Whether it's toxic company culture, poor management—reportedly two of the main reasons employees say “I’ve had enough”—or other troublesome circumstances, quite a few people have seemingly quit mid-shift. Some of them shared their stories in a thread started by u/dativy, who asked members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community what made them do it. Scroll down to find their answers on the list below and see if you would have done the same in their situation.

When something extremely aggravating happens at work, the sudden urge to quit is strong; and, likely, familiar to many. But while some people manage to calm themselves down—bearing strength and patience from sources yet unknown—others decide it’s not worth it and quit on the spot. Even if it’s the middle of the shift.

#1 Day 2. Owner tells me that he pays taxes for us so he pays cash and it is after taxes. So 7.5 and not the 10/hr we agreed to.



I walked out and called the IRS hotline to report fraud.

#2 I worked at a car wash during the winter in the wet tunnel. Manager got in my face for wearing a coat that didn’t have the company logo on it, but they didn’t make uniform coats. Told him to eat my entire a*s and choke on it, and then left.



It gets below zero here regularly, I’m not risking my life or even my comfort for $12 an hour.

#3 My husband. He was summoned for an emergency behavior meeting. Started with “even though your numbers are top in the company you get up from your desk for water too many times a day.”



He said “I’m going to stop your right there, we can make this quick, I’m out”….and immediately left.



Worked in logistics.

#4 After I retired early (at 50) I thought that a job at the local Tim Hortons would be perfect. Part time, no stress, and I enjoy seniors and our sleepy town of 2000 had a high percentage of seniors.



Most of "training" was me fixing the computers to get them to work so that I could actually watch the training videos. That was week one.



Week two I realized how slow the location was, despite being on the highway. We had a lunch rush and it was pretty slow other than that.



Two days into week two and I was already recognizing the regulars. Seniors in their 70/80's who would come and get one coffee in a China cup and ask that I fill it as much as I can because we didn't give refills. No problems, it drove me nuts to dump coffee after 20 minutes and not offer it to them.



Problem was, very few of them could carry these full cups to the tables. No worries from me, I'd bring their coffee to them. As I said, the location was slow and days were long and boring. It was no big deal to carry coffee cups for a few seniors and make them smile.



Twice that second day working the floor I got in s**t for doing that. I pointed out that there was no one else in the store and it just took me moments. "we are not a full service restaurant, let them carry their own coffees"



I stood like a useless fool behind the counter when the next group of seniors came in, feeling like an idiot.



Break time came. I grabbed my coat and went out back for a smoke. Halfway through my break, with one of the managers, I said "f**k this. I can't treat people like this. Sorry" and walked home never to return as an employee.



On the rare occasion that I go there as a customer, I'll jump up from my table to assist any seniors that I see and now they can't do a damned thing about it. Ha!

#5 Yep. I started a job on a Monday. Friday came and I get a paycheck at lunchtime. Didn't expect that as most places hold back a week. They paid on Friday assuming you are finishing out your day and giving you "credit" for those hours.



Anyways I get my check and I notice I'm being paid $2.00 less an hour than we agreed on. I bring it up and the foreman tells me, "Yeah sorry about that I couldn't get the big guy (the owner) to agree to those rates." I'm like, oh and you didn't think that might be something I would like to know? His answer, "Well, there isn't much we can do about that now, I'll try and work on him in a month or two", and he turned and walked away. I got up, wheeled my tool box to the garage door and brought my truck around and loaded it up. He comes out just as I'm finished and his jaw drops to the floor and tries to get me to stay. No way dude, you screwed me, I'm out. C-Ya.



Called me five times in the next two weeks each time offering more money but I just kept saying no. He eventually gave up and I found a job paying me higher than his last offer anyways, so it worked out.

#6 I was a barback at a 5 diamond wedding/conference venue. I had to work a 13 hour shift, and my brother just passed away from cancer in another state the day before. The only thing I got to do was hear him say “I love you” very weak over the phone. So obviously going into my shift, I was super upset.



I really couldn’t keep it together and my coworkers told me to go home and they’ll cover my wedding I was doing (only 80 people) and we were overstaffed. I told my manager my situation and that they’d cover me and i made sure the bar was stocked and she told me “That is a poor excuse to leave work, especially half way through the night”.



I dropped my walker talkie and badge on the floor without saying anything and left.

#7 Dishwasher, had worked there 2 weeks. The A/C for kitchen and office both broke the day before I started. Office A/C was fixed the following day, kitchen A/C 'wasn't priority '. It was a heatwave in August, hitting 115° outside. The whole kitchen staff walked out.

#8 McDonalds. Our manager Mark was a d**k. He chucked the bag of Mcflurry toppings at me during another one of his tantrums and told me to fill it. I threw it back at his head, then threw my hat at him, then my McDs polo,, then walked out half naked. Would have thrown my pants and shoes too but I paid for them. F**k you Mark.

#9 Yeah me and the entire waiting staff walked out. The new owner of the restaurant i worked for wanted to charge the staff for breakages.

#10 I was 17 and just finished mopping the floor at closing time and was walking out the door. The owners son walked across the floor in boots covered in motor oil and told me to "mop this s**t up" I dropped the mop on the foor and told him to do it himself. I wad being paid minimum wage and wasn't going to deal with that s**t.

#11 Was server. Working for tips only. Had one table in one week. Made 2 bucks. Probably nobody ever realized I was gone.

#12 As a 17-year-old, summer between Junior and Senior year of high school I worked at a Target. Job was fine, easy enough, pay was s**t but all I needed was money for weed and gas so it was good enough and I had a fling with a coworker that was fun. One day, a very confused, very elderly lady in either a flimsy dress or what I think was more likely a nightgown stopped me and asked me where the toilet paper was. I escorted her to the TP aisle and she froze in the middle of it and explosively sh*t herself. She was embarrassed and crying and I felt awful for her and radioed for some help never having dealt with anything like that before. A manager came over and yelled at her, threatened to call the cops, and had security escort her out of the building instead of having a shred of decency or sympathy for this weeping senile woman. I kinda meekly told him she was ashamed enough as it was and he didn’t need to pile on. He brushed that off then told me to get a mop. I went to the back and grabbed a mop and bucket, tried to hand him the mop and he said “No, you’re cleaning it up, I was just making sure no one came down the aisle.” I told him I absolutely was not cleaning up human s**t sprayed all over the floor. He smugly said “Oh yes you are,” so I dropped the mop and my walkie (in the s**t), and walked out. Left and was able to smoke a bowl and catch an afternoon screening of The Incredibles at the theater down the street. Definitely the right call and f**k that guy.

#13 Yep. I was working as a cook in a small restaurant. Since it was "slow" the owner left to go play tennis while he made me do everything - serving, washing dishes, and cooking. So I was literally the only employee there. And what do you know, that day it got busy and we got a bunch of customers and I ran the entire operation solo - serving, cooking, washing dishes. After the rush died down I quit and walked out.

#14 Was working for an over the phone tech support company. You call in, pay for a support plan, and anytime you call in again, we'll fix your pc problems by remoting in. Anyway, my manager actually told us that sales were down and that we needed to make more money. So he basically bluntly told us to commit credit card fraud. Said that we needed to add software packages to every customers account and charge them as much as we could get away with. I stood up and walked out. Asked where I was going, and I told him I don't commit felonies for anyone no matter how much they pay. As soon as I got home, I called the FBI on their a**es. They were shut down in a week.

#15 I quit a job at uni about 40 minutes into my induction when the manager tried to get me to get changed in front of him just to "make sure the uniform fitted".

#16 I was a cook and new manager kept making me cover dish pit cuz dishwasher was not showing up, because they refused to hire another one and were making him work 7 days/week. I told him if he kept making me close dish pit I was gonna put my 2 weeks in. He said “good” and went back to cooking. So I went and grabbed my shoes and backpack, got his attention, he turned around and I gave him a peace sign and left.



Keep in mind i had been there for three years, worked as a busser, dishwasher, server, host, cook…I did everything they asked. He had only been out manager for 2 months.

#17 Yes.



Old guy here.



During the war in Vietnam I worked on a Navy facility where bombs were made, 250, 500, and 1000-pounders. My job was to secure the bombs inside boxcars and semi-trailers for shipment to the West Coast. I worked midnights, 12-hours a day, 7-days a week. I made LOTS of money. Lots.



I had become entirely skeptical of the war. One night I was crawling across a pallet of warm bombs inside a boxcar when I had this sudden vision of an Asian guy doing something similar on the other side of the Pacific. "What the hell am I doing?!??!"



