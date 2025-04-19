ADVERTISEMENT

These days, you never know whether something that you see on the Internet is fake or not. With AI technology seeping deeper and deeper into all aspects of content creation, it's easier than ever to create authentic-looking visuals. But in this list, we're focusing on pictures that only seem fake yet are 100% real.

These come to you from people who came across things and sights so improbable that one cannot help but think: "This can't be real." But we promise, Pandas, these photos have not been photoshopped! From mind-blowing scenery and optical illusions to incredible art pieces and giant-sized safety pins, prepare to be wowed as you scroll through this list of definitely real pics!

#1

This Screw

Forklift holding a giant screw standing on the warehouse floor, looking surreal but real.

Brujinii Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would take "go screw yourself" to a whole new level.

RELATED:
    #2

    The Wire Art Of Benedict Radcliffe

    Unusual photo of an orange neon outline resembling a taxi on a street, creating a fake appearance at first glance.

    benedictradcliffe Report

    #3

    Door Knob Is Higher At The Doctor’s Office To Prevent Kids From Escaping

    Room with a tiny wooden door, appearing unreal but real, in a clinical setting with light walls and a bed.

    qbertking Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can kind-of see the logic, but I'm not convinced about the e*******n.

    Although no AI was used in the making of these pictures, artificial intelligence is one of the most polarizing topics nowadays on the Internet. Just a few weeks ago, the Pew Research Center published a study about Americans' perceptions of AI, and the majority of respondents believed it's going to harm the U.S.

    As AI is permeating many aspects of our lives, people believe some areas will benefit from the technology. Like medical care: 44% of Americans think that AI will be useful to doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals. But people worry most about the impact of AI on the news and elections, as only around 10% believe it will have a positive impact on them.
    #4

    Giant Yucatan Butter Avocado

    A giant avocado being held, with a child's hand touching the flesh, appears surreal but is real.

    Me_la_Pelan_todos Report

    #5

    Found In Fb Marketplace Ad

    Red truck with window illusion on the tailgate showing a garage scene, a photo that looks fake but is real.

    h6ppy Report

    #6

    My Orange Toolbox Looks Like A Real Life Pickup Item Under My Room's Blue Light

    Vibrant blue room with an illuminated yellow toolbox, creating a surreal and intriguing scene.

    MSFoxhound Report

    The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence recently published a 2025 AI Index Report. It revealed the different attitudes people in different parts of the world have towards AI. Asia, for example, shows way more optimism for the use of AI in most aspects of daily life.

    People in countries like China (83%), Indonesia (80%), and Thailand (77%) believe that AI-powered products and services have more advantages than drawbacks. And in Canada (40%), the United States (39%), and the Netherlands (36%), folks are much more likely to perceive any AI-powered tools and services with caution.
    #7

    Mule Nannies Are Used In Italy When Grazing Animals Are Moved From High Pastures Down To The Plains

    Donkeys and sheepdog puppies in a field, puppies carried by donkey, appearing surreal yet real.

    Newborn lambs are unable to make the journey own their own. They ride in pouches of a specially made saddle. At rest stops lambs are returned to their mothers for a meal & some nuzzling.

    medeamoon Report

    #8

    First Time Seeing A U Turn Light

    Traffic light showing a red U-turn signal next to a U-turn only sign; an optical illusion-like scene.

    The-Legged-Man Report

    sylbaker avatar
    Sylvia Baker
    Sylvia Baker
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah we've got lots of those on International Avenue in Calgary Alberta

    #9

    Biggest Dandelion I’ve Seen (My Hand For Scale)

    Hand holding a massive dandelion against a grassy background; looks fake but is real.

    AdCreative6508 Report

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a dandelion. That's a Tragopogon pratensis, aka Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon, meadow salsify, yellow salsify, showy goat's-beard or meadow goat's-beard.

    When it comes to photography, artists and their audiences have serious concerns about the use of AI. In April 2023, the project "90 Miles" about Cuban refugees by National Geographic's photojournalist Michael C. Brown made waves online because of his use of AI. 

    Granted, Brown was open about using AI and even described the project as an "A.I. reportage illustration experiment." Still, people pointed out that this doesn't count as photojournalism and questioned his integrity.
    #10

    Here’s What An Actual F1 Steering Wheel Looks Like

    Hand holding a complex steering wheel, full of colorful buttons and knobs, appearing fake but actually real.

    headph0neguy Report

    #11

    I Found 5 Inch Safety Pins

    Close-up of giant safety pins in a hand, creating an illusion of oversized objects that look fake but are real.

    reddit.com Report

    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In-N-Out Burger Uses ones like these to pin their aprons.

