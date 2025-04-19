90 Photos That Look Fake Upon First Glance, But Are In Fact Very Real (New Pics)
These days, you never know whether something that you see on the Internet is fake or not. With AI technology seeping deeper and deeper into all aspects of content creation, it's easier than ever to create authentic-looking visuals. But in this list, we're focusing on pictures that only seem fake yet are 100% real.
These come to you from people who came across things and sights so improbable that one cannot help but think: "This can't be real." But we promise, Pandas, these photos have not been photoshopped! From mind-blowing scenery and optical illusions to incredible art pieces and giant-sized safety pins, prepare to be wowed as you scroll through this list of definitely real pics!
This post may include affiliate links.
This Screw
The Wire Art Of Benedict Radcliffe
Door Knob Is Higher At The Doctor’s Office To Prevent Kids From Escaping
I can kind-of see the logic, but I'm not convinced about the e*******n.
Although no AI was used in the making of these pictures, artificial intelligence is one of the most polarizing topics nowadays on the Internet. Just a few weeks ago, the Pew Research Center published a study about Americans' perceptions of AI, and the majority of respondents believed it's going to harm the U.S.
As AI is permeating many aspects of our lives, people believe some areas will benefit from the technology. Like medical care: 44% of Americans think that AI will be useful to doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals. But people worry most about the impact of AI on the news and elections, as only around 10% believe it will have a positive impact on them.
Giant Yucatan Butter Avocado
Found In Fb Marketplace Ad
My Orange Toolbox Looks Like A Real Life Pickup Item Under My Room's Blue Light
The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence recently published a 2025 AI Index Report. It revealed the different attitudes people in different parts of the world have towards AI. Asia, for example, shows way more optimism for the use of AI in most aspects of daily life.
People in countries like China (83%), Indonesia (80%), and Thailand (77%) believe that AI-powered products and services have more advantages than drawbacks. And in Canada (40%), the United States (39%), and the Netherlands (36%), folks are much more likely to perceive any AI-powered tools and services with caution.
Mule Nannies Are Used In Italy When Grazing Animals Are Moved From High Pastures Down To The Plains
Newborn lambs are unable to make the journey own their own. They ride in pouches of a specially made saddle. At rest stops lambs are returned to their mothers for a meal & some nuzzling.
First Time Seeing A U Turn Light
Nah we've got lots of those on International Avenue in Calgary Alberta
Biggest Dandelion I’ve Seen (My Hand For Scale)
Not a dandelion. That's a Tragopogon pratensis, aka Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon, meadow salsify, yellow salsify, showy goat's-beard or meadow goat's-beard.
When it comes to photography, artists and their audiences have serious concerns about the use of AI. In April 2023, the project "90 Miles" about Cuban refugees by National Geographic's photojournalist Michael C. Brown made waves online because of his use of AI.
Granted, Brown was open about using AI and even described the project as an "A.I. reportage illustration experiment." Still, people pointed out that this doesn't count as photojournalism and questioned his integrity.
Here’s What An Actual F1 Steering Wheel Looks Like
I Found 5 Inch Safety Pins
Reflecting In Yosemite
There have been controversial stories in photojournalism when photos were actually too good to be true. In 2022, American photographer Kittiya Pawlowski submitted gorgeous photographs of a snow leopard in the Himalayas. The problem? The photographs proved to be doctored after a French publication called their authenticity into question.
Both Dogs Are The Same Size
Found An Alien Statue Head In A Riverbed
It Looks Like It's Only Raining Over One House
At first, Pawlowski refused to address the controversy but later explained that she never claimed these photos to be undoctored. "News and media from around the world stole my images and published them with their own meaning. They did not ask me if they were edited. They interpreted them in their own way and spread them around the world. They told their followers that they were not edited. This is untrue, I always edit my images."
This Fountain Was Designed To Look Like It's Pouring Lava For A Brief Time Per Day When The Sun Hits It Just Right
This One Can Of Carrots Didnt Get Color
Some photographers dance around similar controversies by claiming that they're not "photojournalists" and are merely "storytellers." That was the excuse Michael C. Brown gave news outlets after his "90 Miles" debacle, as did photographer Steve McCurry when he got accused of using Photoshop to edit his photographs.
Took A Picture Of My Daughter Walking Through A Tunnel And The Lighting Made It Look Like A Bad Photoshop
A Single Egg Carton
This Snail With A Wasp Nest On It
In one of his images, McCurry removed a traffic sign that was sticking out of a passerby's leg. For another, he removed two people from a photograph entirely. Commenting on the issue, Sean D. Elliot, ethics committee chairman of the National Press Photographer's Association (NPPA), said that McCurry should "uphold the ethical standards of his peers and the public, who see him as a photojournalist" and called his actions "an ethical lapse."
Double King
Oranges In Tropical Regions Have Green Skin Instead Of Orange
Someone Put The Sky In The Trash
Some news agencies have rules against photographers using any kind of digital editing software. The Associated Press' code of ethics for photojournalists states: "The content of a photograph must not be altered in Photoshop or by any other means. No element should be digitally added to or subtracted from any photograph."
I Took A Mildly Well-Timed Picture Of A Camel
This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave
In 2015, Reuters banned the submission of RAW files and started demanding photographers submit files only in JPEG format, which makes it harder to edit visual information. A Reuters spokesperson told PetaPixel: "While we aim for photography of the highest aesthetic quality, our goal is not to artistically interpret the news."
This Ridiculous Giant Teddy Bear With A Tiny Face
I saw it in an arcade and literally played the machine it was in until it stopped working. I need this bear. It's so funny, and I can't stop thinking about it.
I'm stuck on trying to work out whether this is cute, or frightening.
420lb Dumbbell
This Is What An Albino Raccoon Looks Like
Although none of the pictures featured on our list would qualify for news, they haven't been digitally manipulated. So, yes, that giant avocado is actually real! Let us know your favorite pics from this list in the comments, Pandas. And while you're here, be sure to check out similar articles featuring 100% real photos that seem fake here and here!
Apparently Pilots Get Special Cups
Local Farmers Market Has Emu Eggs
Not Australian here. But I have, what I believe to be an emu egg. It looks like it's same size, but it's white?
Standing On Top Of A Nuclear Reactor
My College’s Engineering Building Has A House Built On Its Roof
Tampa International Airport’s New Flamingo
I love seeing that flamingo every time I fly through Tampa! It’s so fun and cheerful
The Biggest Tires I've Ever Seen
My Wife Found An Hippopotamus Tooth At The Coast Today
That's not just the tooth. A moment of silence for a possibly fallen brother or sister, please.
This House Is Held Up By A Single Column
An Origami Woman In Dress, Folded From A Single Square Of Paper
My Parent’s Water Is Hot Pink Due To A Chemical Leak
Police In Venice Move Around On Jet Skis
My 45 Foot Long Phone Charger
I Can Bend My Toes Back To My Foot
My Vegan Chicken Wing Had A Wooden Bone In It
I am "vegan" but I want to eat stuffs that look and tastes like meat...mental.
This Airport Has A Bathroom For Service Animals
A Broken Quarter
This Is What Happens When You Polish A Coconut
Daughter Found The Largest Blackberry I’ve Ever Seen
Fog Over La Makes It Look Like Badly Rendered Video Game
Light Bulb Stayed On After Taking It Out
In case you are wondering about science things, LEDs use so little energy that there is a capacitor (fast battery) that evens out the incoming electricity before it is reduced for the LED. There is a resistor (that must be faulty) to drain the capacitor quickly when power is removed.
This Wavy Road Seen From The Window Of A Plane Landing In Ft Lauderdale
This is actually really cool. Driving through FL, those long, straight stretches of road are scarily mesmerizing.