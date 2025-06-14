Real Housewives Exec Passes Away During Childbirth, Leaving Behind Two Children

ADVERTISEMENT

An executive of Bravo’s Real Housewivesfranchise, Lauren Miller, has passed away during childbirth.

Miller became a mother for the second time on June 9, but succumbed to the event mere minutes after a healthy boy by the name of Jackson entered world.

The announcement of her passing on social media, which referred to her as someone who loved mothering, drew condolences from actors like The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Tamra Judge, Heather Gay from Salt Lake City, and Sai de Silva from New York City

Highlights Real Housewives exec Lauren Miller passed away minutes after she gave birth.

Her newborn son spent three days in the NICU.

Family GoFundMe page is drawing large donations to help take care of children.

To those who knew her, the loss was “impossible to comprehend” and left a hole in her family that her husband, Kevin, now the sole guardian of their two children, would try to fill.

RELATED:

Lauren is remembered as someone who loved her role as mother.

Share icon

Image credits: shed_media

ADVERTISEMENT

A GoFundMe account set up in Kevin’s name reads: “Anyone that knew Lauren was affected by her warm smile, kind heart and thoughtful, intuitive nature.”

Warner Bros’ Shed Media, which regularly worked with the Real Housewives franchise, left an update on Instagram lamenting her departure.

“Of all the things Lauren loved most, being a mother was at the top and ensuring that her children are being taken care of would mean everything to her,” the post reads.

Share icon

Image credits: shed media

Her husband, Kevin, echoed these sentiments when he wrote: “Lauren is the love of my life, and I was blessed by God that she chose to spend her life with me and give me two beautiful children.”

Kevin has suddenly been left with the role of being the sole parent of two young kids

Jackson was discharged into the care of his father, Kevin, and three-year-old sister, Emma, on June 12 after spending three days in neonatal intensive care (NICU).

ADVERTISEMENT

The GoFundMe account describes the Miller family’s situation as bearing a void that “is impossible to fill.”

Share icon

Image credits: shed media

“We are devastated for her beloved husband, Kevin, who must now unexpectedly take on the sole role of parenting their two children … Emma (3) and newborn Jackson.”

“From getting engaged to Kevin and then getting married to becoming a mother with Emma and next with Jackson, Lauren beamed whenever she talked about all that she had with her beautiful family.”

Stars from the different Real Housewives outlets weighed in on the tragedy

The news drew condolences from far and wide. “Prayers for her family & friends. This is absolutely heartbreaking,” wrote Judge in response to the Instagram post.

Share icon

Image credits: Bravo

ADVERTISEMENT

Gay expressed her sympathy simply, with a broken heart emoji, and Silva responded with three tearing-up icons.

Netizens were generally empathetic with one responding to Kevin’s comment saying: “I’m so sorry this has happened to your beautiful family. I’m praying for you and your beautiful babies.”

The empathy was reflected in the donations to Kevin’s GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe account raised $133,864 in five days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATE CASEY (@katecaseyca)

“But we can come together now to help take care of the thing Lauren cherish[es] beyond all else: her family,” reads the effort led by Sherri Pender, a producer best known for her hand in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in 2020.

“Any dollar you can donate will be used to provide financial support as the grieving family adjusts to this new reality. Your contribution, no matter the size, will be greatly appreciated,” her appeal reads—and not in vain.

The fundraiser was launched on June 10 and accumulated $133,864 in just five days. With its benefactors doling out anywhere between $10,000 and $20.

Share icon

Image credits: shed media

ADVERTISEMENT

The effort is nearing its goal of $150,000, and an update two days after it was published suggests that Pender is far from finished.

The effort is ongoing, with charity organizations offering to put Kevin in touch with support groups

Pender first expressed her appreciation for the incoming funds, saying:

“As Lauren’s co-workers, we are all truly blown away by the depth and breadth of the response.”

Share icon

Image credits: shed_media

She went on to say that she and her colleagues were contacted by a charity organization that donates baby formula and diapers to families like Kevin’s.

Pender noted that said organization also offered to put the widower in contact with a support group and acknowledged media outlets like the North Carolina outlet, WBTV, for spreading the word.

Little Jackson is healthy and alert

Share icon

Image credits: shed media

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin has since shared that Jackson is healthy.

“He has been an angel and has eaten and slept like a champ,” Pender quoted him saying.

Kevin also noted that at the delicate age of four days, Jackson is highly alert, and shared photos of the infant with himself and Emma.

Social media is shocked