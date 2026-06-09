Quietest Dog Breeds Exposed By Experts, Perfect For Peaceful Homes

ADVERTISEMENT

Few things compare to the joy of coming home to a wagging tail and a loyal furry friend waiting at the door.

Yet, owning a dog remains only a dream for many people, especially those who live in apartment buildings rather than on private properties, or those who have children or elderly family members who might find frequent barking from a canine companion overwhelming.

Highlights Many people seek quieter dog breeds to maintain peace in apartment buildings with neighbors or shared homes, where children and elderly family members may be sensitive to noise.

Breeds like the Basenji, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Greyhound, and French Bulldog are known for their low barking tendencies.

Beyond quietness, these dogs show emotional intelligence and adaptability, making them suitable for therapy and support roles.

Fortunately, sharing a space with a dog doesn’t have to come at the expense of peace and quiet.

While every dog has its own personality, experts say the following breeds are naturally quieter, expressing their affection through gentle connection rather than constant vocalization.

RELATED:

Breeds that are described as cat-like

Image credits: Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

Dog breeds described as “cat-like” often show an affinity for tranquility, independence, and cleanliness.

The Basenji is one of the best-known examples.

These dogs possess a unique vocal anatomy that prevents them from barking. Instead, they produce a yodel-like sound.

Originating from Central African countries, Basenjis are energetic and curious, so they require regular activity and mental engagement despite their low-maintenance reputation in other areas, such as minimal shedding.

Image credits: Shiba Inu – Unsplash

The Shiba Inu is another breed with feline-like traits.

This Japanese breed is selective about when it interacts, barking only in moments of distress or overexcitement. They are often compared to cats due to their grooming habits.

Similarly, the Akita, also a Japanese breed, possesses a reserved and dignified temperament.

These dogs can be a specifically good choice for those seeking a vigilant guardian, as they were bred to guard and hunt for the ruling class. They do best with experienced handlers who can provide guidance without being overly forceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – Unsplash

The Borzoi is another breed often included in this group due to its silent, predatory grace.

Able to run at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, the Borzoi is historically known for a hunting style that resembles that of big cats in attacking prey.

Despite this, it is typically gentle indoors and prefers a calm environment.

Borzois enjoy relaxation but still benefit from regular exercise to stay balanced and healthy.

Affectionate, patient, and well-suited to family life

Image credits: Bernese Mountain Dog – Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are less likely to bark at the sound of a doorbell and more likely to snuggle in your lap and communicate through adorable expressions. They are easy to train, making them well-suited for families, first-time dog owners, and even therapy work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernese Mountain Dogs are also well regarded for their affectionate and patient nature, along with their quietness, which makes them a family favorite. Originally bred as Swiss farm dogs, they can weigh over 100 pounds.

Image credits: Shih Tzu – Unsplash

Newfoundlands — often nicknamed Newfies — are large working dogs originally bred in Newfoundland, Canada, where they became invaluable partners to fishermen.

They worked alongside sailors at sea, helping haul nets, retrieve equipment, and even pull small boats through rough water.

This history shaped their instincts, including a calm and steady temperament. They are considered among the quietest dog breeds in the world.

Shih Tzus are another example of quiet family companions. These small dogs challenge the myth that small breeds are always noisy. They have been companions to royalty for centuries, making them a charming choice for apartment living.

Low-energy breeds that prefer relaxing indoors

Image credits: Bulldog – Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

Bulldogs have a limited vocal range, consisting mostly of snorts, snores, and grunts. They are relaxed, couch-loving dogs that require only short walks.

Similarly, French Bulldogs tend to have low energy and are generally not frequent barkers. They are well-suited for apartment living, too, due to their minimal exercise needs.

Image credits: Whippet – Pexels

ADVERTISEMENT

Great Danes are the epitome of gentle giants. Despite their imposing size, they are typically calm, soft-spoken, and rarely vocalize. However, their large build makes them less suitable for small apartments, as they need ample space to move and stretch comfortably.

Whippets are known for short bursts of energy followed by long periods of relaxation.

Dogs that need exercise but are generally calm and soft-spoken at home

Image credits: Great Dane – Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

Greyhounds do bark, but they don’t do it often — usually only when something really grabs their attention, or they’re excited. They’re famous for their speed and athleticism, but after a good run or play session, they tend to get tired out quickly and settle into long, peaceful periods of rest and lounging.

Salukis, often referred to as Persian Greyhounds, share similar traits with Greyhounds.

Image credits: Saluki – Unsplash

Irish Wolfhounds are known for their enormous size and long history dating back to the 15th century, when they were used for hunting wolves so effectively that the species was nearly driven to extinction.

Despite their size and hunting background, they are generally gentle. However, due to their size, they are better suited to homes sans kids or vulnerable elders.

Soft-coated Wheaten Terriers are not particularly vocal compared to many other terriers.

However, they are known for their distinctive Wheaten Greeting — an enthusiastic welcome that includes jumping and spinning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Barking is normal behavior. Don’t like it? Don’t get a dog,” a netizen advised

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT