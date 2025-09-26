ADVERTISEMENT

With Google at our fingertips, we may think that we know it all. But studies have found that access to Google has actually worsened our information recall, aka our memory, which may pose a problem in learning new knowledge. While Google creates a false security that we understand something, in order to truly educate ourselves, we need to move beyond quick searches and look for knowledge in ways that challenge and enrich our memory.

To help you with that, our Bored Panda team scoured the Inspiring Facts subreddit for the best they have to offer. Your healthy dose of new knowledge is waiting for you just a scroll away!

#1

They're Happily Married For 44 Years

Couple reunited after man’s 4-month bicycle journey across 8 countries, an inspiring fact better than watching the news.

InitialConclusion507 Report

    #2

    Turkish Garbage Collectors Opened A Library After Citizens Discarded Their Books In Trash. It Has Around 25,000 Books Sorted In 17 Categories Now

    Men in reflective jackets reading and studying books in a long underground library filled with inspiring facts and knowledge.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #3

    Alia Muhammad Baker, A Librarian In Iraq, Saved Around 30,000 Books By Secretly Moving Them Before Her Library Was Destroyed During The 2003 Iraq War

    Woman in a black hijab browsing books in a library aisle, discovering inspiring facts better than watching the news

    OkAccess6128 Report

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes indeed. There's a book been written about her too. Much applause. :)

    #4

    A Small Town In Spain Has A Huge Statue That Depicts The Overwhelming Weight That Mother Carries Towards Household And Raising A Child

    Street sculpture of a figure carrying household items, representing inspiring facts better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #5

    Lucy And Maria Are Twin Sisters, But Most People Don’t Believe It

    Two girls hugging outdoors as children and the same two women posing indoors years later, representing inspiring facts growth.

    Born To Mixed-Race Parents, Their Mother Expected Her Twins To Look Alike. But She Was Stunned When The Midwife Handed Her Two Babies Who Looked Completely Different From Each Other. Their Case Is Said To Be A One In A Million.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The facial structure is actually quite similar though.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    It Was The Happiest Day Of Her Life

    Before and after photos of a girl with a rare genetic condition, showing inspiring transformation and hope beyond the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #7

    A Canadian Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair, Leaving Cash Visible To Attract Thieves. Instead, He Received Money, Prayers, And Warnings, With Zero Arrests In Five Days

    Man in a wheelchair receiving help from strangers in various acts of kindness, showcasing inspiring facts about humanity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #8

    99-Year-Old Mum Cheers On Her 72-Year-Old Son After He Graduates From A Georgia College

    Elderly woman in wheelchair holding diploma, smiling with graduate in cap and gown, inspiring facts about education success.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #9

    In 2002, A Mother Filing For Public Assistance , Failed 4 DNA Tests To Prove Maternity Of Her Children

    Woman holding baby with three smiling children outside in a neighborhood, inspiring facts about family and happiness.

    Later It Was Discovered That She Had Absorbed Her Twin In The Womb And Her Reproductive Organs Had Different DNA To Other Parts Of Her Body.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chimerism. It's rare, but it happens. Her case was particularly famous

    #10

    When Miss Colombia 1994 Was Asked An Ethical Question Of Whether She Would Save Famous Paintings Or A Guard Dog In A Museum Fire. Without Hesitation, She Replied, "Oh My God! The Dog."

    Man in tuxedo interviewing woman in red dress at event, smiling, capturing inspiring facts mood better than watching news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #11

    A Homeless Man In 2010 Was Seen Holding A Cardboard Sign Advertising His Smooth Radio Voice Near A Highway Ramp In Ohio

    Man holding a cardboard sign outdoors showing inspiring facts, and the same man in a suit suggesting hope and change.

    One Day In 2011, When A Youtube Video Of His Radio Voice Went Viral, He Became All Anyone Could Talk About. Now He’s Known As "The Man With The Golden Voice."

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was already/previously a radio DJ and announcer who'd just gone off the rails with alcoholism, petty crime, homelessness... So although it's a cheering story of someone managing to recover their life it's not quite the way it was presented at the time.

    #12

    In 1975, Officials In Haicheng, China Noticed Unusual And Anxious Behavior In Dogs And Other Animals

    Rescue workers search rubble of collapsed buildings after a disaster, showing inspiring facts about resilience and recovery.

    Concerned By These Signs, They Ordered The Evacuation Of 90,000 Residents. Hours Later, A Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Struck, Destroying Nearly 90% Of The City’s Buildings

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #13

    British Man Was Struggling To Sell His £800k Six-Bedroom House. So He Decided To Sell Raffle Tickets Online For £2 Tickets

    Man outside and inside a house sorting papers, illustrating inspiring facts better than watching the news moments.

    After struggling to pay £2,000 a month mortgage for the house that originally costed him £435,000, Dunstan put the house up in the market for sale. But when he found no buyer, he decided to raffle £500,000 worth of tickets online for £2 with which people could get the chance to win the property.

    He managed to sell 186,000 tickets with which he cleared his debts and finally handed over the house keys to a 41-year old factory worker who had also participated in buying the ticket.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #14

    Single Mom Dressed Up Like A Dad So That Her Son Wouldn't Miss His Father At School Event

    Two people in a car smiling and wearing playful costumes, capturing inspiring facts that bring joy and positivity.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #15

    School Janitor Achieves His Dream

    Inspiring facts about Gabe Sonnier’s journey from janitor to principal, showcasing motivating stories better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #16

    Their Love Story Lives On Forever 💗

    Elderly couple in China and stone steps on mountainside showing inspiring facts about love and perseverance.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #17

    This Groom Was Having A Wedding Photoshoot With His Wife When He Noticed A Child Being Pushed By Another Child, Into A Nearby River

    Man helping children play near water, capturing inspiring facts and moments better than watching the news.

    He Immediately Ran And Jumped Down, Saving The Child Who Couldn’t Swim. A Real “Hero Husband” Moment That The Wife Will Cherish Forever

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #18

    94-Year-Old Widow Waited 64 Years For Her Husband To Return. She Never Remarried, Hoping Her Husband Would One Day Return Home

    Elderly woman honored with military flag in emotional ceremony showing inspiring facts about life and service.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #19

    This Restaurant Comes With A Challenge

    Customers at an Australian restaurant lock phones in a cage for a discount, showing inspiring facts about life beyond phones.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was life *before* phones too. I understand teenagers being glued to their smartphones because they probably started using one before they learned to walk, but I'm always surprised to see people who are 40+ and can't seem to be away from their smartphone for a minute. It makes me wonder how they survived in an era when those things didn't exist.

    #20

    When A Desperate 71-Year-Old Passenger Mentioned He Was In Urgent Need Of A Kidney Transplant, His Uber Driver Made An Extraordinary Decision: To Become His Donor

    Patient in hospital bed with a red cast shaking hands with visitor, showcasing inspiring facts of kindness and recovery.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #21

    Claire Was At A Garage Sale Where She Bought A Moldy Table For $25, Drawn To Its Shape And Size

    Three people in a discussion around a table in a room filled with antique furniture highlighting inspiring facts.

    Thirty Years Later, An Appraiser Spotted The Name “Seymour” Underneath, Who Were Linked To Makers For Rich People In 1700s. Initially Valued At $250,000, It Later Sold At Auction For $541,000

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The appraisers are twin brothers Leigh and Leslie Keno. They're quite enthusiastic about antique furniture and very fun to watch.

    #22

    Clerk Helps Grandfather In A Diaper To Buy Milk And Then Safely Escorts Him Home

    Elderly man using a cane shopping indoors with store clerks nearby in a moment captured among inspiring facts.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #23

    I Bet The Grandmas Make Great Food There

    Grandma in a New York restaurant kitchen preparing a unique homemade dish, inspiring and uplifting fact featured.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #24

    This Guy Got Stuck With His Leg Between A Train And The Platform. So Hundreds Of People Started To Tilt The Train Backwards And Saved The Guy

    Man stuck in train door gap and crowd pushing train to free him, showcasing inspiring facts better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this happened in Perth in Western Australia some years back. People power!

    #25

    A 24-Year-Old Man Sits On The Side Of The Road In Johannesburg

    People of different ages smiling and holding books outdoors, promoting inspiring facts better than watching the news.

    But Instead Of Begging, He Collects Books, Reads Each One, And Offers Book Reviews To People Passing By. If You Like The Review, He’ll Sell You The Book

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #26

    A Woman Drove 30 Miles To Buy The Last Generator At A Hardware Store For Her Father, Who Relied On An Electric Oxygen Pump

    Two people in a store having a serious conversation, illustrating inspiring facts better than watching the news.

    But When She Arrived, It Had Already Sold Out, And She Broke Down In Tears. A Stranger Who Saw Her Crying Immediately Insisted That She Take His Generator Instead

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The person was kind but this is an apocalyptic story about not getting life preserving treatment unless you pay for it and have someone drive for hours. This is not inspirational.

    #27

    She Had A Real Talent

    Black and white photo showing WWI soldiers with lifelike plaster face masks, inspiring facts better than watching the news

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly the moustache and glasses makes it look like the modern joke/Groucho faces. Brilliant work though.

    #28

    A Woman Didn’t Know She Had An Identical Twin Until She Saw A Youtube Video Of Someone Who Looked Exactly Like Her

    Two women smiling outdoors in warm clothes and the same two women in a virtual call, showing inspiring facts connection.

    She Started Texting On Her Facebook And When They Finally Met, Both Of Them We Surprised. Neither Of Their Adoption Documents Had Mentioned Of Them Being Twins.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #29

    Matthew Was Born In 1988 With Severe Disabilities And Wasn’t Expected To Live More Than A Few Hours, But He Lived 11 Years

    Boy in wheelchair holding hands with an older man, and a joyful statue in a peaceful cemetery inspiring hope and care.

    In 1999, His Father Honored Him With A Tombstone Showing Him Rising From His Wheelchair Toward Heaven. An Inspiration For People With Disabilities.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    in what world is that an inspiration for the living? oh, just wait until you are dead, then you might be able to get up??!?

    #30

    75-Year-Old Man Felt Lonely After Losing His Wife To Cancer. So He Put A Message On His Window Looking For A Friend To Talk To

    Elderly man reflecting on inspiring facts with photos of a couple representing love and lasting relationships.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From Reddit: After seeing the poster, Tony has been flooded with phone calls and emails from thousands of people, asking him to be their pal. People from America, Germany, Holland, Australia, Egypt, India, and Japan have been in touch, inviting him on road trips to the U.S. or for an afternoon drinking gin and tonics. "They’ve sent me pictures of their kids, their pets, told me about their aspirations, and told me they are thinking of me. I got an email from a local teacher asking if children in her class could write me letters. I got in touch with her straight away and said it would be delightful. I would love that. When I started responding, they were coming in thick and fast. I would say about four or five a minute. The thing is, I can’t respond now, as my email account seems to have crashed. A red message came up saying there was some sort of error and it needs to be reset.”

    #31

    After Being Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer In 2000 And Given 12 Months To Live

    Smiling woman wearing a medal and sports jacket, radiating joy and inspiring facts better than watching the news

    Jane Tomlinson Went On To Complete Marathons, Triathlons, And A Cycling Challenge Across The Us, Raising £1.85 Million For Charity Before Passing Away In 2007

    OkAccess6128 Report

    #32

    A 19-Year-Old Who Had Aged Out Of Foster Care, Finds Family

    Two women sharing emotional and inspiring moments together, highlighting uplifting and inspiring facts over news content.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #33

    Blind Man Reunites With His 14-Year-Old Service Dog That Was Stolen In Chicago, After A Citywide Search

    Man holding a missing dog flyer and using a white cane walking on a sidewalk in an inspiring outdoor scene.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How s****y do you have to be to steal a blind person's service dog? I hope the thief/thieves were caught & their names were widely publicised

    #34

    At This California Based Donut Shop, Customers Would Buy Out All The Donuts Before 2 P.m. Daily So That The 62-Year-Old Owner Can Be His 63-Year-Old Sick Wife At The Rehabilitation Facility

    Man being interviewed inside donut shop, exterior view of Donut City, and customer choosing donuts, inspiring facts about donuts.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #35

    In 1992, Stella Liebeck Spilled McDonald's Coffee On Her Lap, Suffering Third-Degree Burns While Adding Cream And Sugar

    Elderly woman with glasses resting her face on hand, reflecting deeply, symbolizing inspiring facts over watching the news.

    She Sued And Was Awarded $2.9 Million. While She Endured Skin Grafts And Lasting Trauma, Mcdonald’s Profited Off The Headline: “This Lady Spilled Coffee And Become A Millionaire"

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Although the jury awarded her millions, that's not even what she got. The judge reduced it to 160,000 for medical bills, and 640,000 compensation

    #36

    It's Time For Me To Learn Building A House On Youtube 😄

    Mother and her four kids stand proudly by the inspiring house she built herself using YouTube tutorials.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Nordic countries, schools used to teach students how to build a wood cabin because a lot of people own a part of the forests and it was considered an important skill to be able to build your own home there.

    A 14-Year-Old Boy Spends His Summer Holidays Making Lunch Boxes So That Children In His Area Won’t Go Hungry

    Young volunteer distributing free lunch boxes for children, spreading inspiring facts of kindness in the community.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #38

    In Dubai, Public Signs Use The Term "People Of Determination" Instead Of "People With Disabilities." It's Commonly Seen In Malls, Airport, Public Lots, And Transportation

    Sign with a wheelchair symbol and text showing priority for people of determination in a public indoor space.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #39

    Depressed, Elderly Man Ready To Die After His Wife's Passing, Was Healed By A 4-Year-Old Girl

    Elderly man shopping with young girl in grocery store, sharing joyful moments and inspiring facts together.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    powellskier avatar
    Squirrel Chaser
    Squirrel Chaser
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "In 2016, Dan Peterson’s wife had just passed away. He was severely depressed and didn’t find meaning in living. However, he would still go grocery shopping for himself in Georgia, where he first met Norah, the 4-year-old girl. The conversation between them went like this: “Hi, old person…” “Well hello, little lady! And how old are you today?” “A hug?!” asked Dan. “Absolutely!” he continued. Norah’s mother, Tara Wood, later found out that the elderly man had been suffering from a broken heart and that sleeping through the night had been a challenge for him. But Dan confided that since the moment he met Norah, he had been sleeping peacefully again. Over the years, Dan and Norah grew closer, celebrating birthdays, holidays, and other occasions together. They would meet at least once a week with countless hugs."

    #40

    103 Year Old Woman Celebrates Her Birthday As A Wonder-Woman ❤️

    103-year-old woman dressed as Wonder Woman volunteering at senior care showing inspiring facts about kindness and community.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It just makes me smile how many old people are out there "helping the elderly" who are younger than them. My Nan used to help "that old dear down the road" - said old dear was 65, my Nan was 73.

    Widowed Goose Finds Love Again, After Posting An Ad On Facebook

    Goose spreading wings in yard, goose looking at its reflection on door, and birds gathered on icy water scene.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What peopke shooting geese ignore: Geese have strong family bonds. If one is shot out of the flock, another will grieve. So if you are determined to k**l a goose for your meal, make sure to k**l the entire flock and make sure every goose is consumed entirely.

    When The Owner Of A Restaurant In Baltimore Learned That One Of His Loyal Customers Had Stage Four Terminal Cancer, He Immediately Decided To Drive Six Hours To Vermont To Bring Her Favorite Cooked Meal

    Person preparing food at the tailgate of a truck with various containers and bags, inspiring facts about daily life.

    His Act Of Kindness Left Her Deeply Touched, Creating A Memory She Would Cherish Forever

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #43

    He Made 1000 Donations In His Lifetime

    Elderly man donating blood with rare antigen that helped save millions of unborn babies inspiring facts better than news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #44

    61-Year-Old Married Man Wears Heels And Skirts To Challenge Gender Stereotypes At Work. His Wife Supports His Efforts And Even Helps Him Pick His Outfits

    Older man wearing blazer and skirt standing confidently indoors, embodying inspiring facts and bold self-expression.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    A Rich Man In Brazil Once Buried His Bentley

    Man in suit standing by luxury car garage built inside a hill showcasing inspiring facts better than watching the news.

