Ever heard of turning wool into lifelike art? Meet Wakuneco, the Japanese artist who's taken the world by storm with her stunning needle-felt cat portraits.

Using just wool and a needle, Wakuneco crafts unbelievably realistic 3D pet portraits that might make you do a double-take. Each masterpiece takes about a month to complete, but the result is worth every minute of delicate work. Scroll down to explore the art of felting animals!

More info: Instagram | waku-neco.com | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#2

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#3

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#4

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#5

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#6

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#7

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#8

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#9

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#10

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#11

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#12

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#13

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#14

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#15

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#16

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#17

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#18

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#19

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#20

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

#21

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

pethmantonya
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
4 hours ago

When you’re a kid and your parents make you go to a wedding but you don’t want to 😆

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#22

Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool

wakuneco

