ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever cringed at an awkward social moment, Just Jon is here to make you laugh. These clean, minimalist comics capture life’s small absurdities, awkward honesty, and everyday discomfort – with a sharp dash of dark humor.

Missed our previous post with earlier strips? No worries – you can check it out [here]. Today, we’ve rounded up some of the newest comics from the series. Scroll through, enjoy the laughs, and let us know in the comments which one felt the most relatable – or the spiciest.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip by Just Jon showing a man struggling with a wrench in a darkly funny awkward moment about life’s challenges.

justjoncomic Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Two men at a cafe in a darkly funny comic by Just Jon about life’s most awkward moments with a phone texting scene.

    justjoncomic Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Two men having a humorous conversation about checking out a new album in a darkly funny comic about awkward moments.

    justjoncomic Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Darkly funny comic panels by Just Jon showing awkward moments with conversations, travel, and a beach scene.

    justjoncomic Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic by Just Jon showing a darkly funny awkward moment with characters debating calling 911 during an emergency.

    justjoncomic Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Comic panels depicting awkward life moments with a man and woman, illustrating darkly funny relationship and job struggles.

    justjoncomic Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Comic panels by Just Jon show a humorous awkward moment about dating, cats, and allergies in everyday life situations.

    justjoncomic Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Darkly funny comic by Just Jon showing how much notice is needed to hang out with friends in different life stages.

    justjoncomic Report

    6points
    POST
    siasaib avatar
    hannahbahngswife
    hannahbahngswife
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last one: Depends on the region. Bold of you to assume my African parents will let me move out of home to go to university, especially without "Do you want to leave your parents ALONE after we raised you??!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Darkly funny comic by Just Jon showing awkward customer and server moments with a humorous twist about meals and complaints.

    justjoncomic Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    Darkly funny comic by Just Jon depicting awkward Covid interview with humor about avoiding the virus and social isolation.

    justjoncomic Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Darkly funny comic by Just Jon showing awkward moments with a bike accident, shark attack, and hellfire scene.

    justjoncomic Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Darkly funny comic by Just Jon showing a man aging while binge-watching TV about life’s awkward moments.

    justjoncomic Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man celebrates lottery win, hit by bus, hospitalized, and shocked by one million dollar medical bill in darkly funny comic.

    justjoncomic Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Comic strip by Just Jon shows awkward moments about trademarking phrases and free speech infringement humor.

    justjoncomic Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Comic strip by Just Jon showing an awkward and darkly funny moment with a couple facing an unexpected mugging.

    justjoncomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Darkly funny comic by Just Jon shows awkward car crash and falling characters rating each other mid-fall.

    justjoncomic Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Comic strip showing awkward office internship moment with an intern quickly becoming the boss’s coffee servant.

    justjoncomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Two-panel darkly funny comic by Just Jon showing a beaten man and a happy family watching TV about awkward moments.

    justjoncomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Comic by Just Jon depicting awkward moments of applying for jobs online with a company character rejecting the application.

    justjoncomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Two men on the phone in a darkly funny comic by Just Jon about life's awkward moments involving fasting and money.

    justjoncomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Comic by Just Jon showing a darkly funny awkward moment in a store with a confusing signage about closing and sales.

    justjoncomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Comic panels by Just Jon depicting an awkward breakup moment with dark humor about life's most awkward moments.

    justjoncomic Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Two men in a comic from Just Jon about life's awkward moments discussing an offered chance to talk.

    justjoncomic Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Two-panel comic by Just Jon showing a man comforting Jon and a humorous God’s plan list about awkward moments.

    justjoncomic Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Comic by Just Jon showing a darkly funny awkward moment with the Grim Reaper and a neighbor.

    justjoncomic Report

    2points
    POST
    #26

    Comic panels by Just Jon showing a couple’s awkward conversation about trimming back hair in a humorous life moment.

    justjoncomic Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Comic by Just Jon showing a darkly funny moment about awkward relationships and life’s awkward moments in two panels.

    justjoncomic Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    Darkly funny comic by Just Jon showing awkward moment of misunderstanding with a woman eating for two and a hidden demon.

    justjoncomic Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!