are So Delicious!" By Miguel Bolaños

"Colours Are So Delicious!" By Miguel Bolaños

#13

"Oh, My God.... We Are Lost In This Illusion!" By Santiago Moldes

"Oh, My God.... We Are Lost In This Illusion!" By Santiago Moldes

#14

"So Much Beauty, So Many Stairs!" By Marc Prades

"So Much Beauty, So Many Stairs!" By Marc Prades

#15

"Searching For The Groom's Head... " By Ismael Peña

"Searching For The Groom's Head... " By Ismael Peña

#16

"Pet Flight" By Antonio Montesinos

"Pet Flight" By Antonio Montesinos

#17

"Natural Bride And A Hand From Her Mum..." By Fran Ortiz

"Natural Bride And A Hand From Her Mum..." By Fran Ortiz

#18

"Would You Like Some Vodka?" By Raul Barba

"Would You Like Some Vodka?" By Raul Barba