I climbed down, left the boxcar, and told my boss that I quit. Right now. He tried to convince me to stay as I was a good worker. I refused. He was a nice man. he drove me back to the main shop. I punched out, went to my car, and left.

#18 Had a creepy a*s manager that would give pay raises to women only. When I found out I had been working there longer and getting paid less because I didn’t have b**bs I brought it up to him. Dude didn’t like getting called out so I told him I wasn’t coming back. Finished my shift and didn’t come back for my next shift. Dude calls me trying to get me back and I was like nope, if you call me again it better be to tell me my last check is ready for pick up.

#19 Temp agency sent me for assignment to a small factory making furniture. 7am start time. At 7:03 or :04 , while still waiting for some sort of foreman/ supervisor to come over & say hello, here's what we do here ........ coupla dudes start shouting at each other & it breaks out into full blown fisticuffs.



Yeah, I'd seen enough. Funny how i have a completely crystal clear memory of looking at the clock in my car as i drove away. 7:12am

#20 Yes. FedEx Ground. Was a package handler making $12 an hour. The requirements were insane for the conditions they had us working in.



One day, I told my sort manager that I was running to the restroom and he was like “Cmon, man. Can you hold it for another 45 at least?” I told him no and went off to the bathroom. I was already fed up with the job, but that was the tipping point for me. I got out the bathroom, walked to the time clock, clocked out, and left.



A month later, at my new job, I got a call from FedEx Ground. They were wondering where I’d been since I hadn’t been seen at work in over a month. They told me to give them a call back if I was still interested in working. lol.

#21 Yes, and this shows you how old I am LOL. I was a directory assistance operator. People used to call 411 to get someone's phone number (before the time of cell phones or the internet). They were VERY strict with clock-in, clock-out, lunches and bathroom breaks. I never had any troubles, until one day I was increasing my water intake for a diet.





I took two 3 minute breaks (the max) for the day and when I needed to go again, the supervisor would not approve me to leave to go pee. I explained I cannot hold it - they said too bad, your shift ends in 3 hours, you can wait until then or we will write you up for abandoning your station.





I said, you know what? never mind - I quit! No one is gonna tell me, a grown a*s man when or if I can use the bathroom. I threw down my headset and headed for the door. The supervisor chased after me saying " You can;t do this! You cannot leave in the middle of your shift!" I said "I don't have a shift anymore - I QUIT!" Security met me and tried to walk me out. I headed straight to the bathroom. Security followed me in telling me I had to leave. I whipped it out and started to pee - and they sat there and watched me pee the longest pee I think I have ever had LOL. They were like - "Jesus Dude! how much pee do you have in you?" When I got done - did not even wash my hands and walked out.





The most satisfying quit of my life - in more ways than one.

#22 I got a job at a new grooming salon in a Petco. It was a commission based job, and they still had a sign out front saying "grooming salon coming soon". So after a week of making no money, I came into work and the manager said, "You can't wear jeans here.". "Ok", I replied, then turned around and walked out never to be seen again. He called a week later asking me to come back. I laughed and hung up.

#23 Had a part time job for about 40 minutes in college. Started as a data entry job, paid 7.25. The owner found out I was going to school for an IT related field and starting throwing tasks like updating his website and basic tech support. I left almost immediately.

#24 Yes, I've done this three times.



The first time, it was a contract position. The boss asked me to "put in more effort," which translated to "I want you to work more hours for free." No, thanks.



In the second one, The owner and her husband (my boss) called me into a meeting to yell and curse at me (put the fear of God in me, I guess), then told me how I was going to report some false information to the customer. Nope, I said, "People don't talk to me like that," and left.



In the third one, I agreed to work part-time (no more than 4 hours a day) while my wife was hospitalized. The first day, they asked me to work 6 hours, then told me to be ready to work 8 hours the next day. I just left.

#25 $10 an hour. My boss would solve problems exclusively by shouting. One day I was super busy, and I skipped putting out a table. I was wrong, but it was one of sixty I put out. The chef asked nicely if I could. I said yeah. I'll grab it. Before I could. I hear just screaming. It's nothing helpful. Just screeching the same words I was told thirty seconds earlier. At that point I was sick of it. I told her "This is why we can't keep staff.". I walked out. I got woken up the next morning to the morning manager asking for me to help. I said I would come in, but today is my only day, and if I see the other manager at all I'm walking out. I finished the morning prep, and left. I was told later that she was fired after two more people quit on her the next day.

#26 Was working as a telemarketer 20+ years ago. Guy a few cubicles away from me got in trouble for going off-script, flipped out, threw his large computer monitor on the ground and said he was coming back tomorrow to kill all of us.



I took my time eating my sandwich at lunch that day, came back, and decided that I had spread enough misery for one summer. Told my manager and left.

#27 I was a convenience 🏪 store cashier. We got a new manager and just after I counted my drawer she introduced herself and told me "you've heard the term, all s**t runs downhill? Well, that's what it's like to work for me" I said ok, well I don't work for you, bye.

#28 I was 23 working a construction temp job as a carpenter doing demo at an office they were renovating. The foreman of the company that hired me asked me to do two things, clear out a room and assist the electricians that were working the site. About an hour into that task he came in the building while I was helping the electricians unload materials and yelled at me for pausing demo to lend a hand even though that’s pretty much what he told me to do.



I dropped everything, packed up all my stuff, and told the guy to shove it. Id been treated better by superiors when I was working 2 minimum wage jobs and living out of my car then I had for the whole 2 days I knew this foreman.

#29 I was a bar back in my 20s, and I had an incredibly emotionally and physically abusive boss. It was a weekend night, and the bar had two floors, and I was the only bar back that night, and there was only one bartender on each floor. At about midnight, food orders would start coming in left and right, and that night was no exception. Between having to empty out ashtrays, pick up dirty glasses, clean tables, wash dishes, and make all of the food orders, I couldn’t keep up. My boss got very angry with me because I was behind on food orders and people were starting to get upset about having tables with empty glasses and very delayed food orders. She summoned me over to the bar, grabbed me by the shirt collar, shook me, and screamed in my face, “Just get me through the rest of the f*****g night and then you can quit!” I was in disbelief, and went back upstairs. I looked at all of the tickets I had left to make, and just decided that job wasn’t worth it. I turned off the grill and the fryers, turned the light off in the kitchen, threw my towel in the dirty towel hamper, and walked out. That was the night I stopped taking other peoples’ s**t.

#30 My first day they asked if I could stay late and do a 10hr day. I said sure. Next day was the same. Then they flat out told me that everyone was doing 12 the days 7 days a week. Before I got the job they mentioned they do some overtime but it’s optional. Well once I got hired I realized it wasn’t optional unless you want to get fired. So I worked for about two months straight. Saturday they usually didn’t care if you came in an hour later. One day I just need that extra sleep and went in 30mins later. Boss lost it on me and talked s**t about me all day to my co workers. He even started to send some of the guys home an hour early that came in at the other time and told them he was going to keep me later. That’s when it hit me. I owe them nothing and f**k then. I started to pack up my tools and my boss asked what I was doing. Told him I’m done with his games and to f**k off. As I loaded my car up a-lot of the guys came up and talked with me. The boss was still talking s**t and was saying I’d be back with in the week. HR called me like a week later to ask if I was coming back. I never went back.

#31 I worked in retail when I was young. At one job, another employee started violently berating me and calling me names after I asked a simple question. When I started crying over it and walked to the back room to calm down, he followed me and made fun of me. I think he was mentally challenged, but I wasn't going to put up with that kind of harassment at work. I walked out of that store and never went back.

#32 Long story short since I've posted it before elsewhere...For 3 years I watched the owner get in verbal shouting matches with his employees then have a closed door "apology" meeting, and repeat sometimes with the same employees.



It was my turn, we did the yelling back and forth, I knew how it would play out.



Grabbed my jacket from the office told the 1 coworker I liked who saw our argument "good luck man" and left at 10 am on 3/13/20.. timing could literally not be worse but the job was causing me to gain weight and lose hair.

#33 Oh yeah. I worked at a call center/answering service on the 7am-3pm shift and was in school part time taking evening classes. They changed my schedule to be the evening shift 3-11pm with only two days notice and told me if I wanted to keep working there I’d have to find a way to make it work with my school schedule. So I went to my desk, packed up my things, put my phone on hold and went home.

#34 I was hired as a service writer at Sears almost fifteen years ago. For training they stick you in this windowless room with computers lining the walls and force you to work on modules for 8 hours a day for a full week. By day three I couldn’t even muster up the mental fortitude to log in to my computer.

So it was just me in this horrible room under fluorescent lighting playing chess on my phone for a couple hours.

I couldn’t take it.

I wrote on a post it note that I didn’t think this was the right fit for me and stuck it on HR’s door and walked out. On my way downstairs this dude was on his way to get me for some on the floor training but I had already committed to leaving. I was like “I’m sorry man I just can’t do this,” he was floored, had no idea what to say as I walked past him. I got to my car and just broke down crying. I was in a bad place back then.

#35 Back in HS I was home sick, just getting over a pretty bad stomach bug I’d had for a couple days. Grocery store manager calls me and begs me to come in because they were “slammed.” I was still pretty weak, but figured I felt ok enough to go help for a couple hours and help run a register. Arrive to the store which isn’t busy at all. Apparently I just missed the rush, but since I was there, I could clock in and clean the bathrooms and take all the department garbages out to the dumpster. Do the work the manager didn’t want to do.



Or.



I could just quit and leave. So 17 year old me declined, quit and went back home. Went shopping with my mom there the next day. Bogo deals were too good.

#36 Worked at this small fine dinning restaurant as 1 of 2 bartenders with 4 servers. Owner was an old b***h. The chef was incredible and a good guy which is why i stayed for so long. Some of the best food I’ve ever had in my life but he was an alcoholic. He’d drink at least a bottle of Jameson a shift. And he had a shady sous chef. He definitely knew how much he was drinking and was stealing extra bottles no doubt about it. Fast forward the owner started catching on to missing bottles and expenses. She blamed the bartender and I for stealing them and wanted us to pay for them. The entire team walked out the door and quit 30 minutes before open. Also it was my birthday. 🤣

#37 I worked for a liquor store chain managing the back of the store inventory. The custodian didn’t show up one day so my boss decided it was my job to clean the toilets and mop the floors instead of them. I told him I wasn’t doing that so I didn’t. The next day he told me that I would be doing it instead of the custodian since I didn’t do “my job” the day before and I said no and walked out the door.

#38 Dell computer sales 1998. They fired 90% of all the commission making sales people and replaced them with hourly workers from a temp agency. They then asked me to train them. I was like, “maybe you should have trained them before firing everyone— why would I train them so you can fire me in 2 weeks?”



I then grabbed my s**t and noped out of there!

#39 Sure. Aside from being a firefighter/medic (small volunteer department. NOT paid) we all had a regular day to day job. Mine was always working in bars, pizza places ETC. stuff like that. I was/am a cook. Had one particular manager at the time that would talk down to you like you were a piece of dog s**t. I let it slide way longer than I should have. I eventually said something one day and it got twice as bad. He eventually got in my face and was legitimately yelling. I basically told him to suck a d**k and that he needs to learn how to talk to people. I walked out that night and left him by himself to run that whole kitchen with at least 10+ tickets that I know had not even been started yet. This was back in 2016 ISH. I heard he called two other employees in on their day off and I later found out he did the very same thing to them as well and the end result was the same. They too walked out on him. Fast forward a bunch of years to current time and a couple other restaurant/bar jobs later, I’m back at that same exact place and he is no longer there, I now am that manager and run the show. I don’t care if you’re the president of the United States or a Homeless guy on the side of the road, I will treat and talk to you the same exact way you talk to me. Everybody is out here struggling. It costs absolutely nothing to be nice to someone. You have literally no idea what someone may be going thru. Be a decent human.

#40 I worked a door, we barred all the local drug dealers, they came back multiple times over the next few weeks trying to attack us. Came to work one day and they was all allowed back in the pub, the landlord missed the money they put behind the bar. I left, wasn’t worth the risk. I just walked off the door and left them to it.

#41 I worked in a Meijer distribution warehouse when I first got out of the Army. I already had one foot out the door as I was awaiting a drug screen as a final step to federal employment as a civilian. I worked in the refrigerated foods section picking orders and loading trucks. The frozen foods were in a deep freezer that was something ridiculous like -10° below if I remember correctly. I was used as a fill-in for the deep freezer some nights when they were short handed but this particular night I started in the refrigerated section as normal when the boss came and asked if I could go in the freezer because somebody was sick and left early. I told him I’d rather not because I just did a couple shifts in there the last two nights and asked if he had anyone else that could cover it. He said no and now he was ordering me to do it. I sighed and said ok let me go to my locker and get my freezer gear. As I walked toward the locker room I clocked out and kept on walking out the door. Only time I’ve ever walked off a job in my life. That place was miserable and paid minimum wage plus a meager shift differential. I started my now 26-year federal career a couple weeks later and will hopefully be retiring in 7 years once I have the age.

#42 Over two decades ago, I walked out on Target. They kept scheduling me outside of my availability, no matter how often I brought it to their attention.



The last time they did so, I reminded them that my availability had zero wiggle room. They told me to figure it out. So I did.



Other than that aspect of things being mismanaged, I liked working there well enough. I had nice peers and all.

#43 Worked at UPS store part time during Christmas about 15 years ago to make extra money for the holidays.



Before I started I let the owner know I had a 3 days trip a few weeks after I started. It was paid for and I had every intention of going, so I made sure she knew this before hiring me.



The day I was supposed to leave for my trip it was an incredibly busy day there, and I came in early so I could leave at a good time to hit the road…the owner came to me and said “I’m sorry to do this, but we can’t afford for you to leave today…”



I thought she was kidding…so I laughed and said “oh ok! Sure thing!” And she responds “I’m serious, you’ll need to stay until close tonight. We are too busy to have you leave, and if you want this job when you come back, you’ll stay.”



She was looking me dead in the eye and was totally serious. I finished the group of people who were waiting because they had been so patient…I walked back to her desk and said “we agreed to this before I came on board, and I will be leaving in 15min.”



She said “then that will be your last 15min.” My response was so perfect it made me smile while being enraged…I said “you can pack that 15min in one of these boxes and shove it up your a*s.”



Walked out and never went back. She called another guy to come in and fill in and he quit too because she threatened him too. I found out she had to work open to close by herself several days because of us quitting. Made me happy.

#44 ya, i was hired to work and had told them i was familiar with ‘quickbooks pro’, an accounting software, figuring i could figure it out and learn it on the fly; i liked the organization, so this was a way to get into it, but i could not learn quickbooks on the fly as it turned out and so i went home in a snowstorm and never returned.

#45 I worked for DishTV as a installer. Nothing was said to me during the hiring/training process. After about four months of work, my manager complained I wasn’t upselling enough new installs (like a basic sub package to premium channels, for example). I told him I had no desire to sell people something they didn’t want. He pressed, I walked. To add to it, I was a remote tech (worked out of my house instead of a shop, Dish shipped me all my equipment). I told him he could pickup his c**p the next day or it would be on the curb. Two trucks showed up the next day. What a cr*ppy company.

#46 I worked in a service department and was on the phone with a customer when my manager came into my work space and started yelling at me for some reason (I’ll never know why). I held up my finger and showed him I was on the phone but he kept yelling at me. I told the customer that I would need to call him back, hung up the phone then proceeded to pull a couple pictures off my desk, get my purse, and to the back to clock out. I literally ignored him and just left. It felt amazing. The owner called me later and asked me to return but I declined.

#47 My boss had the very good idea of firing me when I arrived in the morning, but she still wanted me to do my work day! I escaped through an emergency exit....

#48 My third job working for Xerox.



My shift was from 5-2 and all day it was just taking call after call from angry Verizon customers begging for another month of free service with varying excuses. "My grandma died and I need to make calls" or "The bus I was in broke down and I need a month of free service or I'll be stranded". All day, every day, being forced to tell these people "no" regardless of how legitimate their excuses were, then getting completely cussed out and yelled at. We had regulars, too. One wad an old guy that would call every Wednesday and ask me what I was wearing while obviously jerking off.



One day, I'd woken up at 4 once again tired as hell, got ready, then drove through a blizzard to be at work only to be greeted by indifference from management and a bunch of people missing due to callouts.



I stood up from my computer before I even clocked on, told my supervisor I quit. He said I needed a letter of resignation so I walked back to my desk and wrote "I QUIT" on a page of my spiral notebook. Handed it to him and walked out. IT WAS THE BEST FEELING EVER.

#49 I was a cable guy in HS over the summer. On a Friday, I crashed my motorcycle while leaving a job site. On Monday, it was all hands on deck because we were behind on a high school renovation. Even the receptionist was helping.



I showed up to work with a soft cast that went from my ankle to my hip with blood soaking through the knee cap area. I was slowly going down a ladder, trying not to fall since I couldn't bend my knee and I was in pain. The receptionist said, "could you move any slower?!"



I said F this, I don't need this job, I'm going to college in a couple months, and I shouldn't even be out of bed. I left and never came back. I had knee surgery shortly after.

#50 I was working as an estimator at a body shop. I kind of got thrown to the wolves and had to try and learn everything on the fly and it was insanely stressful. I was losing my hair at a point because I was so stressed going to work everyday.



I got yelled at for messing something up that I wasn’t aware of and I just snapped. Told the boss that I was done and he can pick up all my work since he knows better. He tried to be like “are you going to be ok financially” and acted like he actually gave a s**t but I told him I would prefer to be homeless than spend any more time there.

#51 Wendys, I was training to be a gm, got sent to a store that was so short it was just the 3 of us in total. 4 shrock busses full of chinese tourists rolled in and drive through wrapped half mile down the road from a football game rush...



Literally 100+ people in the lobby, none of which spoke English and a wrapped drive through of pissed off hungry football fans....



I called the DM and he just shrugged and said, handle it, work faster.



I just walked right out, past the angry chinese buss driver screaming at me and the dude in drive through screaming at me that this was no time for a break, hopped in my car, and left. Turned my phone off, went home and binged anime till I passed out. The voicemails the next day were hilarious.

#52 Yep. It was my first job.



I used to work at a pizza hut, and my main duty was to come in early and make the pizza dough, so I'd be alone in the store for a couple of hours before anyone else got there.



Nice in theory, but it's tedious work and back then (the late 90s) it didn't pay well at all.



I was a year out of school and working there full time, and one day I was waiting for a batch to mix, and it just came over me like a wave.. I had this vision of a 30-40 year old me, standing exactly where I was now, still doing the same job.



That was it.



I went over to the managers desk, wrote a resignation letter and went home.



I know it was a really terrible thing to do, but I honestly believe if I hadn't done it then I might never have done it.

#53 I was looking for work and took anything I could find, unfortunately the job I found was telemarketing. I hate myself too.



Anyway the work sucked and I hated it, I always took no for an answer and that got me in lots of trouble. They kept putting me in a room with this old VHS tape on pressure tactics and never taking no for an answer. The tape went for an hour so I just had a nap instead.



Thankfully I was also looking for work on the side and found/got a job at the local supermarket, so I knew I had a backup plan.



The next time they put me in that room with that tape, I had a nap again and then when I came out they said "if you have to go in there again your position will be terminated". I just said "I'll save you the trouble, I quit". That really pissed them off because they were already understaffed.

#54 In 2004 I briefly worked for a BMW dealership when I got out of college. A few days into the job, my Mom came in and wanted me to help her buy a new 3-series. The sales manager was this super douche, and he had a policy that salesmen weren't allowed to talk price with customers - we had to immediately take the customer to him so they could discuss the numbers. Okay, fine, I can do that.



But Mom starts asking me where I thought we could be on it, and I told her. Because, you know, she's my f*****g mom. Like not a crazy price - just what I thought would be doable.



Manager ends up screaming at me in a room full of people (including customers), calling me a dumbass, etc. Told him to f**k off and walked out. It was kinda fun - it's the only time I've ever done that. Been a self-employed business owner ever since then! And it turns out, I'm really good at selling very expensive things. So f**k that manager.



Oh, and he got fired like a month after I quit.

#55 Yeah the job I have right now actually. Which sounds weird, but let me explain.



I work in Solar fields as a laborer and have for about a year now after spending the last 4 years doing demo/concrete work.



Because of that my work ethic is pretty strong. And I expect to work when I’m at work, in fact I’d go so far as to say I enjoy it.



Well this Solar site I was at, they didn’t have any work. They had 40 guys on site and maybe 10 of them doing anything. Yet they told us if we were caught standing around we’d be fired. So it encourages a game of cat and mouse with our foremen. (Who didn’t know what the hell they were doing in the first place.)



So for a few weeks I did absolutely nothing but spend 60 hours a week standing in a field with a bunch of grown a*s men talking about everything we could. Felt like I was losing my mind after a while, I desperately needed to work on something.



At home I had plenty to do since I just bought my first apartment, so I decided to just leave during lunch. Which I had done many times before for the same reason and because at that point I really didn’t give a f**k about this “job” anymore.



So I went into the trailer and told my foreman I was leaving at lunch for the day. Then he told me he was going to have a meeting at the end of the day about people leaving early and how he might fire some people. So I said I’d save him the effort, and quit then and there.



My boss from my temp agency reached out to me asking about it, got in contact with the foreman and his boss. Did some digging and then somehow the foreman ended up getting fired, and I ended up getting promoted to crew lead with a nice raise.



Good stuff I guess. Doesn’t really solve my issue of not having a lot of work.. but I guess having a lot of money is nice too.

#56 Was working holiday season at a local post office as a ‘rural carrier’ which meant I ran the Saturday route for a full-time employee. Paid good and helped me save to purchase my first home, but it was a 6hr route that mostly took me 10hrs to complete. Like I said, holiday season so plenty of packages and regular mail plus rural meant backroads…in snow…driving while sitting in my passenger seat, leg kicked over the transmission hump. Lots of stress and long Saturdays. Finally was bit by a chihuahua while delivering and said F it. Brought back all undelivered mail and set it on the postmaster’s desk. Thanked them for the opportunity and called it a career.



It took a lot of preparation as far as training, background checks, etc. but I knew it wasn’t for me. I give those folks doing those jobs at the postal service credit. Not for me though.

#57 I worked for carpet cleaning company in North Carolina doing overnight shifts cleaning big name restaurants. Sometimes we had to travel and stay in hotels for 3-4 days and they’d have routs along the way back for us. they had me staying in a hotel in South Carolina close to Georgia, had me work 3 jobs in one night making it 1/2 way back to the yard, then the last job they scheduled was all the way back by the hotel, across the street.



Basically they had me drive 3 hours and work a total of about 6 hours along the way back closer to the shop to turn around and drive three hours BACK to where I had started my night to drive 5 hours to go back to the shop. I was mad but I was like f**k it. I drove back to the last job for the night and it was about 4am when I got there. It was a Chuck E. Cheese and it was the biggest f*****g building i would have ever had to work on. I walked in, saw how massive it was and said “yeah f**k that” and walked out. Drove back to NC, parked my van and the boss tried to fire me as I was quitting.



In retrospect I should have let him fire me because then I would have been able to get benefits and I also wouldn’t have had 70% of my pay basically stolen from me because it was “incentive based pay”



I told him since I knew he was gonna take that money anyway to give it to 2-3 employees that actually knew what they were doing and not the other brain dead idiots. He screamed, “NO. F**K THAT. THATS MY MONEY. YOU CAME ASKING ME FOR A JOB REMEMBER THAT. I DONT F*****G NEED YOU.” And continued to scream and yell and b***h and moan and give me the finger as I got into my car and drove off.





F**k that guy and f**k that company. Now I make triple the pay I was making there.

#58 I walked out during a shift as a pharm tech at Walgreens. I went to lunch and never went back. Only so much bullying I could put up with from coworkers. And only so much yelling and screaming I can deal with from customers. It felt like every other customer was yelling expletives at me because their copay was higher than last time, or the brand looks different because we used a different manufacture, or we couldn't refill your fentanyl script a week early. You wouldn't believe the number of people who've told me that I'm going to cause the death of them because I wouldnt violate the law. Please be nice when you go to pick up your meds. The job sucks.

#59 Got hired at a mall bakery in the late 80s as an assistant manager. The training was horrible and I specifically asked what I was supposed to do in case of emergency. Call 911 was the answer. One of the teenagers cut his hand badly while opening a large can (we made everything from scratch) and blood was spurting everywhere. It looked like a murder scene.

The baked goods were bloody, we were bloody, and I had to deal with it so I closed down the shop to focus and to not sell bloody product. Another employee was a retired nurse so she triaged him and took him to the ER while the rest of us tried to clean up.

I got written up for closing the store so I walked out. If you don’t tell me what to do in real emergencies, don’t blame me for trying to figure it out on my own.