“Using My Days. As Required”: Employee Uses All PTO Before Deadline, Watches Project Crash

ADVERTISEMENT

When last did you take leave? The whole point of paid time off is to give hard-working employees a chance to relax, destress and reset. It can help boost productivity, prevent burnout and keep staff happy. But often, work gets in the way. And people end up putting off their vacations out of guilt, or to focus on looming deadlines or big projects.

That’s exactly what one person kept doing a few years ago. Until they received a stern warning from HR that they had to take all unused PTO before 31 December. Or they’d lose it. No exceptions. The employee did exactly as told, despite being in the middle of a major project. But after they logged off to enjoy some much-needed downtime, all hell broke loose at the office.

RELATED:

You’re not always allowed to take leave during a critical time at work

Share icon

Image credits: fodelwdc / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But Christmas came early for one employee when he maliciously complied with a new PTO policy at the expense of his company

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Yura Timoshenko / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: jessicasergey

ADVERTISEMENT

55% of American workers don’t use all of their annual paid time off because of “corporate culture”

More than half of American do not use their allotted paid time off. That’s according to the U.S. Travel Association, which revealed that in 2018, 768 million vacation days went unused across the country. The association blames North American “corporate culture.” Or the belief that taking too much time off as harmful to one’s career, or potential for professional advancement.

ADVERTISEMENT

But experts say rest and relaxation is critical. Not only for workers but for their companies too. “Offering a strong paid time off (PTO) policy is not only a benefit but also a strategic need for companies looking to draw and keep top personnel in today’s competitive employment market. In addition to fostering work-life balance and employee satisfaction, a well-crafted PTO strategy also boosts overall productivity and organizational success,” explains the OrangeHRM site.

Paid time off encompasses a variety of paid leave types offered by employers and can include vacation time, sick leave, personal leave and holidays, notes career platform Indeed. When employees don’t use all of their allotted PTO within a certain timeframe, it can result in accrued time off.

“Accrued time off is a type of PTO policy where employees earn their paid time off based on how many working hours they’ve put in,” explains Indeed, adding that employees can accrue PTO on an hourly, weekly, biweekly, monthly or per pay period basis. “Accrued time off differs from lump sum PTO in that a company calculates how much time an employee can take off per year by the amount of time they work.”

Employees can either use their PTO throughout the year, carry it over to the next year, or receive a payout, depending on company policy. “In some states, when PTO accrues, it is considered part of an employee’s wages, and you cannot legally deny them this compensation by failing to pay out or roll over the PTO to another year if it’s unused,” warns Indeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some companies prefer a “use it or lose it” PTO policy, this isn’t always effective. It might motivat employees to take their time off before the end of the year, notes Indeed, but it can be demoralizing in some cases. “If employees are too busy working hard to take their time off and then lose out on that accrued leave at the end of the year, they are likely to feel overworked,” reads the site.

One way for companies to deal with unused PTO is to convert accrual to benefits or incentives at the end of a calendar year. This gives staff a way to benefit from the paid time off, even if they are too busy to take a vacation. “Allowing employees to take their accrued PTO on a year-end paycheck or put it toward debt such as student loans ensures nobody misses out on the perks of a PTO accrual program,” Indeed suggests.

“Self-care or suffer”: people praised HR for taking that stance

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens shared their own paid time off struggles in the comments section

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing to brag about”: Some felt the employee was wrong to let their team down

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT