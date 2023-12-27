Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He Was Super Efficient And A Valuable Asset”: Employee Is Shocked Over Coworker Getting Fired
Work & Money

“He Was Super Efficient And A Valuable Asset”: Employee Is Shocked Over Coworker Getting Fired

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0 comments

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the most important qualities of a good employee? Always being on time? Getting along with your teammates? Paying attention to even the minute details of every task? Doing more work than your colleagues and doing it exceptionally well?

One Redditor started to question what qualities managers look for in employees after a not-so-pleasant experience. The netizen recounted how the company let go of one colleague despite him being “super efficient” and good at his job. The OP wondered if the coworker fell victim to the company’s bias against less talkative and expressive employees. Read on and find out the entire story below.

Experience, problem-solving skills, and attention to detail are not the only job requirements for programmers

Image credits: Arif Riyanto (not the actual photo)

This worker found out that being outspoken might trump being productive at some companies

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Lukas (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: hasmetwo

Other netizens stood on the OP’s side and deemed the company management ignorant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0 comments

Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda