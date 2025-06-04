ADVERTISEMENT

People keep saying our generation needs to stop spending so much time online and touch grass more often. But how can we do that when there's so much funny stuff online that gives us that sweet, sweet dopamine rush? It's all about balance, right? You live some, then you scroll some.

To help you keep your spirits up and not get sucked in by the summertime blues, we've prepared a compilation of the funniest posts from two Facebook pages dedicated to making people laugh. Want to see what's new in the realm of memes? Scroll down and see for yourself!

To know more about why it's important to laugh – whether with friends or while looking at your phone screen – Bored Panda reached out to holistic therapist and founder of Guiding Therapies Phoebie Wilkinson.

Read on to find out why you don't have to be in a positive mindset all the time – and why it's okay to not be okay sometimes.

More info: Guiding Therapies

Youtube Emani

    #2

    Funny meme showing a face in a wood block with a pun about taking a dog to the vet to decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a dog; it came from a tree. You can tell by its bark.

    #3

    Four men sitting spaced apart on yellow chairs in a park, a funny meme to help you decompress when life gets stressful.

    Roysenotes

    We might've hammered home how important laughter is many times here on Bored Panda, but let's do it one more time, just in case (practice makes perfect, after all). The act of laughter releases serotonin in our brains. That's a neurotransmitter that play a key role in regulating our moods.

    Laughing also gives us a rush of endorphins which aid in relieving pain naturally and enhances our mood. But holistic therapist Phoebie Wilkinson tells us that despite having these properties, laughter is like an elixir of life. "For not taking yourself too seriously, and a way to feel the intensity of your own natural interests," she explains.
    #4

    Social media post humorously describing trying to breathe quietly while walking uphill, a funny meme for stress relief.

    deelalz

    #5

    Cute small animal interacting with electrician tools in funny meme to help decompress with hilarious memes.

    Youtube Emani

    #6

    Hilarious meme showing a serious man contrasting with text about watching FRIENDS, for decompressing when life is too much.

    Youtube Emani

    Physical activity and just moving our bodies help us be healthier, stronger, and live longer. But emotional well-being is just as important. According to the CDC, when our mental health is at its best, there's a lower risk of disease, sickness, and injury.

    Wilkinson says that, at its core, emotional wellbeing is about being connected to your own sense of who you are. "Laughter is one clear way to simply be yourself," she points out. "What I mean by this is that you can't fake what you do or don't find funny – you just do find something funny or you don't."
    #7

    Monkey looking confusedly at a paper with a smaller monkey beside it, a funny meme for decompressing life stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #8

    Woman lying on a couch wrapped in a blanket with a meme about adults wanting to decompress by sleeping.

    Youtube Emani

    mlef30 avatar
    mlef30
    mlef30
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disappointed this Pic looks like Ai. the blanket is all wonky.

    #9

    Meme showing awkward monkey puppet looking sideways holding a LEGO set, illustrating decompressing with hilarious memes.

    Youtube Emani

    Nowadays, we hear a lot about positive thinking. We've got people on social media telling us that if we just manifest hard enough and keep thinking positive thoughts, happiness will ultimately come to us. But holistic therapist Phoebie Wilkinson is not a big proponent of positive thinking.

    "I see a place for the full spectrum of emotion at any given time – there's no shame in feeling or thinking 'negatively' sometimes," she tells Bored Panda. And, in fact, it can be therapeutic to sit in the full weight of an emotion that's deemed negative (like sadness or anger) in order to truly release it!"
    #10

    Toddler in sunglasses drinking from a bottle with a thumbs-up gesture, a hilarious meme to help you decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #11

    Funny meme showing a pun with twin names Kate and DupliKate for hilarious memes to decompress stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #12

    Man in red shirt laughing and holding head in meme about waking up at 3am, part of hilarious memes to help decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    The problem with 'positive thinking,' as Phoebie explains it, is that it frames certain thoughts as 'positive' and others as 'negative.' "Many people then feel the need to deny their 'negative' emotions, which ultimately gets pushed down to the subconscious and gets stored in the body," she explains.

    #13

    Text message exchange meme about playing with legos versus doing taxes, featuring hilarious memes to decompress life stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #14

    Smiling corgi meme with text about food plans, a funny image helping you decompress and relieve stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #15

    Man filling pickup truck bed with leftover concrete, a funny meme to help you decompress when life gets overwhelming.

    Youtube Emani

    "Every single emotion is essential to our capacity to understand ourselves, act according to our personal needs and values, and ultimately to our well-being," Phoebie goes on, explaining the importance of 'negative' emotions. "And when we're talking about wellbeing, it's important to remember that we are all a physical being, an intellectual being and an emotional being, all at once."
    #16

    Man standing next to an ostrich holding a drink, humorous meme illustrating decompress with hilarious memes concept.

    Youtube Emani

    #17

    Eagle looking surprised and proud, illustrating a hilarious meme to help you decompress when life gets overwhelming.

    Youtube Emani

    #18

    Social media meme text about chasing a dog down the street, featured in hilarious memes to help decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    Humor is a big part of emotional well-being. Phoebie also points out that the word 'humor' itself has pretty symbolic roots. "The ancient Greek root meaning for the term 'humor' is 'fluid.' And humor as a fluid definitely helps to dilute the hard facts of life into a more digestible form," Wilkinson observes.
    #19

    Two mannequin torsos in trash bins appearing to kiss, illustrating hilarious memes about decompressing when life is overwhelming.

    Dude, I'm From The Rez

    #20

    SpongeBob with hearts around him reaching out to a dog, illustrating a hilarious meme to help you decompress with humor.

    Youtube Emani

    #21

    A funny meme showing a girl with a caption about her name being a month, part of hilarious memes to decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    We sometimes demonize internet and its humor for having little to no value, but Phoebie believes it can be good for us if consumed mindfully. "I do indeed believe anything can have therapeutic value, especially if you're self-aware enough to recognize how you're feeling in the moment: being present with the joy of watching a cute kitten play or the hilarity of some absurd one-liner on a TikTok video."
    #22

    Funny meme of a hamster drinking iced coffee comparing life with and without money for decompressing with hilarious memes.

    Youtube Emani

    #23

    Tweet from SpacedMom humorously describing a husband comparing a rabbit eating grass to sitting in a field of French fries in a funny meme.

    copymama

    #24

    Hamster at an office cubicle taking a selfie with a phone, illustrating memes to help you decompress from stress.

    Youtube Emani

    The problem is that we often go into autopilot when we're scrolling through funny videos, pics, or stories. "We watch 'silly' things on the internet without being conscious of what we're consuming and this is when we lose hours of our lives, which leaves us feeling disappointed or overwhelmed at the end of it," Phoebie notes.

    "This is a very common way in our modern world of detaching or dissociating in a very complex, demanding world."
    #25

    Text message meme showing a humorous conversation about thinking of someone with a twist, featured in hilarious memes to decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would want to be on the receiving end of that text. Never mind, I'm too old to date. I just binge on Alfred Hitchcock.

    #26

    Person dressed in historical clothing sitting calmly by a fireplace, illustrating stress relief in hilarious memes context.

    Dude, I'm From The Rez

    #27

    Text message conversation about a TV mounted on the wall with legs added, a funny meme to help decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    So, be mindful to remain present as you scroll through these memes, Pandas, and try to recognize the joy that you feel. Let us know what you thought of this collection of memes in the comments. And if you'd like to see more funny pics about anything and everything, you can find some random memes right here!
    #28

    Hand holding locked glasses with caption about a funny argument, a hilarious meme to help decompress stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #29

    Meme showing a waiter holding a tray teasingly while text jokes about waiting for food delivery, funny memes to decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #30

    Tweet showing a robot vacuum that repeatedly turns itself off, featured in hilarious memes to help you decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #31

    Hand holding coins in two images, humorously showing the struggle of organizing finances in a hilarious meme.

    Youtube Emani

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the embarrassment of going into the grocery store to the coin machine so I can buy booze

    #32

    Cat sitting with paws tucked in, caption compares it to a land seal sleeping up to 22 hours – funny meme for decompressing.

    Youtube Emani

    #33

    Tired animated character holding iced coffee with caption let’s get this bread, funny meme for decompressing life stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #34

    Tweet text humorously comparing UK and US drinking habits, shared as part of hilarious memes to help decompress when life feels overwhelming.

    _harry_hall

    #35

    Barbie doll wearing a Coca-Cola top drinking a bottle of Coke, a hilarious meme to help you decompress with humor.

    Youtube Emani

    #36

    Grumpy cat and happy dog indoors showing contrasting moods in hilarious memes to help decompress life stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #37

    Text message exchange showing a confusing negotiation with humorous misunderstanding, illustrating hilarious memes for decompression.

    Youtube Emani

    #38

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about aging and smooth radio, illustrating funny memes to help decompress life stress.

    JoshGordon8

    #39

    Hilarious meme showing a wired Apple mouse upside down with a caption about a really bad idea.

    Youtube Emani

    #40

    Two women dancing dramatically in the rain with text about taking a quick shower and spending 45 minutes, funny memes for decompression.

    Youtube Emani

    #41

    Teen boy looking confused on escalator while others act normal near kids dressed in unusual costumes funny meme for decompressing.

    Dude, I'm From The Rez

    #42

    Dog lounging on couch with snacks and remote, a funny meme helping you decompress with hilarious moments at home.

    Youtube Emani

    #43

    Two close-up images of a white cat with closed eyes and a slight smile, a hilarious meme for decompression.

