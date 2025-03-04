20 “Skull Pizza” Comics That Combine Humor And Horror In Unique Ways (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Steve Lewis, the creator of Skull Pizza, has been drawing comics for over a decade, bringing quirky, horror-themed humor to life. What started as a passion project in middle school turned into a long-running series that’s finally catching the attention of fans. His work, full of pop-culture references, often draws inspiration from his love for horror movies and things like Star Wars. Despite the challenges he’s faced with ADHD and making a living from his art, Steve’s love for comics has never faded.
Even though he’s been drawing comics for years without much recognition, he’s starting to see his efforts pay off. Whether he's sketching on paper or using his iPad to create digitally, Steve's enthusiasm for his craft is clear. His dream is to one day create comics full-time, and his growing fanbase is cheering him on as he gets closer to that goal.
Bored Panda reached out to Steve Lewis once again to delve deeper into his creative process and personal journey. Inspiration doesn’t always come easily, so we were curious—where does he find motivation on days when creativity feels out of reach or life throws obstacles his way? "It can be tough, especially in challenging times," the artist shared. "Sometimes I can trick my brain by telling myself I'm just going to play around for 20 minutes and do a few dumb doodles. Once the pressure is off to create something amazing, it's a little easier to just have fun and see what happens. You might get next week's strip or you might get a drawing of a capybara with a chainsaw. Either way, it's a win."
When asked what sets "Skull Pizza" apart from other similar comics, Steve explained that most humor cartoonists aim to make themselves laugh first. "I have a kind of weird, dark sense of humor, and that shows through fairly often. I do a lot of strips about spooky things being silly, or invoking that creepy-cute vibe."
Creative work has its ups and downs—it can be enjoyable, challenging, and everything in between. So, we asked Steve what he loves most about making comics. "The writing is a lot of fun when the ideas are coming. But the rewrite process is even better. I'll write out a short script, then put it away for a few days, then look at it again with fresh eyes. There's almost always an idea to punch it up at that point. Inking is the most relaxing part, though."
"I just want to make people laugh. Bonus if they think the art is cute, too. Sometimes I sneak in a little message here and there, but mostly I want to give people a laugh break from doomscrolling."