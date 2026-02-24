ADVERTISEMENT

Not every comic tries to win you over with bright colors or wholesome vibes. Steve Lewis, the creator behind Skull Pizza, tends to do the opposite by luring you in with skeletons, monsters, and horror movie characters, then undercuts the whole thing with a punchline that’s way more goofy than it has any right to be.

If you’ve seen our previous features on his work, you’ll recognize the signature formula: eerie imagery, deadpan dialogue, and that quick turn where something that looks like horror suddenly becomes silly or a reflection of our everyday problems. Lewis has described his approach as leaning into “spooky things being silly,” and that creepy-cute balance is exactly what makes the comics so addictive.

Scroll through this fresh batch of Skull Pizza comics and let us know which are your favorites. Of course, if you want to follow Lewis’ work on a regular basis, you can check out his social media pages and his full series on TinyView.

