ADVERTISEMENT

People keep saying our generation needs to stop spending so much time online and touch grass more often. But how can we do that when there's so much funny stuff online that gives us that sweet, sweet dopamine rush? It's all about balance, right? You live some, then you scroll some.

To help you keep your spirits up and not get sucked in by the summertime blues, we've prepared a compilation of the funniest posts from two Facebook pages dedicated to making people laugh. Want to see what's new in the realm of memes? Scroll down and see for yourself!

To know more about why it's important to laugh – whether with friends or while looking at your phone screen – Bored Panda reached out to holistic therapist and founder of Guiding Therapies Phoebie Wilkinson.

Read on to find out why you don't have to be in a positive mindset all the time – and why it's okay to not be okay sometimes.

More info: Guiding Therapies | Instagram