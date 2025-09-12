ADVERTISEMENT

Everyday life can get stressful. There’s work and studies to think about. Chores at home. A seemingly endless pile of responsibilities. And then there’s the ever-present pressure to be as efficient as possible. So, when things get hectic and you’ve had enough, it’s a good idea to slow down, take a step back, and have a good, long break. You might go for a walk outside. Or scroll through some random funny memes to decompress.

We’ve collected some of the most hilarious and relatable internet memes from the ‘Chuble’ page on Facebook to help you do just that. Check them out below. And don’t forget to spam your friends with your favorite memes—they could probably use a good, long break, too!

#1

Elderly taxi driver giving a free last ride as part of tradition, featured in viral memes from chaotic meme page.

chumbleYT Report

    #2

    Twitter post by Katie D humorously stating not to invite her if there’s nowhere to sit, part of viral memes collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sit down, in a quiet corner, and with a lamp just right so I can read my book in peace.

    #3

    Tweet from sixfootcandy asking if people who run marathons know they don’t have to, viral meme from random chaos page.

    chumbleYT Report

    There are lots of factors involved in making memes truly resonate with people. For one, they’ve got to be relatable. If memes don’t connect with human beings, they’re not successful memes. True memes are ideas, attitudes, beliefs, and points of view that go viral and spread within society.

    Humor, though it certainly helps, isn’t technically necessary for this to happen.

    However, something that is certainly vital is what emotions you decide to portray with your internet content and online communication. This isn’t as straightforward as you might think.
    #4

    Screenshot of a viral meme about a teacher calling a student lazy for finishing work quickly, from a page of random memes.

    chumbleYT Report

    #5

    Text meme showcasing the difference between being sober and drunk in a taxi, featured among viral memes chaos.

    chumbleYT Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a viral meme from a chaotic page featuring a humorous take on "out of stock" website messages.

    chumbleYT Report

    Positive content tends to be more viral than negative content. What’s more, virality tends to correlate with surprising, interesting, and practically useful content.

    On top of that, virality also rises with how prominently the content is featured.

    That being said, according to the authors of one study, the intensity of the emotions at play here is also important.
    #7

    Worn-out and torn men's underwear humor, showcasing random and viral memes from a goldmine of chaos page.

    chumbleYT Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look, we do not make the rules, but holey pants are holy pants. This is when they are at there best and most comfiest.

    #8

    Dog with puppies in two photos showing change over time, a viral meme from a chaos-filled meme collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #9

    Tweet meme about awkward tattoo price comparisons featured in random and viral memes collection on a chaos-themed page.

    chumbleYT Report

    The researchers explain that virality is driven by “activation and arousal.” For example, content that evokes so-called high-arousal emotions, both positive (for example, awe) and negative (for instance, anger or anxiety), tends to be more viral.

    On the other hand of the scale, content that focuses on low-arousal or deactivating emotions (for example, like sadness) often tends to be less viral.
    #10

    Evolution of the Coke bottle since 1899 showing different designs, featured in random and viral memes from a chaos goldmine page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #11

    Tweet meme about life’s irony where a person rejected a teacher’s mortgage application after being made to cry on a school trip, representing viral chaos.

    chumbleYT Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a viral meme about picky eating from a chaotic and random memes page.

    chumbleYT Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Picky eaters are just being difficult for the sake of it. Being awkward about food is not a personality type. Just do not force cherries on me, they are disgusting and I cannot even eat anything that has shared the same plate as cherries.

    “Sadness, anger, and anxiety are all negative emotions, but while sadder content is less viral, content that evokes anxiety or anger is actually more viral. Positive and negative emotions characterized by activation or arousal (i.e., awe, anxiety, and anger) are positively linked to virality, while emotions characterized by deactivation (i.e., sadness) are negatively linked,” the researchers explain.
    #13

    Tweet about a common British habit of leaving the house, forgetting something, and being told that was quick in viral memes.

    chumbleYT Report

    Memes about sealing biscuit packets by pushing the open end against a wall, showcasing viral chaotic humor.

    chumbleYT Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a viral random meme comparing American 18 year olds and British 18 year olds, part of chaos meme collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ain't that the truth! When I went to America at 15, I felt like an adult among children.

    According to the study, if your goal is to design a successful viral marketing campaign or craft contagious content, then you should aim to amuse your audience, rather than relax it.

