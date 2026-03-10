Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Definitely Got Under His Skin”: Fans Take Sides As Quentin Tarantino Issues Scathing Response To Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette in a kitchen setting with short blonde hair, expressing emotion related to Quentin Tarantino response.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Definitely Got Under His Skin”: Fans Take Sides As Quentin Tarantino Issues Scathing Response To Rosanna Arquette

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
1

25

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Quentin Tarantino and Rosanna Arquette have divided opinions after publicly feuding over the use of the N-word in his films.

The disagreement between the artists began when Arquette discussed her role in the film Pulp Fiction, which was written and directed by Tarantino, and questioned the filmmaker’s “hall pass” to use the racial slur.

Highlights
  • Rosanna Arquette criticized Quentin Tarantino's frequent use of the N-word in 'Pulp Fiction,' calling it "racist and creepy."
  • Arquette played Jody, the wife of Eric Stoltz’s character, in the Oscar-winning film.
  • Tarantino said the actress showed a "lack of class" for trashing the script, which mentions the slur 20 times.

“It’s iconic, a great film on a lot of levels,” the actress told The Sunday Times. “But personally, I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it. I cannot stand that he [Tarantino] has been given a hall pass.

RELATED:

    Quentin Tarantino has responded to Rosanna Arquette’s criticism of Pulp Fiction, the film in which she starred two decades ago
    Quentin Tarantino and Rosanna Arquette pictured side by side, highlighting fans taking sides in their dispute.

    Image credits: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images / Dominique Charriau/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy,” she stated.

    In the 1994 black comedy, Arquette played Jody, the wife of Eric Stoltz’s character Lance, and appeared in scenes with John Travolta’s Vincent Vega.

    Tarantino responded to the actress with a statement on Monday (March 9), blasting her for showing “a decided lack of class” in her criticism of the movie.

    Close-up of a woman with short hair and nose rings reacting intensely in a dramatic film scene related to Quentin Tarantino.

    Image credits: Miramax

    Screenshot of a tweet debating Quentin Tarantino's scathing response to Rosanna Arquette about his film controversy.

    Image credits: Cyffer21

    Twitter user spiderlegs responds critically in a heated Quentin Tarantino and Rosanna Arquette fan debate.

    Image credits: snowmistspiders

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?” the 62-year-old director wrote.

    “Do you feel this way now? Very possibly,” he continued. “But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect are very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The N-word is uttered in Pulp Fiction about 20 times, while Django Unchained, another Tarantino film, features the slur 110 times, according to Variety.

    Arquette questioned the director’s frequent use of the N-word in the script, calling it “racist and creepy”
    Rosanna Arquette smiling and making a peace sign, wearing a plaid shirt and brown jacket in a casual setting.

    Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet showing fan reactions to Quentin Tarantino’s scathing response involving Rosanna Arquette.

    Image credits: FamilyExpert15

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Arquette and Tarantino’s exchange sparked a broader debate about the line between depicting something in art and endorsing it, and about how far discriminatory language such as the N-word can be justified in the name of artistic expression.

    “It can be shocking, even numbing, but no less great. Some of the most worthwhile art grabs you by the collar, leans back, and clocks you,” wrote one Tarantino supporter.

    “Quentin Tarantino has some of the best characters in cinema history,” said someone else.

    “I’m with Tarantino on this. Rosanna read the script in 1993; she didn’t think it was racial and creepy back then,” said an additional fan.

    Quentin Tarantino in a brown leather jacket holding sunglasses outside theater amid fans reacting to Rosanna Arquette.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Reid Southen responding to Quentin Tarantino, sparking debate among fans about Tarantino’s scathing response.

    Image credits: Rahll

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She has the right to her opinion. None of us are the same people we were 20 years ago, hopefully people learn from the past,” shared one netizen.

    Another movie fan argued that the use of the slur was “pretty unnecessary” in Pulp Fiction, while an additional user remarked, “Tarantino lecturing on having class is hilarious.”

    “I mean, we can defend his right to artistic license, but ‘context’ is kind of a funny justification when it’s used in 6/9 of his films set in periods ranging from 1858 to 1997,” noted someone else.

    Tarantino told his critics to go “see something else” if they took offense at the use of the slur in his scripts
    Quentin Tarantino and Rosanna Arquette interacting at a formal event, sparking fans to take sides over the response.

    Image credits: Charley Gallay/BritAwards2012/Getty Images

    Tarantino previously addressed the criticism for the frequent use of the slur in his films, telling his detractors that they should go “see something else” if they are offended by his work.