    People Criticized Him For His Extravagant Gesture. Then He Replied: “Most People Bury Something A Lot More Valuable: Hearts, Livers, Lungs, Eyes. Many Are Waiting For A Transplant, And You Bury Healthy Organs That Can Save Lives.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Woman Named Florence Norman Was Seen Riding A Very Early Scooter, 1916

    Woman in vintage attire standing on an early electric scooter on a deserted city street with inspiring facts theme.

    It Was A Birthday Present From Her Husband Which She Would Use To Travel To Work In London. The Little Box On It Is A Battery With An Electric Coil And Lights Connected.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #47

    In The Victorian Era, People Bathed In “Rocking Tubs”

    Person inside a vintage privacy device designed for reading or writing without distractions, inspiring facts concept.

    These Weren’t Just For Fun. They Were Invented In 1891 To Mimic The Motion Of Sea Waves, Believed To Cure A Wide Range Of Illnesses. The Trend Soon Spread Across Europe And The United States.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    The Nypd Replied "Please Don’t Ever Hesitate To Call 911 If You Have A Concern, We Take All Calls Seriously, Even Umbrella Related Ones. Worst-Case Scenario We Have A Good Story To Take Home With Us

    Tweet showing a mistaken rescue call thinking a handmaid was jumping, but it was an umbrella, inspiring facts better than news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #49

    Moment When Miners Split Open A Rock And Discovered A Perfectly Shaped Heart On Each Side Of It

    Miners holding rocks with natural heart-shaped crystals, showcasing inspiring facts better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Between 1908 - 1940s, Sears Offered 'Build-It-Yourself' Home Kits Through Their Catalog. Each Kit Came With Plumbing, Wiring, Heating, And All

    Vintage and modern homes with floor plans and designs showcasing inspiring facts about house building and architecture.

    Many Of These DIY Homes Are Still Standing Strong Today

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #51

    Pizza Delivery Guy Gets Hugged By A Toddler At The Time When He’s Grieving For His Daughter

    Man with cane and young child interacting on porch at night, capturing an inspiring moment of connection and kindness.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    janrosier avatar
    Jan Rosier
    Jan Rosier
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of these stories are missing background. Do better, BP

    #52

    In 1986, A Nurse Had To Leave A Dying Patient Who Quietly Asked Her To Stay

    Woman with short gray hair speaking in front of a Mayo Clinic poster, sharing inspiring facts and positive information.

    When She Returned, The Patient Had Passed Away Alone. Heartbroken By The Moment, She Later Start No One Dies Alone, A Worldwide Program Where Volunteers Sit With People In Their Final Hours, So No On Has To Die Alone

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #53

    Brave Cat Saves Owner's Life While The Family's Guard Dog Sleeps Through It All

    Black cat with yellow eyes sitting in a kitchen, illustrating inspiring facts that are better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #54

    A Woman Named Victoria Wright Was Born With A Rare Genetic Condition, But She Continues To Inspire Others

    Close-up of a woman outdoors, smiling gently with windblown hair, illustrating inspiring facts better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Ozzie Osbourne & Baby Jack (1985)

    Man with wild hair holding a baby in a blanket in kitchen, showing playful expression, inspiring facts concept.

    WelshHistories Report

    #56

    Google Maps Accidentally Captures 10-Year Journey Of A Couple Sitting Next To Each Other. Reminds Us About The Importance Of Little Things In Life

    Series of images showing the gradual decay of a blue roadside shack from 2015 to 2025 inspiring facts better than watching the news

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #57

    In 2008, Rajo Devi Became The World's Oldest Mother At The Age Of 70. The Couple Spent 50 Years Fighting An Unsuccessful Battle With Infertility

    Elderly people and children in rural settings, showcasing inspiring facts about life better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are we supposed to be inspired by someone who brought a kid into this world giving him all the chances to either become an orphan or a carer before he even turns 18 ?

    Wwii Veteran Requests 100 Cards For His 100th Birthday, But Ends Up Receiving Thousands

    Elderly WWII veteran holding a birthday card request, inspiring positive facts better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    In 2019, 8 Years Old Tani Adewumi, A Nigerian Refugee, Went From Living In A Homeless Shelter To Winning The New York State Chess Championship After Only A Year Of Playing

    Smiling boy in blazer playing chess and dressed in tuxedo receiving award, inspiring facts about success and achievement.

