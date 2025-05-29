Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Princess Andre, 17, Hits Back At Online Trolls After Buying $13,000 Car
Princess Andre, 17, stands by her white Audi car in a driveway, holding up car keys and smiling confidently.
Celebrities, News

Princess Andre, 17, Hits Back At Online Trolls After Buying $13,000 Car

Princess Andre, the 17-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, has clapped back at critics who claimed she didn’t buy her £10,000 (approx. $13,500) car with her own money.

The lifestyle influencer, who recently passed her driving test, took to Instagram to share a photo of her white Audi A1.

The vehicle featured a personalized number plate reading: “Princess.”

Highlights
  • Princess Andre defended herself after critics claimed her famous parents had bought her a £10,000 Audi A1 after she passed her driving test.
  • Princess said she was “proud” and “lucky” to have bought the car herself.
  • The 17-year-old is a model and is currently filming her own ITV reality show.

However, instead of congratulating the teen on her new purchase, several commenters questioned whether Princess had actually bought the vehicle herself.

RELATED:

    Princess Andre defended herself against accusations that she didn’t pay for her new £10,000 Audi with her own money

    Princess Andre, 17, sitting inside a luxury car with neon purple lighting, showcasing her new $13,000 vehicle.

    Image credits: princess_andre

    “Who bought your new car??? Bet your dad did,” one critic wrote on Instagram.

    “Let’s just say Mummy and Daddy bought your new car,” another user speculated.

    Princess denied the claims, explaining that she bought the Audi with money she earned herself.

    Princess Andre wearing a light Levi's shirt, responding to online trolls after buying a $13,000 car in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: princess_andre

    Image credits: princess_andre

    “These comments are so funny,” she wrote. “To everyone out there, yes, I work, and yes, I earn my own money, which I’m super proud of and so thankful that I am lucky enough to buy my own car xx.”

    The British influencer’s mother isKatie Price, a model who has appeared on a number of reality shows since the early 2000s, including Celebrity Big Brother and I’m a Celebrity, as well as her own shows, such as Katie Price: My Crazy Life.

    Princess’ father, whom Katie met on I’m a Celebrity, is British-Australian singer Peter Andre. In addition to appearing in Strictly Come Dancing, he starred in a reality show with his ex-wife called Katie & Peter.

    The couple, who divorced in 2009, also share a son, Junior Savva.

    The 17-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre recently passed her driving test and shared a photo of her personalized white car

    Princess Andre holding steering wheel of Audi S line car wearing red checkered pants and red French manicure nails.

    Image credits: princess_andre

    In the comments, Katie congratulated her daughter on her achievement, adding that she was both “proud and so scared” to see Princess behind the wheel.

    “My baby girl turns 18 next month too, so lots of exciting things we will be doing together,” the mom wrote.

    Peter revealed that his teenage daughter had failed her driving test four times before finally receiving the green light. “But you know what they say – or maybe don’t say!” the singer wrote. “The fifth time’s a charm.”

    Princess Andre happily holding her practical driving test pass certificate inside a car after buying a $13,000 vehicle.

    Image credits: princess_andre

    “As I said to her, it’s actually better that it’s taken a while for her to pass because at least she knows now that she genuinely deserves to pass, and she can feel confident on the roads,” he continued.

    “I went in the car with her the other day, and she was actually really good.”

    Though Katie and Andre reportedly gave Princess’ older brother a £25,000 (approx. $33,700) car when he passed his test, the influencer decided not to accept the gift and paid for it herself.

    As reported byThe Sun, Princess has brand deals with companies like the beauty chain Superdrug and the retailer PrettyLittleThing, in addition to launching her own jewelry line.

    Several commenters questioned whether the car was a gift from her parents, suggesting that Katie or Peter Andre had paid for it

    Princess Andre with long curly hair posing alongside a woman with straight black hair indoors, both smiling gently.

    Image credits: princess_andre

    She will also be the star of an ITV reality show focused on hermodelling career, family dynamics, and her life as a soon-to-be eighteen-year-old.

    The series will reportedly not devote much screen time to her famous parents, as Princess hopes it will help launch her catwalk career.

    “Bagging her own TV show is a huge deal, but producers are keen to stress it is about her and not her famous parents,” an insider told The Sun, adding thatKatie remains “a big inspiration” to her daughter.

    Princess Andre smiling with a man in a Santa hat, wearing festive sweaters, showcasing a holiday atmosphere indoors.

    Image credits: MrPeterAndre

    “Both Katie and Peter are likely to feature, though it will likely be more as cameo stars.”

    Princess has five step-siblings: Amelia and Theo on her father’s side, and Harvey, Jett, and Bunny on her mother’s side.

    The young star, who has vowed to become amillionaire before she turns 20, shared that she wants to be “[her] own person” as she takes her first steps in the industry.

    “It’s about taking my time, figuring it out as I go. I know I want to be very successful. I’m going into an industry I really enjoy. This is something I want to do,” she stated.

    Princess Andre posing in a stylish black top and jeans, addressing online trolls after buying a $13,000 car.

    Image credits: princess_andre

    A separate source toldThe Daily Mail that the 17-year-old “is a complete natural” in front of the camera, and the crew “has been really impressed with her attitude and professionalism.”

    The insider revealed: “She’s got a lot going on, so there’s plenty of great stuff for them to film. It’s a really exciting time for Princess.”

    People reacted to the news of Princess’ important purchase ahead of her 18th birthday

    Comment from Darren James replying to a post about Princess Andre responding to online trolls after buying a $13,000 car.

    Comment on social media post about Princess Andre, 17, responding to online trolls after buying a $13,000 car.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment defending Princess Andre’s purchase of a $13,000 car amid online criticism.

    Comment from Zoya Bernard defending Princess Andre over her $13,000 car purchase during an online discussion.

    Commenter Colin Bromley debates the value of Princess Andre’s car plate after her $13,000 vehicle purchase.

    Screenshot of Amy Gordon's comment praising Princess Andre for buying a car despite online trolls.

    Comment defending Princess Andre after buying a $13,000 car, addressing online trolls and negativity.

    Facebook comment from Kim Pickles Barrett reacting to online trolls about Princess Andre's $13,000 car purchase.

    Comment by Donna Marie Page responding to online trolls about Princess Andre buying a $13,000 car at age 17.

    Comment defending Princess Andre buying a $13,000 car, addressing online trolls and jealousy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the style of a princess dress, related to Princess Andre and online trolls.

    Comment defending Princess Andre after buying a $13,000 car, emphasizing her right to drive after passing the test.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Princess Andre, 17, hitting back at online trolls after buying a $13,000 car.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