    Youtube Emani

    #44

    Bart Simpson and a black-and-white cat looking out the window, a meme for decompressing with hilarious memes.

    Youtube Emani

    somegurlonline avatar
    SomeGurlOnline
    SomeGurlOnline
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who doesn't love watching outside drama from inside!! I mean, unless it's after 10 pm

    #45

    Animated illustration from a meme showing a girl transforming into a princess, used in hilarious memes to help decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #46

    Homer Simpson wide-eyed in bed meme illustrating hilarious memes to help you decompress when life feels overwhelming.

    Youtube Emani

    #47

    Man looking back with a blurred ghostly effect illustrating a hilarious meme to help decompress during stressful times.

    Youtube Emani

    #48

    Meme of SpongeBob refusing to eat food until he finds a video, highlighting hilarious memes to help decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #49

    Spongebob meme showing awkward face, illustrating relatable moment, part of hilarious memes to help decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #50

    Tweet exchange humor about childhood belief that naptime was a punishment, featured in hilarious memes to decompress.

    www.facebook.com

    User avatar
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That my parents actually loved me and wanted the best for me.

    #51

    Hand with a tiny plant sprout growing out of it, part of 75 hilarious memes to help you decompress from stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #52

    Smiling animated cat meme showing humor after buying something unnecessary, perfect for hilarious memes to help decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #53

    Cat turning away with text saying I'm not going, meme illustrating feeling overwhelmed in social situations for decompress memes.

    Youtube Emani

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, hate crowds. Had a free ticket to Zozobra and didn't go. It is still in my glove compartment. FYI: https://burnzozobra.com/history/ I should explain. People write their angst, pain, bad things on paper and they are stuffed into Zozobra and then Mr.Gloom is burned and takes it all away from you. In theory.

    #54

    Child doll with messy red hair leaning against a car window with meme text about not being mad, funny memes to decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #55

    Man making a frustrated face meme expressing how to decompress when life gets a little bit too much.

    Youtube Emani

    msonntag1028 avatar
    Delta Dawn
    Delta Dawn
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    been making that face since Jan 20, when do we get to move on??

    #56

    Funny meme featuring a McDonald's fish filet sandwich and a humorous life mistake quote for decompressing with memes.

    Youtube Emani

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are delicious. I'll die on this hill. Can't justify getting them any more, though, because of ridiculous overpricing XD

    #57

    Character from The Boys wearing a blue suit with a skeptical expression in a humorous meme about tourism.

    Youtube Emani

    #58

    Small car carrying long wooden planks through windows as a funny meme to help decompress stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #59

    Close-up of a skeptical orange cat meme, one of 75 hilarious memes to help you decompress during stressful times.

    Youtube Emani

    #60

    Young man standing in a room with text about a relatable meme to help decompress with hilarious memes.

    Youtube Emani

    #61

    Nightstand made from cinder blocks holding random items with a humorous caption about the male mind in a bedroom setting.

    Youtube Emani

    #62

    Cute puppy being interviewed with a Fox 5 News microphone in a funny meme to help you decompress with hilarious memes.

    Youtube Emani

    #63

    Cartoon character lying awake in bed with wide, bloodshot eyes expressing work stress in hilarious memes.

    Youtube Emani

    #64

    Funny meme showing an orange character pressing a silence button in a group chat, perfect for decompressing stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #65

    SpongeBob lying in bed with a tired expression, illustrating the feeling of daily monotony in hilarious memes to decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #66

    Woman in pink shirt and bonnet covering her face with hand, expressing exhaustion in a relatable meme about work stress and decompressing.

    Youtube Emani

    #67

    Text meme showing a petty morning text exchange with shortened replies, fitting hilarious memes to decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #68

    Woman in black blazer eating pizza and holding fast food, reacting to a humorous meme about life stress and relationships.

    Youtube Emani

    #69

    Man in suit eating pizza rolls at a table with a paper bag, a funny meme about decompressing with hilarious memes.

    Youtube Emani

    #70

    Cartoon character lying exhausted on bed with tongue out, illustrating hilarious memes to help you decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #71

    Animated character with a goofy confident smile after saying something wrong, a funny meme for decompressing from stress.

    Youtube Emani

    #72

    Screenshot of a humorous text conversation included in hilarious memes to help decompress when life is overwhelming.

    Youtube Emani

    #73

    Social media meme about what men want, highlighting sports teams winning, for decompressing with hilarious memes.

    Youtube Emani

    #74

    Woman with red lipstick teaching young girl, a funny meme illustrating hilarious memes to help you decompress.

    Youtube Emani

    #75

    Woman sleeping peacefully in bed surrounded by black cats, a funny meme to help decompress with hilarious memes.

    Youtube Emani