    So, for instance, advertisements that relax consumers or make them feel content won’t be as viral as those that amuse people.
    #16

    Chat meme discussing friendship and pregnancy, part of random and viral meme collection from a goldmine of chaos page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #17

    Eagle looking surprised with caption about something working, representing viral memes from a chaos goldmine page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #18

    Owl face resembling an apple half with seeds, shown in a random and viral meme from a chaos goldmine page.

    chumbleYT Report

    Furthermore, if you want virality, you can’t avoid certain unpleasant emotions like anger and anxiety.

    They can help your content spread further when used right.

    On the other side of the scale is sadness, which you probably want to avoid as a marketer, organization, or content creator.
    #19

    Tweet meme with a humorous message about a woman in class telling her professor a witty comeback, viral meme content.

    chumbleYT Report

    #20

    Tweet meme showing a humorous sports conversation, perfect for viral memes from a chaos goldmine page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #21

    Humorous viral meme showing a creative way to tell a mom about having a baby, highlighting random meme chaos.

    chumbleYT Report

    “Sadness actually has a negative impact on willingness to share, no matter whether the induced condition of sadness is low or high. Therefore, public health information, for example, is more likely to be passed on if it is framed to evoke anger or anxiety rather than sadness, which is more frequently encountered.”

    #22

    Person in a jacket with many pockets standing at a food stall, a meme from a random and viral memes collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #23

    Close-up of a cheesy burger with lettuce and tomato, featured in random and viral memes from a chaos goldmine page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #24

    Tweet about sharing half an egg with strangers paired with a cold noodle dish, illustrating viral memes chaos concept.

    Junferno Report

    Originally, the ‘Chumble’ page was created in mid-November of 2020. Over the past half-decade, the curator has amassed a following of 89k Facebook users. On top of that, the creator of ‘Chumble’ also runs an identically named account on YouTube, where they post various random, entertaining videos.

    #25

    Screenshot of a viral meme questioning the use of 72 hour deodorant, part of random and viral memes collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #26

    Tweet about hiking during a lunch break with a scenic view, featured in random and viral memes collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #27

    Meme comparing old styling gel to plumbing adhesive with a young man showing a vintage hair gel look.

    VinnieSull1van Report

    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm pretty sure we fought at least one war to prevent such things...

    What’s on your mind, Pandas? Which of these memes amused you the most? Which ones took you by surprise and made you laugh aloud? Which memes were so relatable that you couldn’t help but say, ‘same’?

    What's your favorite meme of all time? Tell us all about it in the comments! Oh, and if you haven’t already, don’t forget to upvote the pics that you enjoyed the most to give them a little boost upward.
    #28

    Tweet about refusing to eat food until finding something good on TV, a viral meme from a chaos goldmine page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #29

    Text meme about losing track of time after relaxing for 15 minutes featuring viral memes from a goldmine of chaos page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a viral meme from a page known for random and viral memes, highlighting humor about Tesco club card prices.

    chumbleYT Report

    #31

    Close-up of shoes with paw print soles, shown on porch, illustrating viral memes featuring chaotic and funny footwear impressions.

    chumbleYT Report

    #32

    Social media post meme about aging frustration, featured in a collection of random and viral memes from a chaotic page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #33

    Black and white photos of French girls wearing German boyfriends uniforms during World War 2, random viral memes chaos.

    chumbleYT Report

    Tango Wox
    Tango Wox
    Tango Wox
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda takes the funny out when you think about who the "bf" was and what happened to these girls.

    #34

    Googly eyes added to a wine box tap making it look like a funny character, featured in viral memes from a chaos goldmine page.

    Pandamoanimum Report

    #35

    Tweet from Kevin Farzad expressing appreciation for people who rate and review things, featured in viral memes collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #36

    Person relaxing on blankets and grass in a field, illustrating a viral meme about bugs and outdoor comfort from chaotic meme page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #37

    Meme showing a test question labeled as difficult with a confused smiling face, popular random and viral memes.

    chumbleYT Report

    #38

    Viral meme text about people checking in on Facebook from A&E, shared on a popular random and viral memes page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a viral meme questioning the rule of writing in pencil until handwriting was neat on a chaotic memes page.

    chumbleYT Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was in the first group to be given a pen to use at school. My proudest achievement.

    #40

    Curtain rod broken off the wall with screws left behind, illustrating chaos and randomness in viral meme content.

    chumbleYT Report

    #41

    Meme showing a confusing cow buying and selling scenario, illustrating viral memes from a page full of chaos.

    chumbleYT Report

    #42

    Tweet about high food prices and buying only three items, featured in viral memes from a chaos meme page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #43

    Social media post sharing a viral meme questioning people who visit the same travel destination repeatedly.

    chumbleYT Report

    #44

    Bag filled with 45 lemons in a kitchen setting, illustrating a viral meme from a page known for random and viral memes.

    RoxyTall Report

    #45

    Red fridge displayed outdoors against wooden gate and brick wall, featured in a viral meme from a popular chaos meme page.

    james_j_bailey Report

    #46

    Man babysitting, holding a baby in a pot with an oven lid, capturing a funny viral meme moment from a chaos goldmine page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #47

    Funny viral meme showing a boy pretending to be in a relationship by using similar photos in a chaotic meme collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #48

    Three brown puppies and one white puppy in a cage, mistaken for fried chicken in viral meme from chaos goldmine page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #49

    Tweet about a kind gesture at Tesco checkout, part of viral memes from a page known for random chaos and humor.

    chumbleYT Report

    #50

    Black glass and chrome three-tiered table meme from a viral memes page known for chaotic random humor.

    chumbleYT Report

    #51

    Baby elephant tries to hide behind a light pole after being caught eating sugarcane, featured in viral memes collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a viral meme tweet about ignoring an eye test letter, highlighting random and viral meme humor.

    chumbleYT Report

    #53

    Box of colorful marshmallow treats with missing bites, illustrating chaotic moments with small children, viral memes theme.

    zoe_bearx Report

    #54

    A viral meme showing a funny list of names with ratings, captured from a chaotic notes app.

    chumbleYT Report

    #55

    Pile of shattered glass on the floor humorously labeled as a glass door needing assembly in random viral memes post.

    chumbleYT Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Customer complaint. The door I bought off you, when assembled, had a piece missing!

    #56

    Meme text about being late for work, walking in fast and fake mad, part of viral memes from chaotic page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #57

    Tweet about Duolingo language lessons with humor, featured in viral memes from a goldmine of chaos page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #58

    Black dog looking uncomfortable while held to a phone, illustrating awkwardness in viral memes from chaotic meme page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #59

    Twitter post by user erinbiggsx saying roll on retirement is all I have to say, part of viral memes collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #60

    Screenshot of a viral meme sharing a funny story about barbecue sauce and a messy car from a popular random memes page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #61

    Person wearing red Cars-themed Crocs and jeans on wood floor, illustrating a viral meme about walking fast from a chaos meme page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #62

    Tweet meme from user @tularosaax joking about KFC chips needing removal, featured in random and viral memes collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #63

    Family celebrating with a humorous welcome home banner, capturing a viral meme moment from a goldmine of chaos page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #64

    Tweet about Hooters filing for bankruptcy, paired with images of diverse Hooters staff, from viral memes collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #65

    Tweet showing a funny cooking fail meme with a packaged chicken on a foil-lined stove, representing viral memes.

    chumbleYT Report

    #66

    Screenshot of a viral meme tweet humorously commenting on UK Netflix pricing and limited content selection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #67

    Microscopic Louis Vuitton handbag meme showing a tiny purse sold for $63K, highlighting viral and random meme chaos.

    chumbleYT Report

    #68

    Person standing on one leg in a field as part of a viral meme illustrating confusion over reading analog clocks.

    chumbleYT Report

    #69

    Screenshot of a viral meme about a creative job application strategy shared on a popular random memes page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #70

    Ancient Egyptian statue with a distorted face, featured in a collection of random and viral memes about chaotic humor.

    chumbleYT Report

    #71

    Tweet about waking up late and napping early, illustrating random and viral memes from a chaos-themed page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #72

    Screenshot of viral meme text about a Deliveroo rider doing a wheelie, part of random and viral memes collection.

    chumbleYT Report

    #73

    Funny viral meme text with a humorous excuse for missing a phone call from a popular chaos-themed meme page.

    chumbleYT Report

    #74

    Text conversation showing a viral meme about an Uber Eats delivery man's funny helicopter landing joke.

    chumbleYT Report

    #75

    Close-up of a wide smile showing perfect teeth in a viral meme about influencers reaching 50k followers.

    chumbleYT Report

    #76

    Tweet from Kristen humorously stating Netflix has every movie except the one you want, highlighting viral memes chaos theme.

    chumbleYT Report

    #77

    Social media meme about supermarkets closing early on Sundays, a viral meme from a page known for chaos and random humor.

    chumbleYT Report

    #78

    A viral meme about remembering cardinal directions in primary school using Never Eat Shredded Wheat phrase.

    chumbleYT Report

    #79

    Two large water jugs filled with pennies illustrating savings, related to viral memes on chaotic random content.

    chumbleYT Report

    #80

    Young woman with curly hair resting her head on her hand, appearing tired, with a meme about 7th graders and math addition.

    chumbleYT Report

