 “I Thwarted This Attempt”: Woman Calls Shelter To Stop Ex-Friend From Adopting Kitten | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Thwarted This Attempt”: Woman Calls Shelter To Stop Ex-Friend From Adopting Kitten
57points
Animals, Cats

“I Thwarted This Attempt”: Woman Calls Shelter To Stop Ex-Friend From Adopting Kitten

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ieva Pečiulytė
ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how many times animal experts say that getting a pet is a huge responsibility, some people just don’t get the message.

So when one Reddit user learned that their former friend could not comprehend how to treat a cat, they took it upon themselves to prevent the woman from getting another kitten.

In their recent post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ the unsung hero explained how they informed the rescue that the woman contacted about her past, helping the organization to understand the kind of owner she would be, and reminding us that we can care for animals in a multitude of ways even if we don’t adopt them ourselves.

This person knew the kind of cat owner their former friend was

Image credits: Adrienn  (not the actual photo)

So when she wanted a new kitten, they made sure she couldn’t get it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Thomas Park (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT


Image credits: Gabriel Gonzalez (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: ArisaLeigh

As we can see, not everyone can have pets

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

If you live on your own property, have secure employment, have no other animals, and expect to stay home more often than not, congratulations, you’re on the path to becoming an ideal cat owner.

Another indicator of your preparedness is your bank account. A feline can cost about $700 annually, and it could be more in the first year. Between spay/neuter surgery, microchip, relevant vaccinations, and all the necessary gear and supplies for the home, the sum can be prohibitive for many hopeful adopters.

Despite her unsuccessful previous attempt, it sounds like the woman from the Reddit post perceives cats as low-maintenance and easy to care for. While they aren’t as demanding as, for example, dogs, they still need daily interaction, vigorous exercise, and a proactive approach to all of their needs (from litter scooping to meal planning).

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, many cats nowadays are living well into their second decade, and if you are unable to provide care and nurturing for them for their entire life, you’re just not ready for a cat. The important thing to remember is that someday you might be.

To make sure potential pet owners are ready, many organizations have developed an application process

Image credits: Cytonn Photography (not the actual photo)

Organizations do their best to connect people and pets with those that fit them.

The Humane Society, for instance, has its own application process, and if they feel an applicant isn’t ready, they offer education.

“We work with people as they come in because we know the animals here and the kind of home they would benefit from,” said Amber Ly, shelter manager at the Broome County Humane Society.

“It’s crucial that people are prepped for an animal,” Ly added. “For first-time pet owners, we push education on having an animal. There is a lot that is involved, a lot of research, making sure what health concerns are out there and being prepared financially because things happen all the time.”

“We have an application process for dogs and cats with several questions, like do you own your home or rent, and if you rent, we will check with your landlord to make sure it is OK.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also ask for several references and questions about lifestyle to make sure the animal is a good match for the home.”

You can’t automatically assume that a cat will thrive in your home. But if you put the time and effort into giving the animal all the help you can, it probably will.

Hopefully, the woman from the Reddit post will eventually realize this.

The author of the post joined the discussion in its comments to share more information on her former friend

And people applauded their actions, sharing their similar stories as well

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Animals Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
sonia_bailey avatar
Sonia Bailey
Sonia Bailey
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My kitties and their murder mittens thank the OP. Declawing a cat is cruel. It should be illegal everywhere and any vet who practises it should have their licence revoked.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
sally-signup avatar
Sally Signup
Sally Signup
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My two were declawed before I adopted them. I noticed immediately how deformed their paws are now and how they walk differently and it makes me sad for them.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
sonia_bailey avatar
Sonia Bailey
Sonia Bailey
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My kitties and their murder mittens thank the OP. Declawing a cat is cruel. It should be illegal everywhere and any vet who practises it should have their licence revoked.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
sally-signup avatar
Sally Signup
Sally Signup
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My two were declawed before I adopted them. I noticed immediately how deformed their paws are now and how they walk differently and it makes me sad for them.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda