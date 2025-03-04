ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Lewis, the creator of Skull Pizza, has been drawing comics for over a decade, bringing quirky, horror-themed humor to life. What started as a passion project in middle school turned into a long-running series that’s finally catching the attention of fans. His work, full of pop-culture references, often draws inspiration from his love for horror movies and things like Star Wars. Despite the challenges he’s faced with ADHD and making a living from his art, Steve’s love for comics has never faded.

Even though he’s been drawing comics for years without much recognition, he’s starting to see his efforts pay off. Whether he's sketching on paper or using his iPad to create digitally, Steve's enthusiasm for his craft is clear. His dream is to one day create comics full-time, and his growing fanbase is cheering him on as he gets closer to that goal.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com | ko-fi.com