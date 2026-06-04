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People are wired differently. What can make one person laugh may not be the same case for another, and that’s okay. These differences are what make everyone unique.

Take these memes, for example. Many of you may find them unfunny, even offensive to a degree. However, there is also a chunk of you out there that may find themselves chuckling all the way to the end of the list.

If you’re part of the latter and want to know more, these posts are from the McThuggery Instagram account. Apart from these posts we’ve collected, you will also find videos that may appeal to your brand of humor.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Humorous meme showing two photos: couple then family after asking chatGPT to generate a family

mcthuggery Report

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sbj
sbj
Community Member
Premium 3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooooh, this is a bit harsh

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    #2

    Spilled chocolate milk with caption about not answering message

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    #3

    Text chat about bear just chilling and nothing weird

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    7points
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    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing weirder than usual...

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    Many posts on this list border on being slightly offensive to some people. And according to psychology professor Dr. Peter McGraw, it all has to do with the Benign Violation Theory

    As Dr. McGraw explained in an interview with the American Psychological Association, it’s why people judge something funny, even if it is “simultaneously wrong yet okay.” 

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    #4

    Cartoon boy and dog illustration looking odd in original meme image

    mcthuggery Report

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    #5

    Wallet filled with tiny figurines as joke on humor page

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    #6

    Funny meme on Samuel L. Jackson's roles from popular humor page

    mcthuggery Report

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    “What happens is the violation gives us arousal, makes us concerned, and then what we call the benign appraisal, seeing how this is okay, flips it and turns it from bad to good, and we laugh to tell the world this thing that seems so threatening is actually harmless,” Dr. McGraw explained. 

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    #7

    GrubHub delivery mix-up from west coast to east coast causes humorous text exchange

    mcthuggery , decentbirthday Report

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    riaanvanderwalt avatar
    Riaan van der Walt
    Riaan van der Walt
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The young people these days does not want to work hard.

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    #8

    Handwritten humorous note about a car and woman with futuristic vehicle in background

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    #9

    Funny employee appreciation sign offering mayo as today's snack humor

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    Several studies have established a link between humor and intelligence. Research has found that a good sense of humor may be associated with high emotional intelligence, which many may find desirable. 

    However, Dr. McGraw adds that creativity also plays a significant role in having the ability to make another person laugh.

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    #10

    Humorous feminist tweets about period cramps from viral humor page

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    #11

    Text message with vampire emoji joking about period

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    #12

    Toilet lid sign saying Don't Pee On The Floor with text this house is a prison

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    “Intelligence correlates with creativity, and creativity is at the foundation of this process. Smart people are knowledgeable about the world, and so if you want to be able to make comedy, a lot of comedy is about what's happening in the world in that sense,” Dr. McGraw said. 
    #13

    Medieval knight and girl with caption about Minecraft meal and toy

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    #14

    Man facing away at restaurant with caption about paying

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    #15

    Black and white photo of a chick wearing a cap with caption about joking

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    However, Dr. McGraw clarified his definition of being “smart.” As he stated, it does not refer to getting high GREs or SAT scores. Rather, it’s about being “counter-normative.” 

    “So really it's not about the–Valedictorians, I actually don't think they are the funniest people,” he said. “It's the people who are smart but also can sit in this space where they're willing to break some rules. Valedictorians are very good at following rules.”

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    #16

    Blood-like substance on car steering wheel with view of road and vehicles ahead

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    #17

    Messy room after Monopoly game with scattered money and chairs

    mcthuggery Report

    5points
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    mjgfegent avatar
    Feej
    Feej
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happens when playing 'Risk' at my house.

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    #18

    Shopping cart with cucumber and Vaseline showing awkward cashier humor

    mcthuggery Report

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    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well at least you don't have to buy condoms

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    #19

    Sticky notes in car dashboard warn not to check Instagram or message her, just go home

    mcthuggery Report

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    #20

    Dog alone inside elevator with random sense of humor meme

    mcthuggery Report

    5points
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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dog distribution system has chosen you

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    #21

    Screenshot showing humorous AI text detection over 100 percent with funny error

    mcthuggery Report

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    #22

    Funny text message meme showing excitement with the phrase she want me

    mcthuggery Report

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    #23

    Funny meme comparing Starbucks worker's unhealthy drinks with kebab guy's healthy kebab and real smile

    mcthuggery Report

    4points
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    #24

    Joke about evolution and monkeys picking bananas on humor page

    mcthuggery Report

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    #25

    Funny chat with punchline lemon pepper on random humor posts

    mcthuggery Report

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    #26

    Dog facescreen showing an incoming call from Gustavo meme random sense of humor

    mcthuggery Report

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    #27

    Chessboard with Wall of Flesh creature illustrating time sensitive humor

    mcthuggery , justducklord Report

    4points
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    #28

    Man holding tray with four hot dogs and mustard plate showing random sense of humor

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    #29

    Fence gate humor meme about military usefulness in Stranger Things season 5

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    #30

    Gatorade bottles with one clear bottle looking off in a fridge showing random sense of humor

    mcthuggery Report

    4points
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    #31

    Teacher in front of chemistry chart with caption what is chemistry even about

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    #32

    Text conversation about energy drink and tricep workout motivation from grandpa

    mcthuggery Report

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    #33

    Comment speculating Bonnie Blue is alien collecting human DNA

    mcthuggery Report

    4points
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    holddown69 avatar
    Alfred
    Alfred
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Entirely possible. Yay feminism, don’t hate on “séx workers” 😂😂😂😂

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    #34

    Yellow sign celebrating 90 million in sales in 2022 in office breakroom

    mcthuggery Report

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    #35

    Close up of cat face with incoming FaceTime call notification

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    #36

    Phone showing bank balance of 3.17 held in front of 3.13 purchase total on screen

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    #37

    Blurry photo of dog with tongue out capturing funny pet moment

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    #38

    Funny text message conversation showing random sense of humor posts

    slvppy Report

    4points
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    #39

    Minion character meme about having a sleepover soon

    mcthuggery Report

    4points
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    #40

    Group of friends laughing with funny chicken wings meme

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    #41

    Group of young men in line wearing matching shark design backpacks

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    #42

    Man painted silver posing as statue surfing above city at night

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    #43

    Young man selfie with text about Santa and kidnapping humor

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    #44

    Text image showing listening age 2000 with Mongolian throat singing humor

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    #45

    Young person with dreadlocks and viral TikTok comment

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    #46

    Teacher selfie at famous landmark humor random sense of humor

    mcthuggery Report

    4points
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    #47

    Text about late rent with boy posing in trendy clothes humor

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    #48

    Man in suit at home with text about taco bell occasion humor

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    #49

    Minecraft pig labeled freak with unleash command

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    #50

    Kitchen with refrigerator humor and satisfied client caption

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    4points
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    #51

    Person holding phone playing Radiohead music on subway with sleeping passenger

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    #52

    Humorous drawing of a dog with human features and gift giving text

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    #53

    Cartoon character with caption about asking a blind girl out in braille humor

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    #54

    Woman operating forklift with text about blocking her on everything humor post

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    #55

    Bathroom floor with text overlay saying I don't care anymore with emojis funny humor

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    #56

    Humorous Madden NFL 21 chat where a player claims to be 11 years old

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    #57

    Funny chat about driving in thick fog and being four beers deep humor post

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    #58

    Animated scene showing man surprised by wife flirting with a bee after long work shift

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    #59

    Man dressed in flashy blue jacket and top hat holding cash in humorous social media post

    AntwonGhetto Report

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    #60

    Screenshot of Bloons TD 6 video about banana farms with a humorous mom text about Christmas girl

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    #61

    Stick figure cartoon showing relaxed texting posture for random humor

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    #62

    Funny locked homework photo with $25 lock emoji for random humor

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    #63

    Cartoon dog in padded room meme about schizophrenia and hearing voices

    mcthuggery Report

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    #64

    Man's face with lions and joke about turning 45 on Facebook

    mcthuggery Report

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    #65

    Funny horse meme about knowing each other and eating hay 180000 years ago

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    #66

    No chilling allowed sign on bus window with humor about going to jail

    mcthuggery Report

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    #67

    Man in tuxedo outside at night with caption about Asian queens new year

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    #68

    New laptop on desk with a chicken beside it and photos of chicken in background

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    #69

    PlayStation 5 wrapped with controller and cables in plastic packaging humor

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    #70

    Gaming controller connected to retro phone mic for Warzone humor

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    #71

    Text messages about ethereum price with humor from random sense humor posts

    mcthuggery Report

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    #72

    Rabbit with pancake on head as prank humor from random sense humor posts

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    #73

    Classroom snack with steak, eggs, guacamole, and energy drinks on a wooden board

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    #74

    Nervous skeleton meme with nervousness humor from random sense humor posts

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    #75

    Funny moment with target ball and Regular Show on TV with humor posts

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    #76

    Piano keyboard with one black key falling off

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    #77

    Pale hand outdoors with caption lowkey getting tan

    mcthuggery , uwukko Report

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    #78

    Christmas lights shaped like a large noose on hardwood floor

    mcthuggery Report

    4points
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    #79

    Silhouette of person with code and crying emojis random sense of humor

    mcthuggery Report

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    #80

    Humorous dad text about stressed out and car lowball random humor

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    #81

    Humorous meme about feeling tired after 3 hours of sleep and eating KitKat for breakfast

    mcthuggery Report

    3points
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    #82

    Fish caught in fishnets on legs with humorous text message

    mcthuggery Report

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    #83

    Funny list of names with ratings in phone notes

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    #84

    Bottle of The Sigma perfume by Pucelle with alluring mysterious aura label

    mcthuggery Report

    3points
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    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    for a moment there I read it as the stigma

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    #85

    MrBeast renting all Egyptian pyramids for 100 hours announced in viral social media post

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    #86

    Humorous text message with grandma sending roses for Valentine's Day

    mcthuggery Report

    3points
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    #87

    Text message conversation with humor about hiding in New Jersey

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    #88

    Subway sandwich being made with sarcastic tip request meme

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    #89

    Funny text conversation about date and stolen cars random humor

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    #90

    Student reading a map with text saying not studying for finals

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    #91

    Text describing city glowing yellow with photo of buildings

    mcthuggery Report

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    #92

    Child playing with a smartphone at an electronic store

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    #93

    Quora post about divorce and property without kids request

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    #94

    Text conversation asking if girl is pretty with humorous reply

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    #95

    Screenshot of direct message with girl and funny reply about ignoring conversation

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    #96

    Underwater image of seal with funny caption mentioning Baja Blast

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    #97

    Social media post with woman holding dog and funny deleted post comment caption

    LRH_Superfan Report

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    #98

    Dog peeking through hole chewed in wooden door with door damage

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    #99

    Student in classroom with long hair saying imma do it

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    Alfred
    Alfred
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Finna”. Ebonics “AAVE” lol 😂

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