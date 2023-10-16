“I Thwarted This Attempt”: Woman Calls Shelter To Stop Ex-Friend From Adopting Kitten

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how many times animal experts say that getting a pet is a huge responsibility, some people just don’t get the message.

So when one Reddit user learned that their former friend could not comprehend how to treat a cat, they took it upon themselves to prevent the woman from getting another kitten.

In their recent post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ the unsung hero explained how they informed the rescue that the woman contacted about her past, helping the organization to understand the kind of owner she would be, and reminding us that we can care for animals in a multitude of ways even if we don’t adopt them ourselves.

This person knew the kind of cat owner their former friend was

Image credits: Adrienn (not the actual photo)

So when she wanted a new kitten, they made sure she couldn’t get it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Thomas Park (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Gabriel Gonzalez (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: ArisaLeigh

As we can see, not everyone can have pets

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

If you live on your own property, have secure employment, have no other animals, and expect to stay home more often than not, congratulations, you’re on the path to becoming an ideal cat owner.

Another indicator of your preparedness is your bank account. A feline can cost about $700 annually, and it could be more in the first year. Between spay/neuter surgery, microchip, relevant vaccinations, and all the necessary gear and supplies for the home, the sum can be prohibitive for many hopeful adopters.

Despite her unsuccessful previous attempt, it sounds like the woman from the Reddit post perceives cats as low-maintenance and easy to care for. While they aren’t as demanding as, for example, dogs, they still need daily interaction, vigorous exercise, and a proactive approach to all of their needs (from litter scooping to meal planning).

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, many cats nowadays are living well into their second decade, and if you are unable to provide care and nurturing for them for their entire life, you’re just not ready for a cat. The important thing to remember is that someday you might be.

To make sure potential pet owners are ready, many organizations have developed an application process

Image credits: Cytonn Photography (not the actual photo)

Organizations do their best to connect people and pets with those that fit them.

The Humane Society, for instance, has its own application process, and if they feel an applicant isn’t ready, they offer education.

“We work with people as they come in because we know the animals here and the kind of home they would benefit from,” said Amber Ly, shelter manager at the Broome County Humane Society.

“It’s crucial that people are prepped for an animal,” Ly added. “For first-time pet owners, we push education on having an animal. There is a lot that is involved, a lot of research, making sure what health concerns are out there and being prepared financially because things happen all the time.”

“We have an application process for dogs and cats with several questions, like do you own your home or rent, and if you rent, we will check with your landlord to make sure it is OK.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also ask for several references and questions about lifestyle to make sure the animal is a good match for the home.”

You can’t automatically assume that a cat will thrive in your home. But if you put the time and effort into giving the animal all the help you can, it probably will.

Hopefully, the woman from the Reddit post will eventually realize this.

The author of the post joined the discussion in its comments to share more information on her former friend

And people applauded their actions, sharing their similar stories as well