Some, like mathematician Roger Antonsen, believe that numbers are the key to understanding the world. (Antonsen even gave a brilliant TED talk to explain this statement, which I highly recommend.) And there's a Reddit thread that vividly illustrates the point.

It started when platform user JustinMGH made a post, asking others to share facts and stats that sound like obvious exaggerations but actually aren't.

Immediately, people started delivering fascinating, weird, and even disturbing titbits of information, changing each other's perspective about everything around them, even if ever so slightly.

#1

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't Cleopatra was alive closer to the Moon landing than she was to the construction of the great pyramids.

anon Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
I’ve heard this one a hundred times and it blows my mind every single time… what a history

#2

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't 80% of Soviet males born in 1923 didn’t survive WWII.

anotherpoweruser Report

Nea
Nea
I so wish this was a massive exaggeration.

#3

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't The typical cloud weighs 1.1 million pounds

anotherpoweruser Report

#4

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't The original height of Mount Everest was calculated to be exactly 29,000 ft high, but was publicly declared to be 29,002 ft in order to avoid the impression that an exact height of 29,000 feet was nothing more than a rounded estimate.

Chiper136 Report

#5

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't Pocahontas and William Shakespeare died less than a year apart less than 150 miles away from each other.

LibraryLass Report

Captain Kyra
Captain Kyra
Barbara Walters, Anne Frank, and Martin Luther King Jr were all born the same year.

#6

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't The budget to send to the Curiosity Rover to the Mars is less than the worldwide military expenditure for thirteen hours

anon Report

#7

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't Neutron stars are so dense that if you dropped a gummy bear from one meter away it would hit the surface in a microsecond with the force of 1,000 nuclear bombs.

Endless_Vanity Report

ThatG
ThatG
One teaspoonful of this matter weighs more than 3 billion tons. If we capable of dropping a small piece of neutron star onto the ground, it would slice through Earth like a bullet through cotton and come out the other side.

#8

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't Nintendo existed at the same time as the Ottoman Empire.

roussell131 Report

#9

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't The state of Maine has more Black Bears than black people.

The_Real_BenFranklin Report

oktopus
oktopus
This does actually appear to be more-or-less correct, depending on the estimation of the bear population and the accuracy of the first Maine demographic statistics which popped up in a quick web search. Also, with the same caveat, there seems to be approximately one black bear for every square mile of Maine.

#10

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't You could walk from North Korea to Norway and only pass through one other country.

Also, your feet would be a little sore.

SexAndCandiru Report

#11

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't Monsters Inc was released closer to the fall of the Berlin wall than to the present day.

setsomethingablaze Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Tell me I'm old without telling me I'm old

#12

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't More silent films have been lost than saved

We live in an era where everything is saved, and it's hard to imagine such a massive loss of creative material. Plenty of films are lost, as late as the 1970s too.

ahhh_zombies Report

#13

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't All the ants in the world weigh about the same as all the people in the world.

Rheul Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Also, they work extremely hard and live only about 8 days, while turtles don't do shït and get to live 150 years. Let it sink in.

#14

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't USA citizens privately own more firearms than all countries combined. Even more than most militaries.

ChikNoods Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Not even remotely surprising...

#15

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't 1 in 2 Australians will get skin cancer in their lifetime

Wibbles20 Report

#16

The difference between million and billion is huge (relatively):
1 Million seconds = 11 Days
1 Billion seconds = 31 years

TheIshark Report

MargyB
MargyB
Was only quoting this today to a workmate, scary!

#17

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't According to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, every two days human beings create as much information as we did from the dawn of time until 2003.

mortal19 Report

Tothetaint42
Tothetaint42
Doesn't make any sense. Needs better context

#18

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't Radio astronomer here! You exert more energy when you unfold a single piece of paper than we have collected in *all* the radio waves we have *ever* collected from outer space.

Andromeda321 Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Fascinating. I’d love to do research on what’s out there when I’m older

#19

Vatican city has a population of 2 popes per 1 square kilometer.

Darghy Report

#20

People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren't Samsung is responsible for 25% of South Korea's GDP

klxander Report

Abby
Abby
I see that. smart phones ,watches. appliances, TVs. and used by so many ppl. I hope the new fridge were getting comes with some free kimchi.

#21

In a room with 23 people there is a ~50% chance that 2 people share a birthday

Phllips Report

