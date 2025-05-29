Princess Andre, 17, Hits Back At Online Trolls After Buying $13,000 Car

Princess Andre, the 17-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, has clapped back at critics who claimed she didn’t buy her £10,000 (approx. $13,500) car with her own money.

The lifestyle influencer, who recently passed her driving test, took to Instagram to share a photo of her white Audi A1.

The vehicle featured a personalized number plate reading: “Princess.”

Princess said she was “proud” and “lucky” to have bought the car herself.

The 17-year-old is a model and is currently filming her own ITV reality show.

However, instead of congratulating the teen on her new purchase, several commenters questioned whether Princess had actually bought the vehicle herself.

“Who bought your new car??? Bet your dad did,” one critic wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s just say Mummy and Daddy bought your new car,” another user speculated.

Princess denied the claims, explaining that she bought the Audi with money she earned herself.

“These comments are so funny,” she wrote. “To everyone out there, yes, I work, and yes, I earn my own money, which I’m super proud of and so thankful that I am lucky enough to buy my own car xx.”

The British influencer’s mother isKatie Price, a model who has appeared on a number of reality shows since the early 2000s, including Celebrity Big Brother and I’m a Celebrity, as well as her own shows, such as Katie Price: My Crazy Life.

Princess’ father, whom Katie met on I’m a Celebrity, is British-Australian singer Peter Andre. In addition to appearing in Strictly Come Dancing, he starred in a reality show with his ex-wife called Katie & Peter.

The couple, who divorced in 2009, also share a son, Junior Savva.

In the comments, Katie congratulated her daughter on her achievement, adding that she was both “proud and so scared” to see Princess behind the wheel.

“My baby girl turns 18 next month too, so lots of exciting things we will be doing together,” the mom wrote.

Peter revealed that his teenage daughter had failed her driving test four times before finally receiving the green light. “But you know what they say – or maybe don’t say!” the singer wrote. “The fifth time’s a charm.”

“As I said to her, it’s actually better that it’s taken a while for her to pass because at least she knows now that she genuinely deserves to pass, and she can feel confident on the roads,” he continued.

“I went in the car with her the other day, and she was actually really good.”

Though Katie and Andre reportedly gave Princess’ older brother a £25,000 (approx. $33,700) car when he passed his test, the influencer decided not to accept the gift and paid for it herself.

As reported byThe Sun, Princess has brand deals with companies like the beauty chain Superdrug and the retailer PrettyLittleThing, in addition to launching her own jewelry line.

She will also be the star of an ITV reality show focused on hermodelling career, family dynamics, and her life as a soon-to-be eighteen-year-old.

The series will reportedly not devote much screen time to her famous parents, as Princess hopes it will help launch her catwalk career.

“Bagging her own TV show is a huge deal, but producers are keen to stress it is about her and not her famous parents,” an insider told The Sun, adding thatKatie remains “a big inspiration” to her daughter.

Image credits: MrPeterAndre

“Both Katie and Peter are likely to feature, though it will likely be more as cameo stars.”

Princess has five step-siblings: Amelia and Theo on her father’s side, and Harvey, Jett, and Bunny on her mother’s side.

The young star, who has vowed to become amillionaire before she turns 20, shared that she wants to be “[her] own person” as she takes her first steps in the industry.

“It’s about taking my time, figuring it out as I go. I know I want to be very successful. I’m going into an industry I really enjoy. This is something I want to do,” she stated.

A separate source toldThe Daily Mail that the 17-year-old “is a complete natural” in front of the camera, and the crew “has been really impressed with her attitude and professionalism.”

The insider revealed: “She’s got a lot going on, so there’s plenty of great stuff for them to film. It’s a really exciting time for Princess.”

People reacted to the news of Princess’ important purchase ahead of her 18th birthday

