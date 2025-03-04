ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Lewis, the creator of Skull Pizza, has been drawing comics for over a decade, bringing quirky, horror-themed humor to life. What started as a passion project in middle school turned into a long-running series that’s finally catching the attention of fans. His work, full of pop-culture references, often draws inspiration from his love for horror movies and things like Star Wars. Despite the challenges he’s faced with ADHD and making a living from his art, Steve’s love for comics has never faded.

Even though he’s been drawing comics for years without much recognition, he’s starting to see his efforts pay off. Whether he's sketching on paper or using his iPad to create digitally, Steve's enthusiasm for his craft is clear. His dream is to one day create comics full-time, and his growing fanbase is cheering him on as he gets closer to that goal.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Comic strip featuring a humorous take on Frankenstein with "Skull Pizza" style blending humor and horror elements.

skullpizza

Bored Panda reached out to Steve Lewis once again to delve deeper into his creative process and personal journey. Inspiration doesn’t always come easily, so we were curious—where does he find motivation on days when creativity feels out of reach or life throws obstacles his way? "It can be tough, especially in challenging times," the artist shared. "Sometimes I can trick my brain by telling myself I'm just going to play around for 20 minutes and do a few dumb doodles. Once the pressure is off to create something amazing, it's a little easier to just have fun and see what happens. You might get next week's strip or you might get a drawing of a capybara with a chainsaw. Either way, it's a win."
    #2

    Comic by Skull Pizza showing funny baby-carrying methods, including a sling, cape, and humorous baby hat.

    skullpizza

    #3

    Comic strip featuring a humorous yet creepy scene with a character, from Skull Pizza Comics.

    skullpizza

    When asked what sets "Skull Pizza" apart from other similar comics, Steve explained that most humor cartoonists aim to make themselves laugh first. "I have a kind of weird, dark sense of humor, and that shows through fairly often. I do a lot of strips about spooky things being silly, or invoking that creepy-cute vibe."
    #4

    Comic "Eyeballs" by Skull Pizza featuring a humorous exchange between a professor and an eyeball character.

    skullpizza

    #5

    Pumpkin-headed character in Skull Pizza comic humorously dealing with swapped Halloween decorations.

    skullpizza

    Creative work has its ups and downs—it can be enjoyable, challenging, and everything in between. So, we asked Steve what he loves most about making comics. "The writing is a lot of fun when the ideas are coming. But the rewrite process is even better. I'll write out a short script, then put it away for a few days, then look at it again with fresh eyes. There's almost always an idea to punch it up at that point. Inking is the most relaxing part, though."
    #6

    Comic strip with a character digging, spearing a grave, and humorously waking a surprised figure. Features Skull Pizza style.

    skullpizza

    #7

    Skull Pizza comic depicting characters summoning the pumpkin-headed king of autumn, humorous dialogue ensues.

    skullpizza

    "I just want to make people laugh. Bonus if they think the art is cute, too. Sometimes I sneak in a little message here and there, but mostly I want to give people a laugh break from doomscrolling."
    #8

    Comic strip with characters pondering effects of post-Christmas eggnog; humor meets horror with a mischievous twist.

    skullpizza

    #9

    Comic by Skull Pizza featuring a bird discussing life's meaning with a shark in the ocean, adding humor and horror.

    skullpizza

    #10

    Comic by Skull Pizza showing a mad scientist and a sea creature creation called "Sharkenstein" humorously proclaiming its taste.

    skullpizza

    #11

    Raccoons in a humorous comic about dining, featuring a trash can and a bad review, illustrating skull pizza themes.

    skullpizza

    #12

    Skull Pizza comic with a skull in a bunny costume and startled characters discussing scorpions in Easter eggs.

    skullpizza

    #13

    Child and ghost discuss pumpkin's meaning in a humorous Skull Pizza comic.

    skullpizza

    #14

    "Skull Pizza comic featuring hash browns with dialogue, blending humor and horror in a cooking scene."

    skullpizza

    #15

    Comic featuring a humorous twist on the Great Pumpkin tale, with characters in a pumpkin patch.

    skullpizza

    #16

    Skull Pizza comic featuring a winter scene with a hockey mask character humorously brought to life.

    skullpizza

    #17

    Comic showing "Skull Pizza" characters in trench coats discussing a crime investigation in Punxsutawney, PA, with humor.

    skullpizza

    #18

    Skull Pizza comic about a character reacting humorously to the overwhelming beauty of spring.

    skullpizza

    #19

    Comic strip from Skull Pizza humorously depicting a business meeting about autumn flavors, featuring a talking pumpkin.

    skullpizza

    #20

    Comic strip with humorous dialogue combining humor and horror, featuring unique "Skull Pizza" characters in a festive setting.

    skullpizza

