This Japanese Artist Crafts Hyper-Realistic 3D Cat Portraits From Felted Wool (22 New Pics)
Ever heard of turning wool into lifelike art? Meet Wakuneco, the Japanese artist who's taken the world by storm with her stunning needle-felt cat portraits.
Using just wool and a needle, Wakuneco crafts unbelievably realistic 3D pet portraits that might make you do a double-take. Each masterpiece takes about a month to complete, but the result is worth every minute of delicate work. Scroll down to explore the art of felting animals!
More info: Instagram | waku-neco.com | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
When you’re a kid and your parents make you go to a wedding but you don’t want to 😆