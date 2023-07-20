Racist Healthcare Worker Breaks Her Tropical Isle Job Contract, Gets Smacked With A Criminal Record

You’d think living on a tropical island would help a person enjoy life more, make them relax and rediscover (or just discover) the beauty of our world. Well, sadly, that’s not always the case.

If that same person is bitter, bigoted, belligerent and that one other B-word, then, sadly, they’re gonna have a bad time. And they might also have a huge criminal record about it too if they play their cards right. Well, OK, not right, more racist.

More Info: Reddit

A tropical island is sure to reinvigorate any traveler, right? Well, not really, with a rare few it reinbigorates them, but thankfully we have karma to keep things in check

Image credits: Ingo Joseph (not the actual photo)

A Redditor recently shared a story of how this one woman managed to achieve such a level of racism that she ultimately became a fugitive

Image credits: u/fishflavoredcandles

In short, she couldn’t stand the idea of being on an island full of people of color and left, breaking a contract that put her in so much debt, she’s now wanted

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

A Redditor by the nickname of u/fishflavoredcandles recently shared a tale of how this one “racist as hell” healthcare worker got herself into epic heaps of trouble and karma decided to take control.

The story goes that OP’s mother works in healthcare (not a doctor, not a nurse), and is often contracted several weeks to nine months at a time to go places and do whatever it is that she does as a non-doctor, non-nurse healthcare employee.

Unlike most gigs she did, this one was international—one that took her to a tropical paradise of an isle where she ended up being super lonely. To facilitate this, she invited her daughter, OP, to come spend some months with her, soak in the sun and whatnot.

Before this, there was this one other woman to keep her company, Mary, who had also been contracted to work there doing non-doctorial, non-nursorial healthcare work. The problem with her, however, was that she’s unbearably racist. So much, in fact, that she seemingly hated the thought of being on an island that is not entirely inhabited by “elite white resort-goers.”

Well, it was so bad for her that she decided to just leg it, completely ignoring the fact that she was obligated to do a job there. Yes, she did try to negotiate, but failed. So, turns out, the next best thing was to just leave? Spoiler: it wasn’t the best thing.

The cherry on top was that the woman can’t leave the US any more because of all of this, but still tried. She wanted to go to Mexico. Of course she was denied

Image credits: Darya Sannikova (not the actual photo)

As it turned out, the contract was real serious business. Her leaving and not fulfilling the terms meant that she now had to compensate for her lodging expenses, i.e. several months worth of rent in a gorgeous vacation home on one of the top places on the isle with a breathtaking view. “I’m not sure how much it would have been, but I’m guessing a million at the very least,” added OP.

Since she’s probably not gonna be paying that, and has left the country, she essentially became a fugitive. What is more, this was a government contract, which meant that they very easily took it to the U.S. government. And while they couldn’t put her in jail or anything, they could do (and did) the next actual best thing in karmic justice and that is to effectively ban her from traveling internationally ever again.

Yeah, her trip to Mexico didn’t work out some time later. “I’m not sure why her racist butt even wanted to go to Mexico. I heard there are a lot of Mexican people there,” concluded OP.

One thing’s for sure, Reddit loves karma and thought this was beautiful. The modest, yet meaningful 3,200 upvotes (96% positive) as well as a handful of reddit awards attest to that. Also the comments do that too.

There was one Redditor who explained that their dad used to work at various healthcare oriented NGOs and, sadly, people like Mary were commonplace. It only raised more questions as to why folks like Mary decide to travel abroad in the first place.

Another commenter was reminded of bigotry in their surroundings: a racist coworker yelled at two trainee women of color who he claimed were talking too much during class. They were actually discussing the company’s software and its application. They were also actually CEO and COO of a hospital. You can guess how quickly the bigot was axed.

And then there was this instance where folks took an excursion to a beach in Mexico and one of the participants wore a Trump t-shirt. I won’t elaborate more.

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Alas, racism still exists, and it seems like humanity still has a ways to go until the tide of bigotry is pushed away. Do Something published key stats about racial discrimination that show just how much we still have to do to end racism.

In New York City, 88% of all police stops done in 2018 involved either Black or Latino people, with 70% of those stopped being innocent; in 2013 through 2017, white patients in hospitals were reported to have gotten better quality health care than around 40% of Hispanic, Black or Native American patients each; on average, Black men get nearly 20% longer sentences than white men convicted of the same crimes; Black people are twice as likely to be unemployed and on average earn 25% less than their white counterparts.

The list goes on, and you’re invited to see and learn more on Do Something.

Needless to say, this did not ruin OP’s stay there. But do you know what else will not ruin your stay here? The comment section, so be sure to make your presence known there in the form of a constructive comment about anything you’ve read here today!

Folks enjoyed the karmic justice, netting the post 3,200 upvotes and a handful of Reddit awards