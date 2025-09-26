To help you with that, our Bored Panda team scoured the Inspiring Facts subreddit for the best they have to offer. Your healthy dose of new knowledge is waiting for you just a scroll away!

With Google at our fingertips, we may think that we know it all. But studies have found that access to Google has actually worsened our information recall, aka our memory, which may pose a problem in learning new knowledge. While Google creates a false security that we understand something, in order to truly educate ourselves, we need to move beyond quick searches and look for knowledge in ways that challenge and enrich our memory .

#1 They're Happily Married For 44 Years Share icon

#2 Turkish Garbage Collectors Opened A Library After Citizens Discarded Their Books In Trash. It Has Around 25,000 Books Sorted In 17 Categories Now Share icon

#3 Alia Muhammad Baker, A Librarian In Iraq, Saved Around 30,000 Books By Secretly Moving Them Before Her Library Was Destroyed During The 2003 Iraq War Share icon

#4 A Small Town In Spain Has A Huge Statue That Depicts The Overwhelming Weight That Mother Carries Towards Household And Raising A Child Share icon

#5 Lucy And Maria Are Twin Sisters, But Most People Don’t Believe It Share icon Born To Mixed-Race Parents, Their Mother Expected Her Twins To Look Alike. But She Was Stunned When The Midwife Handed Her Two Babies Who Looked Completely Different From Each Other. Their Case Is Said To Be A One In A Million.



#6 It Was The Happiest Day Of Her Life Share icon

#7 A Canadian Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair, Leaving Cash Visible To Attract Thieves. Instead, He Received Money, Prayers, And Warnings, With Zero Arrests In Five Days Share icon

#8 99-Year-Old Mum Cheers On Her 72-Year-Old Son After He Graduates From A Georgia College Share icon

#9 In 2002, A Mother Filing For Public Assistance , Failed 4 DNA Tests To Prove Maternity Of Her Children Share icon Later It Was Discovered That She Had Absorbed Her Twin In The Womb And Her Reproductive Organs Had Different DNA To Other Parts Of Her Body.



#10 When Miss Colombia 1994 Was Asked An Ethical Question Of Whether She Would Save Famous Paintings Or A Guard Dog In A Museum Fire. Without Hesitation, She Replied, "Oh My God! The Dog." Share icon

#11 A Homeless Man In 2010 Was Seen Holding A Cardboard Sign Advertising His Smooth Radio Voice Near A Highway Ramp In Ohio Share icon One Day In 2011, When A Youtube Video Of His Radio Voice Went Viral, He Became All Anyone Could Talk About. Now He’s Known As "The Man With The Golden Voice."



#12 In 1975, Officials In Haicheng, China Noticed Unusual And Anxious Behavior In Dogs And Other Animals Share icon Concerned By These Signs, They Ordered The Evacuation Of 90,000 Residents. Hours Later, A Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Struck, Destroying Nearly 90% Of The City’s Buildings



#13 British Man Was Struggling To Sell His £800k Six-Bedroom House. So He Decided To Sell Raffle Tickets Online For £2 Tickets Share icon After struggling to pay £2,000 a month mortgage for the house that originally costed him £435,000, Dunstan put the house up in the market for sale. But when he found no buyer, he decided to raffle £500,000 worth of tickets online for £2 with which people could get the chance to win the property.



He managed to sell 186,000 tickets with which he cleared his debts and finally handed over the house keys to a 41-year old factory worker who had also participated in buying the ticket.



#14 Single Mom Dressed Up Like A Dad So That Her Son Wouldn't Miss His Father At School Event Share icon

#15 School Janitor Achieves His Dream Share icon

#16 Their Love Story Lives On Forever 💗 Share icon

#17 This Groom Was Having A Wedding Photoshoot With His Wife When He Noticed A Child Being Pushed By Another Child, Into A Nearby River Share icon He Immediately Ran And Jumped Down, Saving The Child Who Couldn’t Swim. A Real “Hero Husband” Moment That The Wife Will Cherish Forever



#18 94-Year-Old Widow Waited 64 Years For Her Husband To Return. She Never Remarried, Hoping Her Husband Would One Day Return Home Share icon

#19 This Restaurant Comes With A Challenge Share icon

#20 When A Desperate 71-Year-Old Passenger Mentioned He Was In Urgent Need Of A Kidney Transplant, His Uber Driver Made An Extraordinary Decision: To Become His Donor Share icon

#21 Claire Was At A Garage Sale Where She Bought A Moldy Table For $25, Drawn To Its Shape And Size Share icon Thirty Years Later, An Appraiser Spotted The Name “Seymour” Underneath, Who Were Linked To Makers For Rich People In 1700s. Initially Valued At $250,000, It Later Sold At Auction For $541,000



#22 Clerk Helps Grandfather In A Diaper To Buy Milk And Then Safely Escorts Him Home Share icon

#23 I Bet The Grandmas Make Great Food There Share icon

#24 This Guy Got Stuck With His Leg Between A Train And The Platform. So Hundreds Of People Started To Tilt The Train Backwards And Saved The Guy Share icon

#25 A 24-Year-Old Man Sits On The Side Of The Road In Johannesburg Share icon But Instead Of Begging, He Collects Books, Reads Each One, And Offers Book Reviews To People Passing By. If You Like The Review, He’ll Sell You The Book



#26 A Woman Drove 30 Miles To Buy The Last Generator At A Hardware Store For Her Father, Who Relied On An Electric Oxygen Pump Share icon But When She Arrived, It Had Already Sold Out, And She Broke Down In Tears. A Stranger Who Saw Her Crying Immediately Insisted That She Take His Generator Instead



#27 She Had A Real Talent Share icon

#28 A Woman Didn’t Know She Had An Identical Twin Until She Saw A Youtube Video Of Someone Who Looked Exactly Like Her Share icon She Started Texting On Her Facebook And When They Finally Met, Both Of Them We Surprised. Neither Of Their Adoption Documents Had Mentioned Of Them Being Twins.



#29 Matthew Was Born In 1988 With Severe Disabilities And Wasn’t Expected To Live More Than A Few Hours, But He Lived 11 Years Share icon In 1999, His Father Honored Him With A Tombstone Showing Him Rising From His Wheelchair Toward Heaven. An Inspiration For People With Disabilities.



#30 75-Year-Old Man Felt Lonely After Losing His Wife To Cancer. So He Put A Message On His Window Looking For A Friend To Talk To Share icon

#31 After Being Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer In 2000 And Given 12 Months To Live Share icon Jane Tomlinson Went On To Complete Marathons, Triathlons, And A Cycling Challenge Across The Us, Raising £1.85 Million For Charity Before Passing Away In 2007



#32 A 19-Year-Old Who Had Aged Out Of Foster Care, Finds Family Share icon

#33 Blind Man Reunites With His 14-Year-Old Service Dog That Was Stolen In Chicago, After A Citywide Search Share icon

#34 At This California Based Donut Shop, Customers Would Buy Out All The Donuts Before 2 P.m. Daily So That The 62-Year-Old Owner Can Be His 63-Year-Old Sick Wife At The Rehabilitation Facility Share icon

#35 In 1992, Stella Liebeck Spilled McDonald's Coffee On Her Lap, Suffering Third-Degree Burns While Adding Cream And Sugar Share icon She Sued And Was Awarded $2.9 Million. While She Endured Skin Grafts And Lasting Trauma, Mcdonald’s Profited Off The Headline: “This Lady Spilled Coffee And Become A Millionaire"



#36 It's Time For Me To Learn Building A House On Youtube 😄 Share icon

#37 A 14-Year-Old Boy Spends His Summer Holidays Making Lunch Boxes So That Children In His Area Won’t Go Hungry Share icon

#38 In Dubai, Public Signs Use The Term "People Of Determination" Instead Of "People With Disabilities." It's Commonly Seen In Malls, Airport, Public Lots, And Transportation Share icon

#39 Depressed, Elderly Man Ready To Die After His Wife's Passing, Was Healed By A 4-Year-Old Girl Share icon

#40 103 Year Old Woman Celebrates Her Birthday As A Wonder-Woman ❤️ Share icon

#41 Widowed Goose Finds Love Again, After Posting An Ad On Facebook Share icon

#42 When The Owner Of A Restaurant In Baltimore Learned That One Of His Loyal Customers Had Stage Four Terminal Cancer, He Immediately Decided To Drive Six Hours To Vermont To Bring Her Favorite Cooked Meal Share icon His Act Of Kindness Left Her Deeply Touched, Creating A Memory She Would Cherish Forever



#43 He Made 1000 Donations In His Lifetime Share icon

#44 61-Year-Old Married Man Wears Heels And Skirts To Challenge Gender Stereotypes At Work. His Wife Supports His Efforts And Even Helps Him Pick His Outfits Share icon

#45 A Rich Man In Brazil Once Buried His Bentley Share icon People Criticized Him For His Extravagant Gesture. Then He Replied: “Most People Bury Something A Lot More Valuable: Hearts, Livers, Lungs, Eyes. Many Are Waiting For A Transplant, And You Bury Healthy Organs That Can Save Lives.



#46 Woman Named Florence Norman Was Seen Riding A Very Early Scooter, 1916 Share icon It Was A Birthday Present From Her Husband Which She Would Use To Travel To Work In London. The Little Box On It Is A Battery With An Electric Coil And Lights Connected.



#47 In The Victorian Era, People Bathed In “Rocking Tubs” Share icon These Weren’t Just For Fun. They Were Invented In 1891 To Mimic The Motion Of Sea Waves, Believed To Cure A Wide Range Of Illnesses. The Trend Soon Spread Across Europe And The United States.



#48 The Nypd Replied "Please Don’t Ever Hesitate To Call 911 If You Have A Concern, We Take All Calls Seriously, Even Umbrella Related Ones. Worst-Case Scenario We Have A Good Story To Take Home With Us Share icon

#49 Moment When Miners Split Open A Rock And Discovered A Perfectly Shaped Heart On Each Side Of It Share icon

#50 Between 1908 - 1940s, Sears Offered 'Build-It-Yourself' Home Kits Through Their Catalog. Each Kit Came With Plumbing, Wiring, Heating, And All Share icon Many Of These DIY Homes Are Still Standing Strong Today



#51 Pizza Delivery Guy Gets Hugged By A Toddler At The Time When He’s Grieving For His Daughter Share icon

#52 In 1986, A Nurse Had To Leave A Dying Patient Who Quietly Asked Her To Stay Share icon When She Returned, The Patient Had Passed Away Alone. Heartbroken By The Moment, She Later Start No One Dies Alone, A Worldwide Program Where Volunteers Sit With People In Their Final Hours, So No On Has To Die Alone



#53 Brave Cat Saves Owner's Life While The Family's Guard Dog Sleeps Through It All Share icon

#54 A Woman Named Victoria Wright Was Born With A Rare Genetic Condition, But She Continues To Inspire Others Share icon

#55 Ozzie Osbourne & Baby Jack (1985) Share icon

#56 Google Maps Accidentally Captures 10-Year Journey Of A Couple Sitting Next To Each Other. Reminds Us About The Importance Of Little Things In Life Share icon

#57 In 2008, Rajo Devi Became The World's Oldest Mother At The Age Of 70. The Couple Spent 50 Years Fighting An Unsuccessful Battle With Infertility Share icon

#58 Wwii Veteran Requests 100 Cards For His 100th Birthday, But Ends Up Receiving Thousands Share icon

#59 In 2019, 8 Years Old Tani Adewumi, A Nigerian Refugee, Went From Living In A Homeless Shelter To Winning The New York State Chess Championship After Only A Year Of Playing Share icon

#60 A 2-Year-Old Girl From Taiwan Was Asked By Her Teacher To Wear A Costume For Their Halloween Party. So She Pulled Off Dressing Up As No Face From Spirited Away Share icon

#61 Selfless Man Saving Lives ❤️ Share icon

#62 Couple Dress Up As Shrek And Fiona For Their Wedding Share icon

#63 In 2015, A Woman Took Bmw’s April Fools’ Day Advertisement At Its Word, And Ended Up Winning A Brand-New Bmw With The Number Plate “Nof00l.” Share icon

#64 28 Year Old Marcy Borders Survived 9/11 Attack By Escaping The Tower When A Photographer Captured Her Covered In Dust. This Iconic Photo LED Her To Earning The Title 'Dust Lady' Share icon

#65 Many Of The Laugh Tracks You Hear On TV Today Were Originally Recorded In The 1950s. So, In A Way, You're Listening To The Laughter Of People Who Are No Longer Alive Share icon

#66 A Coffin Club In New Zealand Allows Elderly To Build Their Own Caskets And Combat Loneliness Share icon

#67 Mother Reunites With Son She Gave Up For Adoption 33 Years Ago After DNA Test Match Share icon

#68 Bus Driver Asks His Passengers To Get Off The Bus After They Refuse To Make Space For A Passenger With A Wheelchair Share icon

#69 94-Year-Old Sleeps With Photo Of His Late Wife Every Night, So A Caregiver Gifted Him A Special Pillow Share icon

#70 8-Year-Old Boy Wins $1000 In A Scavenger Hunt And Donates It To The 2-Year-Old Little Girl With Leukemia Share icon

#71 Mexican Parks Has Something Called “Poo Wi-Fi” Where Residents Can Access Park’s Free Wi-Fi In Exchange For A Few Grams Of Poop Share icon 70 Grams Of Droppings Offers You 20 Minutes Of Free Internet Access



#72 In 2016, A 42-Year-Old Dad, Marc Carter, Made A Sincere Plea On Twitter To Help His Son Consume Water In His Favourite Blue Mug, Which Was Recently Broken Share icon The Production Company Ended Up Offering 500 Blue Cups, A Lifetime Supply To Support His Son



#73 In 2016, Daisy Belle, Born On February 29, 1916 On A Leap Day, Celebrated Her 25th Birthday On Her 100th Year Of Life Share icon

#74 Stranger Teaches A Grieving Man How To Tie A Tie For His Dad's Funeral Share icon

#75 Fake Bus Stops Created For People With Dementia So That They Could Go To Their Most Secure Place In Times Of Panic Or Anxiety Share icon

#76 Wwe Wrestler Accepts Fan Request To Be Best Man At Wedding Share icon

#77 After Wwii, Coffee Became Expensive In East Germany By 1976 Share icon In Search For Cheaper Alternatives, East Germany Set Up A Coffee Production In Vietnam, But Withdrew Shortly After German Reunification. Vietnam, However, Ended Up Becoming The Second Largest Coffee Producer In The World



#78 When The NYC Subway Implemented A New Policy That Banned Dogs From The Subway Unless They Fit Inside A Bag, People Got Creative By Carrying Their Dogs In Different Sizes And Bag Colors Share icon

#79 She Had Dreamt Of Traveling To All 193 Countries In The World At The Age Of 23. On Nov 9, 2023, She Achieved Her Goal, At The Age Of 79. She’s A True Example Of What Happens When You Take A Leap Of Faith Share icon

#80 77-Year-Old Woman Decides To Celebrate Her Love By Getting Married... To Herself Share icon

#81 In 1998, An Unemployed Woman Took A Job As An In-House Masseuse At Google, Then A Small Startup Share icon Paid $450 A Week And Given Stock She Thought Was Worthless, She Retired Five Years Later After Those Shares Turned Into Millions.



#82 In 2018, A Homeless Man Named Adam Gillian Discovered A Worn Bambi Painting And Sold It To A Dealer Alexander For $20 Share icon Who Later Sold It On Ebay For C$3,700 And Immediately Tracked Gillian Down To Share Half The Profit



#83 Couples Seeking Divorce Are Locked Up In This Matrimonial Prison For Two Weeks To Talk Through Their Marital Struggles Share icon

#84 Cancer Survivor Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday By Paying Strangers’ Hospital Parking Fees Share icon

#85 An Adopted Man In Michigan Looked For His Birth Mother For Four Years Before Finding Out That She Worked At The Same Store That He Worked In Share icon Not Only Were They Co-Workers, But They’ve Passed By And Greeted Each Other For More Than Half A Year Without Realizing They Were Related



#86 Woman Reunites With Her Wedding Ring After 33 Years Of Flushing It Down The Drain Share icon