80 Random And Viral Memes From A Page That’s Basically A Goldmine Of Chaos
Everyday life can get stressful. There’s work and studies to think about. Chores at home. A seemingly endless pile of responsibilities. And then there’s the ever-present pressure to be as efficient as possible. So, when things get hectic and you’ve had enough, it’s a good idea to slow down, take a step back, and have a good, long break. You might go for a walk outside. Or scroll through some random funny memes to decompress.
We’ve collected some of the most hilarious and relatable internet memes from the ‘Chuble’ page on Facebook to help you do just that. Check them out below. And don’t forget to spam your friends with your favorite memes—they could probably use a good, long break, too!
This post may include affiliate links.
Sit down, in a quiet corner, and with a lamp just right so I can read my book in peace.
There are lots of factors involved in making memes truly resonate with people. For one, they’ve got to be relatable. If memes don’t connect with human beings, they’re not successful memes. True memes are ideas, attitudes, beliefs, and points of view that go viral and spread within society.
Humor, though it certainly helps, isn’t technically necessary for this to happen.
However, something that is certainly vital is what emotions you decide to portray with your internet content and online communication. This isn’t as straightforward as you might think.
Positive content tends to be more viral than negative content. What’s more, virality tends to correlate with surprising, interesting, and practically useful content.
On top of that, virality also rises with how prominently the content is featured.
That being said, according to the authors of one study, the intensity of the emotions at play here is also important.
Look, we do not make the rules, but holey pants are holy pants. This is when they are at there best and most comfiest.
The researchers explain that virality is driven by “activation and arousal.” For example, content that evokes so-called high-arousal emotions, both positive (for example, awe) and negative (for instance, anger or anxiety), tends to be more viral.
On the other hand of the scale, content that focuses on low-arousal or deactivating emotions (for example, like sadness) often tends to be less viral.
Picky eaters are just being difficult for the sake of it. Being awkward about food is not a personality type. Just do not force cherries on me, they are disgusting and I cannot even eat anything that has shared the same plate as cherries.
“Sadness, anger, and anxiety are all negative emotions, but while sadder content is less viral, content that evokes anxiety or anger is actually more viral. Positive and negative emotions characterized by activation or arousal (i.e., awe, anxiety, and anger) are positively linked to virality, while emotions characterized by deactivation (i.e., sadness) are negatively linked,” the researchers explain.
When you leave for the day at work, then pop back, "Good morning!"
Ain't that the truth! When I went to America at 15, I felt like an adult among children.
According to the study, if your goal is to design a successful viral marketing campaign or craft contagious content, then you should aim to amuse your audience, rather than relax it.
So, for instance, advertisements that relax consumers or make them feel content won’t be as viral as those that amuse people.
Furthermore, if you want virality, you can’t avoid certain unpleasant emotions like anger and anxiety.
They can help your content spread further when used right.
On the other side of the scale is sadness, which you probably want to avoid as a marketer, organization, or content creator.
“Sadness actually has a negative impact on willingness to share, no matter whether the induced condition of sadness is low or high. Therefore, public health information, for example, is more likely to be passed on if it is framed to evoke anger or anxiety rather than sadness, which is more frequently encountered.”
That is about as useful as.... A back pocket on a shirt!
Originally, the ‘Chumble’ page was created in mid-November of 2020. Over the past half-decade, the curator has amassed a following of 89k Facebook users. On top of that, the creator of ‘Chumble’ also runs an identically named account on YouTube, where they post various random, entertaining videos.
Time is an illusion. Lunchtime, doubly so. (h/t Douglas Adams)
I'm pretty sure we fought at least one war to prevent such things...
What’s on your mind, Pandas? Which of these memes amused you the most? Which ones took you by surprise and made you laugh aloud? Which memes were so relatable that you couldn’t help but say, ‘same’?
What's your favorite meme of all time? Tell us all about it in the comments! Oh, and if you haven’t already, don’t forget to upvote the pics that you enjoyed the most to give them a little boost upward.
I was in the first group to be given a pen to use at school. My proudest achievement.
That independent woman had a hole that needed screwing.
Customer complaint. The door I bought off you, when assembled, had a piece missing!
"Where is the local, unlicensed, street chemist?"