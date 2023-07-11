Server Quits, Leaves Notes All Over The Restaurant Sharing Exactly Why

Working at a restaurant is not for the faint of heart. Whether you’re washing dishes, standing behind the bar, or as it was for Reddit user u/queerdo84, waiting tables, it often entails long hours and a very fast-paced environment where you constantly have to juggle multiple responsibilities at once.

However, in the case of u/queerdo84, there was also a toxic owner who made all of the staff miserable. So when the server finally decided to quit, she thought of a plan how to let all of the customers know just how big of a jerk he was.

Recently, they revisited the experience and told everything about it to the subreddit r/pettyrevenge.

When this person worked at an upscale steakhouse, they had a very toxic boss

So when they finally decided to walk out, they did so in style

When it comes to employee happiness, bosses and supervisors play a bigger role than one might expect. Relationships with management are the top factor in employees’ job satisfaction, which in turn is the second most important determinant of employees’ overall well-being.

Unfortunately, research also shows that most people, just like the author of this post, find their managers to be far from perfect. A study by the American Psychological Association found that 75% of Americans say their “boss is the most stressful part of their workday.”

As the story went viral, people had a lot of questions about it, and its author was happy to provide the answers

Some even shared their own similar experiences

But everyone was happy to hear that the boss got what was coming to him