    During a 2022 appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the director was asked to respond to those who take issue with controversial scripts. He said, “Then see something else. If you have a problem with my movies, then they aren’t the movies to go see. Apparently, I’m not making them for you.”

    The Oscar winner previously explained at the 2013 Golden Globes that he didn’t want to “soften” his scripts or “lie” about his characters.

    Social media comment discussing Quentin Tarantino’s scathing response and fans taking sides on the issue.

    Samuel L. Jackson, who has starred in six Tarantino films, has defended the filmmaker’s use of the N-word.

    In QT8: The First Eight, the 2019 documentary about the filmmaker’s career, Jackson questioned the different treatment that 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen receives compared with Tarantino.

    Tarantino said Arquette showed “a lack of class” after being “thrilled” to star in Pulp Fiction
    Woman with short blonde hair sitting in a kitchen, related to Quentin Tarantino and Rosanna Arquette fans' reactions.

    Image credits: Miramax

    Tweet screenshot from Movie Media discussing Quentin Tarantino’s response to Rosanna Arquette in a film opinion debate.

    Image credits: MovieMediaX

    Tweet criticizing Quentin Tarantino’s scathing response to Rosanna Arquette, sparking fans to take sides.

    Image credits: DankDirector

    “When you have a song that says [the N-word] in it 300 times, nobody says sh*t. So it’s ok for Steve McQueen to use [the N-word] because he’s artistically attacking the system and the way people think and feel, but Quentin is just doing it to just strike the blackboard with his nails. That’s not true,” Jackson said.

    “There’s no dishonesty in anything that [Quentin] writes or how people talk, feel, or speak [in his movies]. He’s just telling the story, and the characters do talk like that.”

    Samuel L. Jackson, one of the director’s frequent collaborators, has defended his use of the N-wordActors Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and Harvey Keitel in a scene from a Quentin Tarantino film, fans take sides.

    Image credits: Miramax

    Jamie Foxx, who starred in Django Unchained, also defended the director’s use of the slur in a 2018 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

    The actor said he found the director’s use of the N-word acceptable because it served the purpose of making the western, set in the 1850s, historically accurate.

    “I understood the text,” Foxx explained. “The N-word was said 100 times, but I understood the text — that’s the way it was back in that time.”

    Quentin Tarantino wearing headphones and a striped shirt, responding to fans in a studio setting.

    Image credits: howardstern

    Tarantino won for Best Original Screenplay for Django Unchained at the 2013 Academy Awards.

    The renowned director recently faced criticism for calling Paul Dano “the weakest male actor in SAG (the Screen Actors Guild)” and the “limpest d**k” in the world.

    “She definitely got under his skin with that remark,” one reader commented
    Facebook comment by Malcolm Fitzcarraldo discussing Quentin Tarantino's response and fan reactions about Rosanna Arquette.

    Comment discussing Quentin Tarantino and fans debating his response involving Rosanna Arquette’s remark.

    Comment praising Quentin Tarantino as the greatest film director and writer in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Tarantino is teaching others about class in a heated fan debate.

    Comment by David Heatherly mentioning Harvey Weinstein lecturing a woman, highlighting tension in Quentin Tarantino response to Rosanna Arquette.

    Comment reading Tarantino lecturing on having class, sparking fans to take sides in response to Rosanna Arquette.

    Commenter Chris Noble suggests Quentin Tarantino and Rosanna Arquette collaborate on a new project with Paul Dano.

    Social media comment discussing Quentin Tarantino's scathing response and fan reactions to Rosanna Arquette controversy.

    Comment by Bill Holden mentioning esprit de corps between artistic colleagues and noting irony in a social media post on Quentin Tarantino.

    Social media comment criticizing Quentin Tarantino’s response to Rosanna Arquette, sparking fan debates online.

    Fan Greg Rice commenting on Quentin Tarantino’s scathing response to Rosanna Arquette in an online discussion.

    Comment from Anthony James Brunet on social media, reacting to Quentin Tarantino’s scathing response to Rosanna Arquette.

    Comment from Tom Swindells discussing Quentin Tarantino’s hypocritical behavior in a social media post.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    25

    1

    25

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jan_35 avatar
    Jan
    Jan
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched the movie. I thought it was an absolute mess and I hated it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jan_35 avatar
    Jan
    Jan
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched the movie. I thought it was an absolute mess and I hated it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT