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People are wired differently. What can make one person laugh may not be the same case for another, and that’s okay. These differences are what make everyone unique.

Take these memes, for example. Many of you may find them unfunny, even offensive to a degree. However, there is also a chunk of you out there that may find themselves chuckling all the way to the end of the list.

If you’re part of the latter and want to know more, these posts are from the McThuggery Instagram account. Apart from these posts we’ve collected, you will also find videos that may appeal to your brand of humor.