    OkAccess6128 Report

    #60

    A 2-Year-Old Girl From Taiwan Was Asked By Her Teacher To Wear A Costume For Their Halloween Party. So She Pulled Off Dressing Up As No Face From Spirited Away

    Child in face paint and costume carrying a basket, showing inspiring facts that are better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #61

    Selfless Man Saving Lives ❤️

    Elderly man smiling by the ocean, inspiring facts about saving lives and kindness better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Couple Dress Up As Shrek And Fiona For Their Wedding

    Group of people in colorful costumes, portraying characters in a fun event, inspiring facts better than watching news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    In 2015, A Woman Took Bmw’s April Fools’ Day Advertisement At Its Word, And Ended Up Winning A Brand-New Bmw With The Number Plate “Nof00l.”

    Person pointing to a newspaper headline while sitting next to a black car with a custom license plate in an indoor setting.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    azjsy1 avatar
    Az Oz
    Az Oz
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A New Zealand newspaper had published the campaign under its April Fools’ Day Special section. The ad promised a free BMW to the first person who showed up at a dealership with their own car and the newspaper ad in hand. Most people assumed it was just another April Fools’ prank, until one woman actually took the company at its word. Tianna Marsh drove her 15-year-old station wagon to the showroom at 5:30 a.m. local time. To her delight, she was rewarded with a brand-new BMW worth nearly US $37,000, complete with the cheeky plate “NOF00L.” “We wanted to turn the tables and reward the first person who was willing to take the chance,” said BMW spokesman Ed Finn. The company later uploaded the moment to its YouTube channel, with the message: “Happy April Not Such a Fool.”

    #64

    28 Year Old Marcy Borders Survived 9/11 Attack By Escaping The Tower When A Photographer Captured Her Covered In Dust. This Iconic Photo LED Her To Earning The Title 'Dust Lady'

    Person covered in dust or ash inside a yellow-hued environment, illustrating resilience in inspiring facts better than news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly, hers is not a very "inspiring" story, more a sad one. She survived that day, but said she was left traumatised for the rest of her life. She ended up developing cancer which she blamed on the dust, and died having racked up massive medical debt

    #65

    Many Of The Laugh Tracks You Hear On TV Today Were Originally Recorded In The 1950s. So, In A Way, You're Listening To The Laughter Of People Who Are No Longer Alive

    Audience in vintage military uniforms laughing together, illustrating inspiring facts that uplift more than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have different audience laughing. I heard a recording of different sound effects, and there were dozen types of laughter, female laughing, crowds of females laughing, etc.

    A Coffin Club In New Zealand Allows Elderly To Build Their Own Caskets And Combat Loneliness

    Elderly people building their own caskets at a Coffin Club in New Zealand, promoting connection and cheaper funerals.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #67

    Mother Reunites With Son She Gave Up For Adoption 33 Years Ago After DNA Test Match

    Emotional reunion story showing inspiring facts about family connections better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #68

    Bus Driver Asks His Passengers To Get Off The Bus After They Refuse To Make Space For A Passenger With A Wheelchair

    Two men in wheelchairs smiling and riding on an accessible public bus showcasing inspiring facts about inclusion.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #69

    94-Year-Old Sleeps With Photo Of His Late Wife Every Night, So A Caregiver Gifted Him A Special Pillow

    Elderly man smiling warmly while hugging a pillow, illustrating inspiring facts about joy and comfort at home.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    8-Year-Old Boy Wins $1000 In A Scavenger Hunt And Donates It To The 2-Year-Old Little Girl With Leukemia

    Two children sitting on the floor, smiling and interacting, capturing a joyful moment better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Mexican Parks Has Something Called “Poo Wi-Fi” Where Residents Can Access Park’s Free Wi-Fi In Exchange For A Few Grams Of Poop

    Person with dog using an automated device outside, illustrating one of the inspiring facts better than watching the news.

    70 Grams Of Droppings Offers You 20 Minutes Of Free Internet Access

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #72

    In 2016, A 42-Year-Old Dad, Marc Carter, Made A Sincere Plea On Twitter To Help His Son Consume Water In His Favourite Blue Mug, Which Was Recently Broken

    Child with curly hair relaxing outdoors on a chair, enjoying a moment away from watching the news, inspiring facts mood.

    The Production Company Ended Up Offering 500 Blue Cups, A Lifetime Supply To Support His Son

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #73

    In 2016, Daisy Belle, Born On February 29, 1916 On A Leap Day, Celebrated Her 25th Birthday On Her 100th Year Of Life

    Two women celebrating a 100th birthday with balloons and smiling, illustrating inspiring facts about longevity and joy.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Stranger Teaches A Grieving Man How To Tie A Tie For His Dad's Funeral

    Two men wearing ties, one helping the other adjust his tie, showcasing inspiring facts about kindness and care.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Fake Bus Stops Created For People With Dementia So That They Could Go To Their Most Secure Place In Times Of Panic Or Anxiety

    Elderly people sitting in a colorful bus-themed seating area showcasing inspiring facts about transportation.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #76

    Wwe Wrestler Accepts Fan Request To Be Best Man At Wedding

    Two men at a wrestling event, one holding a handmade sign, inspiring facts better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #77

    After Wwii, Coffee Became Expensive In East Germany By 1976

    Two women wearing traditional hats sharing a joyful moment, inspiring facts capturing genuine happiness and culture.

    In Search For Cheaper Alternatives, East Germany Set Up A Coffee Production In Vietnam, But Withdrew Shortly After German Reunification. Vietnam, However, Ended Up Becoming The Second Largest Coffee Producer In The World

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    When The NYC Subway Implemented A New Policy That Banned Dogs From The Subway Unless They Fit Inside A Bag, People Got Creative By Carrying Their Dogs In Different Sizes And Bag Colors

    Pug with wide eyes wrapped in a striped black hoodie, creating a humorous and inspiring fact moment better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    She Had Dreamt Of Traveling To All 193 Countries In The World At The Age Of 23. On Nov 9, 2023, She Achieved Her Goal, At The Age Of 79. She’s A True Example Of What Happens When You Take A Leap Of Faith

    Elderly woman celebrating traveling to all 193 countries, holding a cake with 193 candles and posing outdoors.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #80

    77-Year-Old Woman Decides To Celebrate Her Love By Getting Married... To Herself

    Elderly woman in a wedding dress using a walker, celebrating a joyful moment better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #81

    In 1998, An Unemployed Woman Took A Job As An In-House Masseuse At Google, Then A Small Startup

    Woman in black long sleeve shirt standing outdoors near palm trees, representing inspiring facts better than news watching.

    Paid $450 A Week And Given Stock She Thought Was Worthless, She Retired Five Years Later After Those Shares Turned Into Millions.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    In 2018, A Homeless Man Named Adam Gillian Discovered A Worn Bambi Painting And Sold It To A Dealer Alexander For $20

    Two men smiling and looking at a display featuring inspiring facts about nature, better than watching the news.

    Who Later Sold It On Ebay For C$3,700 And Immediately Tracked Gillian Down To Share Half The Profit

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Couples Seeking Divorce Are Locked Up In This Matrimonial Prison For Two Weeks To Talk Through Their Marital Struggles

    Mannequins in traditional clothing seated and standing in a rustic room showcasing inspiring facts about history and culture.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A bad marriage is already a prison, so what difference will this make.

    #84

    Cancer Survivor Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday By Paying Strangers’ Hospital Parking Fees

    Woman in orange top sharing inspiring facts with man in casual setting during an engaging conversation event.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #85

    An Adopted Man In Michigan Looked For His Birth Mother For Four Years Before Finding Out That She Worked At The Same Store That He Worked In

    Two happy Lowe's employees wearing red vests, smiling and posing together in an aisle with hardware supplies.

    Not Only Were They Co-Workers, But They’ve Passed By And Greeted Each Other For More Than Half A Year Without Realizing They Were Related

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    Woman Reunites With Her Wedding Ring After 33 Years Of Flushing It Down The Drain

    Woman wearing glasses holding up a small object outdoors, illustrating inspiring facts better than watching the news.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