    #12

    Reflecting In Yosemite

    Reflection of trees and mountains on a clear lake, creating a visually deceptive real scene.

    franklinsteinnn Report

    There have been controversial stories in photojournalism when photos were actually too good to be true. In 2022, American photographer Kittiya Pawlowski submitted gorgeous photographs of a snow leopard in the Himalayas. The problem? The photographs proved to be doctored after a French publication called their authenticity into question.
    #13

    Both Dogs Are The Same Size

    Two wet dogs in a lush forest; one lies on a mossy branch while the other stands below, creating a surreal scene that looks fake.

    Aestas-Architect Report

    #14

    Found An Alien Statue Head In A Riverbed

    Rock resembling a human head, partially submerged in mud, with a shoe nearby, creating a fake appearance.

    kirkbot Report

    #15

    It Looks Like It's Only Raining Over One House

    Dark storm cloud with a thin funnel shape in a suburban street, real yet looking fake at first glance.

    chalupa4me Report

    At first, Pawlowski refused to address the controversy but later explained that she never claimed these photos to be undoctored. "News and media from around the world stole my images and published them with their own meaning. They did not ask me if they were edited. They interpreted them in their own way and spread them around the world. They told their followers that they were not edited. This is untrue, I always edit my images."
    #16

    This Fountain Was Designed To Look Like It's Pouring Lava For A Brief Time Per Day When The Sun Hits It Just Right

    Statue with a dramatic fire illusion, appearing surreal but is a real photo, captivating passersby.

    RincnCuriosoo Report

    #17

    Of A German Police Officer

    Police officers in tactical gear walking on a sunny day, leaning towards each other conversationally.

    Useful_Intention9754 Report

    #18

    This One Can Of Carrots Didnt Get Color

    Canned vegetables aisle with mismatched sliced carrots labels, appearing fake but real.

    insideoutrubberboots Report

    Some photographers dance around similar controversies by claiming that they're not "photojournalists" and are merely "storytellers." That was the excuse Michael C. Brown gave news outlets after his "90 Miles" debacle, as did photographer Steve McCurry when he got accused of using Photoshop to edit his photographs.
    #19

    Took A Picture Of My Daughter Walking Through A Tunnel And The Lighting Made It Look Like A Bad Photoshop

    Child in playful stance inside an optical illusion spiral tunnel, appearing surreal but is real.

    RZA816 Report

    #20

    A Single Egg Carton

    Realistic egg in an unusual carton on a kitchen countertop, resembling a pebble nest.

    WhoppingRook09 Report

    #21

    This Snail With A Wasp Nest On It

    Unusual snail with a pine cone-like shell on a fingertip, appearing fake but real.

    dante7894 Report

    In one of his images, McCurry removed a traffic sign that was sticking out of a passerby's leg. For another, he removed two people from a photograph entirely. Commenting on the issue, Sean D. Elliot, ethics committee chairman of the National Press Photographer's Association (NPPA), said that McCurry should "uphold the ethical standards of his peers and the public, who see him as a photojournalist" and called his actions "an ethical lapse."
    #22

    Double King

    Giant bed appears fake due to its massive size, with a person standing beside for scale in a well-lit bedroom.

    Kosmosnoetos Report

    #23

    Oranges In Tropical Regions Have Green Skin Instead Of Orange

    Green feijoas with bright orange insides, looking fake but real.

    1954isthebest Report

    #24

    Someone Put The Sky In The Trash

    Trash can with broken mirror reflecting sky, creating a surreal illusion that looks fake but is real. Bird perched on edge.

    erickogan Report

    Some news agencies have rules against photographers using any kind of digital editing software. The Associated Press' code of ethics for photojournalists states: "The content of a photograph must not be altered in Photoshop or by any other means. No element should be digitally added to or subtracted from any photograph."
    #25

    Extreme Waves In The North Sea

    Massive wave crashing over the deck of a cargo ship, creating a dramatic scene that looks fake but is real.

    Morksky Report

    #26

    I Took A Mildly Well-Timed Picture Of A Camel

    Real camel standing behind a sign with camel illustration, creating an illusion.

    lol_and_behold Report

    #27

    This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave

    Indoor surfing wave looks fake, but it's a real pool setup in a store, with people watching from the upper level.

    Ok_Ambassador8394 Report

    In 2015, Reuters banned the submission of RAW files and started demanding photographers submit files only in JPEG format, which makes it harder to edit visual information. A Reuters spokesperson told PetaPixel: "While we aim for photography of the highest aesthetic quality, our goal is not to artistically interpret the news."
    #28

    This Ridiculous Giant Teddy Bear With A Tiny Face

    Giant teddy bear in claw machine with tiny face appearing fake yet real.

    I saw it in an arcade and literally played the machine it was in until it stopped working. I need this bear. It's so funny, and I can't stop thinking about it.

    MathematicianIll5862 Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm stuck on trying to work out whether this is cute, or frightening.

    #29

    420lb Dumbbell

    Oversized dumbbell next to a regular one on a gym floor, showcasing real unusual fitness equipment.

    HeatherFuta Report

    #30

    This Is What An Albino Raccoon Looks Like

    A cute albino raccoon being held indoors, appearing almost unreal.

    Orion117 Report

    Although none of the pictures featured on our list would qualify for news, they haven't been digitally manipulated. So, yes, that giant avocado is actually real! Let us know your favorite pics from this list in the comments, Pandas. And while you're here, be sure to check out similar articles featuring 100% real photos that seem fake here and here!
    #31

    Apparently Pilots Get Special Cups

    Hand holding a blue cup labeled "Pilot cup for flight deck use only," looking surreal but real.

    LosingWeekends Report

    #32

    Local Farmers Market Has Emu Eggs

    Unusual photo of real emu eggs for sale at a market, priced at $35 each, showcased in a display.

    Mingey_FringeBiscuit Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not Australian here. But I have, what I believe to be an emu egg. It looks like it's same size, but it's white?

    #33

    Standing On Top Of A Nuclear Reactor

    A mechanical room with a glowing blue light and foot on a metal grate, appearing surreal but real.

    Technoguyfication Report

    polskichef avatar
    Dom
    Dom
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Standing on top of nuclear reactor? in old jeans and converse? given the PPE u are wearing, and the angle of the photo..u are going to be a hero for cleaning a toilet..but shh, we will all leave u to enjoy the achievement😅🤣

    My College’s Engineering Building Has A House Built On Its Roof

    House atop building tower against blue sky, real but appears fake.

    IgnoreeeMeee Report

    #35

    Tampa International Airport’s New Flamingo

    Children touching a massive flamingo sculpture in an airport, a photo that looks fake but is real.

    911Dougm Report

    silas-d-odom avatar
    CertifiedCatServant (he/him)
    CertifiedCatServant (he/him)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love seeing that flamingo every time I fly through Tampa! It’s so fun and cheerful

    #36

    The Biggest Tires I've Ever Seen

    Oversized load truck carrying massive tires on a highway, looking surreal but real.

    VariousLandscape2336 Report

    #37

    My Wife Found An Hippopotamus Tooth At The Coast Today

    Unusual rock formation resembling a paw, showcasing nature's unexpected artistry in real appearance.

    randumbum Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not just the tooth. A moment of silence for a possibly fallen brother or sister, please.

    This House Is Held Up By A Single Column

    Upside-down house on inclined terrain, appearing fake but actually real, surrounded by trees under a clear sky.

    qalmakka Report

    #39

    An Origami Woman In Dress, Folded From A Single Square Of Paper

    Origami figure resembling a woman in a dress, appearing almost unreal but truly authentic.

    Paulorigami Report

    #40

    My Parent’s Water Is Hot Pink Due To A Chemical Leak

    Pink water fills a sink, appearing unreal but actually real.

    musicaljerks Report

    #41

    Police In Venice Move Around On Jet Skis

    Police officers on jet skis patrolling canals in Venice, showcasing a scene that looks fake but is real.

    JeroHasCrow Report

    #42

    My 45 Foot Long Phone Charger

    Person holding a phone charger appearing unusually long, extending down a sidewalk, creating an illusion of a fake scene.

    ChocolateMilkmanTrue Report

    #43

    I Can Bend My Toes Back To My Foot

    Hand gripping a foot, creating an illusion that appears fake upon first glance but is actually real.

    jeepers101 Report

    #44

    My Vegan Chicken Wing Had A Wooden Bone In It

    Fried chicken drumstick with a bone that looks fake but is real; hand holding it above a table with ketchup.

    Capital_Actuator_404 Report

    cristinah9 avatar
    Portentia9
    Portentia9
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am "vegan" but I want to eat stuffs that look and tastes like meat...mental.

    This Airport Has A Bathroom For Service Animals

    Red fire hydrant and hose reel inside a tiled room, with grass patch, looking fake but real.

    CesaroSalad Report

    #46

    A Broken Quarter

    Half-melted coin creating an optical illusion, showcasing an unusual but real phenomenon.

    bringbackjarjarbinks Report

    #47

    This Is What Happens When You Polish A Coconut

    Hand holding a polished wooden egg that appears fake, but is real, illustrating visual illusions.

    Roctopus420 Report

    #48

    Daughter Found The Largest Blackberry I’ve Ever Seen

    Two hands holding an unusually large blackberry, creating a surreal yet real visual effect.

    TheQiwiMan Report

    #49

    Fog Over La Makes It Look Like Badly Rendered Video Game

    Aerial view of a city grid illuminated at night, seen from an airplane, looking almost fake but actually real.

    donbbqq Report

    #50

    Light Bulb Stayed On After Taking It Out

    Hand holding a glowing light bulb, appearing fake but real.

    FoShozies Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In case you are wondering about science things, LEDs use so little energy that there is a capacitor (fast battery) that evens out the incoming electricity before it is reduced for the LED. There is a resistor (that must be faulty) to drain the capacitor quickly when power is removed.

    #51

    This Wavy Road Seen From The Window Of A Plane Landing In Ft Lauderdale

    Aerial view of a visually bizarre road winding through a vast green landscape, seemingly altered but real.

    dgoldstein38 Report

    kennethsmith_1 avatar
    Kenneth Smith
    Kenneth Smith
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually really cool. Driving through FL, those long, straight stretches of road are scarily mesmerizing.

    #52

    Gravity Is Optional

    Person sitting on two chairs looking like one, creating an illusion.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #53

    These Curved Doors At My Sister's New House

    Curved door fitting snugly in a room, creating an optical illusion of a warped surface, appearing fake but real.

    FalconerGuitars Report

    #54

    We Visited The Largest Bench In Germany

    People climbing on an oversized wooden bench in a park, creating an illusion of looking fake but very real.

    hobbyhoarder Report

    #55

    My Friend Found The Smallest Cucumber I've Ever Seen

    Close-up of a hand holding a tiny green object that looks like a small cucumber, appearing fake at first glance.

    armeler06 Report

    #56

    My Unmounted Sheet Metal Roof Looks Fake

    Greenhouse with an oversized, tilted black panel, appearing surreal under the sunlight in a garden setting.

    Pittbullbaby Report

    #57

    The Inside Of My Tree Looks Fake

    Peeling birch bark reveals smooth, inner layer, showcasing nature's real yet seemingly fake appearance.

    thoughtillness Report

    #58

    I Found A Two Headed Turtle Today, Called Dnr To Come Pick It Up

    Hand holds a real two-headed turtle, appearing fake at first glance.

    Kwaylewds Report

    #59

    A Real And Very Rare $500 Bill

    A rare $500 bill, often mistaken for being fake, placed on a white surface.

    supershayan Report

    #60

    This Uncomfortably Long Screwdriver At My Grandparents House

    A hand holding an unusually long tool, appearing fake at first glance but is real, in an office setting.

    PitiedVeil55831 Report

    #61

    A One-Person Bench

    Bench oddly placed in front of a mailbox on a city sidewalk, looking staged but real.

    i_dont_c_anything Report

    #62

    A Friend Brought A 100 Sided Dice During Our D&D Session

    Black sphere with pink numbers resembling a dice, creating an optical illusion effect on a tabletop.

    Icemobius Report

    #63

    We Have Harvested A Tiny Watermelon

    Hand holding a tiny watermelon, appearing deceptively unreal amidst garden background.

    numbian Report

    #64

    This Student Driver Cement Truck

    Unusual cement truck with "Student Driver" sign looks fake but is real, driving down a snowy road.

    Ghmichael Report

    #65

    Smallest Active Vessel Of The Us Navy

    US Navy model boat docked, unexpectedly realistic appearance.

    Sea8ird Report

    #66

    This Measuring Spoon For A “Smidgeon”

    Tiny metal measuring spoon labeled "Smidgen" on a wooden surface, looking fake but real.

    Floppyjohnson98 Report

    #67

    I Recently Started Working In An Er At A Hospital. This Vein Finder Is The Coolest Piece Of Tech Equipment I’ve Come Across

    Tattooed hand with red pattern light projection, creating a fake yet real optical illusion.

    DRdidgelikefridge Report

    #68

    I Came Across A Blue Mushroom

    Bright blue mushroom on forest floor, appearing fake but real.

    laobalaomadecai Report

    #69

    This Pile Of Excavated Fire Hydrants

    Pile of rusty red fire hydrants on a dug-up sidewalk, appearing unreal at first glance against a suburban house backdrop.

    CCCRUNKc Report

    #70

    One Of Our New Chickens Laid Her First Egg Yesterday And It Didn’t Have A Yolk

    Hand holding a cracked egg over a frying pan with a half-cooked egg, appearing fake but real.

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    Urinal For Ladies

    Unusual white urinal design that looks fake at first glance, set against a brick wall and wooden floor.

    Nanahiraaa Report

    #72

    The King Of Hearts Is The Only King Without A Mustache

    Four king playing cards arranged on a document, creating a visually deceptive pattern.

    itsnoab Report

    #73

    Curving Escalator

    Curved escalator in a mall looks fake but is real, defying optical illusions.

    CoeurdePirate222 Report

    #74

    The Spoons In The Salad Sauce Look Weirdly Fused

    Spoons and fork in a dish with leftover soup, creating an optical illusion that looks fake but is real.

    Anonymus_mit_radium Report

    #75

    Every Night This Light/Laser Comes From Out Of Nowhere And Appears To Be Thousands Of Miles Long

    A vertical green laser beam piercing the night sky, appearing surreal yet real, above a suburban area with trees.

    Apenerd Report

    #76

    This Extra Long Barcode

    A gloved hand holding a thin book with a barcode, appearing surreal in a store aisle.

    h-plecostomus Report

    #77

    Moby Dick (Kinda) Looks Like Waves After Water Damage

    A warped book clutched in hand, appearing fake but real, illustrating physics and optical illusion.

    ziekerr Report

    #78

    Golden Delicious & Pink Lady Apple

    Yellow-red apple with unusual split color, held in hand, strange but real appearance.

    EHusky00 Report

    #79

    I Bought A Prawn The Size Of A Dinner Plate

    Giant prawn compared to a hand on a white plate, looking unreal yet completely real.

    lancelkw Report

    #80

    The Size Of The Kyoto Station Is Insane

    Complex architectural scene with escalators and mirrored surfaces creating an illusion of fake perspectives.

    Mammoth_Society_8991 Report

    #81

    I Have Fake Wasp Nest And Real Wasps Started To Build On It

    Real-looking wasp nest on ceiling appears fake due to unusual shape and texture.

    infernal_organ Report

    #82

    I Have A Single Strand Of Golden Hair On My Face

    Close-up of human skin with several hairs; looks unreal but is a real photo.

    ManOfJapaneseCulture Report

    #83

    This Single Flower Coming Off A Tree

    A pink flower emerging from a tree trunk, creating a surreal yet real visual effect.

    phrausty Report

    #84

    I Have A Single Line Across My Palm

    Hand raised in a conference room, looking real but appearing unusual upon first glance.

    reddit.com Report

    #85

    My Grandfather Grew Black Tomatoes

    Black tomatoes on a wooden surface look fake but are real.

    Qba_szw Report

    #86

    Home Dryer Next To An Industrial Dryer

    Small dryer next to an oversized industrial dryer in a laundry room, creating a surreal and fake-looking contrast.

    RevFeelgood Report

    #87

    Of A Cooking Blowtorch I Saw At A Korean Bulgogi Restaurant. They Used It To Search Their Meats

    A chef using a flamethrower for cooking, demonstrating a unique but real kitchen technique.

    MiyamotoUsagi1587 Report

    #88

    Spilled A Drink And It Reflected Perfectly

    A puddle on a desk reflecting an anime character; real scene looks fake at first glance.

    adambombz Report

    #89

    Basketball Players Standing Next To Cheerleaders

    A group of five women posing together, creating an unusual height illusion, making the photo look fake but it's real.

    Heart-Bubbles Report

    #90

    This Proper Chonker Of A Conker (Hand And Normal Sized Conker For Scale)

    Close-up of a hand holding two oddly-shaped chestnuts, appearing fake at first glance.

    SorellaNux Report

