Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Server Quits, Leaves Notes All Over The Restaurant Sharing Exactly Why
31points
Work & Money

Server Quits, Leaves Notes All Over The Restaurant Sharing Exactly Why

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Working at a restaurant is not for the faint of heart. Whether you’re washing dishes, standing behind the bar, or as it was for Reddit user u/queerdo84, waiting tables, it often entails long hours and a very fast-paced environment where you constantly have to juggle multiple responsibilities at once.

However, in the case of u/queerdo84, there was also a toxic owner who made all of the staff miserable. So when the server finally decided to quit, she thought of a plan how to let all of the customers know just how big of a jerk he was.

Recently, they revisited the experience and told everything about it to the subreddit r/pettyrevenge.

When this person worked at an upscale steakhouse, they had a very toxic boss

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

So when they finally decided to walk out, they did so in style

Image credits: Amina Filkins (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ruslan Khmelevsky (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ryan Snaadt (not the actual photo)

Image credits: queerdo84

When it comes to employee happiness, bosses and supervisors play a bigger role than one might expect. Relationships with management are the top factor in employees’ job satisfaction, which in turn is the second most important determinant of employees’ overall well-being.

Unfortunately, research also shows that most people, just like the author of this post, find their managers to be far from perfect. A study by the American Psychological Association found that 75% of Americans say their “boss is the most stressful part of their workday.”

As the story went viral, people had a lot of questions about it, and its author was happy to provide the answers

Some even shared their own similar experiences

But everyone was happy to hear that the boss got what was coming to him

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
S Foley
S Foley
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well done the OP. No worker should EVER have to put up with being treated like that.

0
0points
reply
POST
S Foley
S Foley
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well done the OP. No worker should EVER have to put up with being treated like that.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda