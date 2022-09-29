Weddings can sometimes be cheesy and boring, but not always... Sometimes they are just crazy parties, sometimes they show love and affection, sometimes they can be funny... We love to find the most amazing images from weddings around the world.

FdB Awards is one of the most important events among wedding photographers: Every three months, an international jury selects the most original and incredible pictures from recent weddings.

In this new round, the judges Valentina Niño (COLOMBIA), Yuan Man (CHINA), and Daniela Díaz Burgos (MEXICO) have chosen the most unique pictures representing the best of the best in wedding photography.

More than 120 photographers sent pictures this time. From over 2000 pictures, only a small part received an award (less than 10%). We can enjoy some really unique moments, filled with emotion, great light, and perfect composition. The bride and the groom are the most important characters, but we can also find friends, family, and many other elements. It's just LIFE!

If you enjoy these shots, you can also check out other posts about FdB Wedding Awards (here, here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: fotografos-de-boda.net | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com