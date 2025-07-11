ADVERTISEMENT

In the words of the Hollywood legend Nicole Kidman, we come to this place... for magic. 'This place', of course, is the Internet. And the magic? The ultimate form of Internet humor – memes, of course.

Almost nothing can escape getting memed nowadays. You trip on the Met Gala red carpet, and people start calling you Jason Derulo in memes. You post your beloved cat making bedroom eyes at you, and she's suddenly online famous.

That's why we have made a compilation of the most random memes we could find on this Instagram page dedicated to making netizens laugh. So, what are you waiting for, Pandas? Scroll down and be entertained!

#1

Empty fridge on left and fully packed fridge on right, illustrating funny and random memes about relatable everyday moments.

zuccctheberg Report

    #2

    Person awkwardly staring at themselves, while dogs intensely face off, illustrating funny and random memes about social interactions.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #3

    Meme showing a contrast between a polished actor and a worn-out real person, highlighting funny and random memes humor.

    zuccctheberg Report

    Different strokes for different folks, they say, but it's probably safe to say that everyone likes to laugh. Experts say that, on average, an adult laughs about 17 times a day. So, we've made this list long enough so that you can have at least 17 chuckles while you're scrolling through it!

    But what if you don't have some memes queued up on your phone when you're having a tough moment? How can you brighten your day with laughter then? Forcing yourself to laugh might be just what you need. Those who practice laughter yoga claim that fake laughter can be just as effective as natural laughter. But is that true?
    #4

    Man making a shocked face with text about not letting a balloon touch the floor, relating to funny and random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #5

    Meme showing contrasting room views in a Zoom call with a cheerful character versus a dark, hidden basement scene.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #6

    Table tennis paddles and balls, darts hitting a target, and people playing pool illustrating funny and random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    Our brains are capable of knowing the difference between fake and natural laughter when someone else is laughing. But when it's us, it's more difficult to tell. When we hear or observe others laugh, the activity in our medial prefrontal cortex is negatively correlated with how genuine the laugh is.

    But with any form of simulated laughter, like yoga laughter, we might trick our brains and bodies into giving us the benefits of laughter. What are those benefits, exactly? Research has found that the act of laughter reduces the level of stress hormones and increases blood flow to the heart. 

    What's more, even the anticipation of laughter can improve our mood. A 2023 British Heart Foundation study found that laughter therapy improved patients' heart health and circulation.
    #7

    Batman meme reacting to overspending with a negative bank account balance in funny and random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #8

    Funny duck meme with text about bringing bread to the park, part of random memes that hit close to home.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #9

    Close-up of a faucet with a red arrow pointing to mixed hot and cold water handle, illustrating funny and random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    Laughter yoga leader Clive St James told the BBC that the brain doesn't know the difference between a forced and a real laugh. "If you laugh for no reason, you still get your daily dose of those lovely endorphins," he claimed. 

    So, what do these laughter yogis actually do? They don't just sit around in a circle and force themselves to laugh. They combine laughter with a usual yoga practice, which often involves poses and a lot of stretching. As Clive St James explained, people usually laugh on the out-breath as a form of exhale.
    #10

    A funny meme featuring a confused man with a hat, illustrating a relatable moment from funny and random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #11

    Man reacting with funny disbelief to prices in a meme about how companies think we see prices, funny and random memes concept.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #12

    Man pressing invest button with caption about horror movie bloopers, a funny and random meme that might hit too close to home

    zuccctheberg Report

    In a way, laughter yoga can feel liberating since there are no comedy or jokes. People don't feel the pressure to find things funny and don't have to feel the disappointment when a joke falls flat. "Anyone can laugh for 15-20 minutes without depending upon great sense of humor, jokes or comedy, "laughter coach Francine Shore explained to NBC News.
    #13

    Man struggling to add more words to essay in a funny meme about writing and relatable random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #14

    Illustration of satisfaction when a month starts on Monday and ends on Sunday with a calendar view, funny memes concept.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #15

    Funny and random meme showing parents swinging between telling kids to do things themselves and saying they don't know anything.

    zuccctheberg Report

    Sometimes, the simulated laughter can even turn into real laughter during a laughter yoga session. Some people might start to laugh genuinely just from the fact that they find themselves in a pretty funny predicament: forcing belly laughs while being in a downward dog position. Laughter is also contagious; our facial muscles prepare to join in when we hear someone else laugh.
    #16

    Man named Alex reacting humorously to switching from strawberry fruity toothpaste to mint toothpaste in funny memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #17

    Young boy making awkward expressions in a funny and random meme about social discomfort and mutual friends leaving.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #18

    Funny and random meme showing a lone chess knight on a small board illustrating job experience catch-22 situation.

    zuccctheberg Report

    Forceful laughter can also put us in a meditative state, since we're breathing in a particular way when we laugh. Laughter makes our exhales longer, which is the basis of the yogic concept of breathing (also called pranayama). One study foundthat yogic breathing can help lower systolic blood pressure, and another suggests that it helps decrease stress.
    #19

    Willem Dafoe smiling in a suit with text about family size chocolate bars, a funny and random meme relatable to family.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #20

    Small dog anxiously asks question while another dog wearing glasses uses a sewing machine in funny meme about relatable moments.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #21

    Cartoon hand pressing two buttons labeled worrying about bad grades and not studying, funny meme with relatable choice dilemma.

    zuccctheberg Report

    Francine Shore has worked with cancer and Parkinson's patients, with people who have experienced a devastating loss, and even chronically stressed folks. She says that laughter yoga can help deal with as serious conditions as these. "It helps to bring oxygen to the brain and all the cells in our body and helps to release all the feel good chemicals and endorphins," she explained.
    #22

    Lisa Simpson looking at a funny security sign meme illustrating random memes that might hit too close to home.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #23

    Meme showing a funny interaction between mother and child with a demand to fulfill an oath, funny memes concept.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #24

    Emotional meme from 73 funny and random memes showing a saddened animated character recalling a lost dog.

    zuccctheberg Report

    Do you like laughing, Pandas? You must, since you're scrolling through this meme list, right? Upvote your favorite funny pics so we know which ones you liked best. And if none of the memes did it for you, maybe try to force a little chuckle? I hear it can be quite good for you!

