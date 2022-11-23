People Share 21 Facts And Stats That Seem Like Obvious Exaggerations But Aren’t
Some, like mathematician Roger Antonsen, believe that numbers are the key to understanding the world. (Antonsen even gave a brilliant TED talk to explain this statement, which I highly recommend.) And there's a Reddit thread that vividly illustrates the point.
It started when platform user JustinMGH made a post, asking others to share facts and stats that sound like obvious exaggerations but actually aren't.
Immediately, people started delivering fascinating, weird, and even disturbing titbits of information, changing each other's perspective about everything around them, even if ever so slightly.
Cleopatra was alive closer to the Moon landing than she was to the construction of the great pyramids.
I’ve heard this one a hundred times and it blows my mind every single time… what a history
80% of Soviet males born in 1923 didn’t survive WWII.
The typical cloud weighs 1.1 million pounds
The original height of Mount Everest was calculated to be exactly 29,000 ft high, but was publicly declared to be 29,002 ft in order to avoid the impression that an exact height of 29,000 feet was nothing more than a rounded estimate.
Pocahontas and William Shakespeare died less than a year apart less than 150 miles away from each other.
Barbara Walters, Anne Frank, and Martin Luther King Jr were all born the same year.
The budget to send to the Curiosity Rover to the Mars is less than the worldwide military expenditure for thirteen hours
Neutron stars are so dense that if you dropped a gummy bear from one meter away it would hit the surface in a microsecond with the force of 1,000 nuclear bombs.
Nintendo existed at the same time as the Ottoman Empire.
The state of Maine has more Black Bears than black people.
This does actually appear to be more-or-less correct, depending on the estimation of the bear population and the accuracy of the first Maine demographic statistics which popped up in a quick web search. Also, with the same caveat, there seems to be approximately one black bear for every square mile of Maine.
You could walk from North Korea to Norway and only pass through one other country.
Also, your feet would be a little sore.
Our (grand)parents walking to school be like:
Monsters Inc was released closer to the fall of the Berlin wall than to the present day.
More silent films have been lost than saved
We live in an era where everything is saved, and it's hard to imagine such a massive loss of creative material. Plenty of films are lost, as late as the 1970s too.
All the ants in the world weigh about the same as all the people in the world.
Also, they work extremely hard and live only about 8 days, while turtles don't do shït and get to live 150 years. Let it sink in.
USA citizens privately own more firearms than all countries combined. Even more than most militaries.
1 in 2 Australians will get skin cancer in their lifetime
The difference between million and billion is huge (relatively):
1 Million seconds = 11 Days
1 Billion seconds = 31 years
According to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, every two days human beings create as much information as we did from the dawn of time until 2003.
Radio astronomer here! You exert more energy when you unfold a single piece of paper than we have collected in *all* the radio waves we have *ever* collected from outer space.
Fascinating. I’d love to do research on what’s out there when I’m older
Vatican city has a population of 2 popes per 1 square kilometer.
Samsung is responsible for 25% of South Korea's GDP
In a room with 23 people there is a ~50% chance that 2 people share a birthday