    #25

    Funny and random meme showing cute character calm then angry about Spotify playlist named after song keywords.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #26

    Evolution of Firefox logos above a sad man meme captioned Look how they massacred my boy in funny and random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #27

    Funny and random meme showing a ship smoothly passing alone and stuck when someone is watching, highlighting relatable moments.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #28

    Kids voting for school president with popular kid having bad ideas while genuine good ideas are ignored, funny random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #29

    Cat meme showing a sad teacher trying to make students smile, related to funny and random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #30

    Funny and random memes featuring different types of plugs and connections discussing how they get plugged in.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #31

    Collage showing satisfying things including peeling plastic, hydraulic press, perfect fit items, and straight wires in funny memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #32

    Funny math meme about imaginary numbers highlighting humans creating their own problems, part of random memes collection.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #33

    Meme showing a confident animated character with text about a lemonade stand, reflecting funny and random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #34

    Funny and random meme comparing cars in action movies as strong and horror movie cars as weak and fragile, highlighting relatable humor.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #35

    Classroom meme with confused cats, illustrating funny and random memes that might hit way too close to home.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #36

    Animated red bus and black taxi car with eyes from a movie, illustrating a funny and random meme about feeling useless.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #37

    Parents telling to enjoy youth while the person enjoys youth, funny meme from random memes that might hit home.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #38

    Funny and random meme comparing girls’ detailed shampoo preferences to boys’ simple "for men" shampoo reaction.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #39

    Meme showing arm pain from sleeping position with Minecraft error screen, featuring funny and random memes relatable to home life.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #40

    SpongeBob meme showing funny and random moments of drinking water normally versus drinking water at 3:00AM.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #41

    Boy looking at phone with a serious expression, illustrating funny and random memes about dads watching videos loudly.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #42

    Astronauts humor meme about avoiding clothes shopping with mom, relatable and funny content from random memes collection.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #43

    A humorous meme showing many green parrots gathering on a building, related to funny and random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #44

    Funny and random meme showing a cat's reaction to stomach rubs, highlighting humor from relatable moments.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #45

    Small speaker held between fingers versus huge wall of speakers illustrating funny and random memes about volume differences in movies.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #46

    Funny and random meme of Skeletor pointing and laughing about eating chilli and its natural defense reaction.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #47

    Meme showing a tired face refusing to answer common security questions, funny and relatable memes about life.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #48

    Person sweating heavily while wearing headphones, illustrating anxiety in funny and random memes that hit close to home.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #49

    Shrek character with text about the greatest honor a teacher can give, funny and random memes theme.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #50

    Cartoon dog sitting calmly in a burning room with text humor, showcasing funny and random memes about gaming laptop owners.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #51

    Meme showing a dark hooded figure with caption about Windows update delay, funny and random memes relatable at home.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #52

    Animated frog lying on a flower with caption about TikTok dance, a funny and random meme relatable to many at home.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #53

    Child in sunglasses and yellow dress with caption about people born in 2000 not calculating their age, funny meme.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #54

    Meme showing progression of a man wearing glasses, humorously imagining the first person to wear glasses.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #55

    Squidward meme illustrating the frustration of finding a fake transparent background in a funny random meme format.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #56

    Animated character with glasses smiling and giving thumbs up next to an old computer, funny and random memes concept.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #57

    Funny and random meme showing a character’s swim shorts puffed underwater and flattened after exiting the pool.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #58

    Funny and random meme featuring a relaxed SpongeBob illustrating childhood creativity with a large Crayola pack.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #59

    Man wearing a headset with a nose piece taped on, representing funny and random memes about Discord users.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #60

    Private jet interior with external cameras projecting outside views, a funny and random meme about modern tech and history.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #61

    Woman labeled me looking uncomfortable while man labeled app rating asks are you enjoying our app in a funny meme about apps.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #62

    Funny and random meme of a dad calling his child multiple times while they enjoy music loudly in their room.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #63

    Four-part meme with cartoon faces debating drinks, ending with a hand offering water, capturing funny and random meme humor.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #64

    Two men shaking hands in an office, with humorous meme text about being called a technology genius after a simple HDMI switch.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #65

    Man with closed eyes trying to go back to sleep to finish the plot point in a dream, funny and random memes concept.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #66

    Cat in a blue beanie and red scarf blowing air in snowy forest, a funny meme capturing nostalgic playful moments.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #67

    Skeleton standing between two large horns in a forest, representing a funny and random meme about taking a test and distractions.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #68

    Funny meme featuring Winnie the Pooh in casual and tuxedo attire, illustrating relatable moments of getting out of bed.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #69

    Erasers shaped like fruit with a funny chart showing smell, taste, and ability to erase in random memes.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #70

    Funny and random meme showing a surgeon and God reacting humorously to successful surgery, relatable and close to home.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #71

    Winnie the Pooh meme comparing casual, formal, and awkward expressions with images of a handheld gaming device.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #72

    Funny and random meme showing a TV remote battery fail with a humorous Loki reaction from a movie scene.

    zuccctheberg Report

    #73

    Sad Squidward from SpongeBob with teary eyes, illustrating late-night overthinking and hurting own feelings meme.

    zuccctheberg Report

