Bored Panda selected the most interesting answers about the high school beauty queens, so scroll down and upvote your favorites. And if you have a story about the prettiest girl in your school, don't be shy, and share it in the comments below!

One Reddit user started a conversation on 'the prettiest girl in high school.' They wondered whether she was a kind person or a bully, and what she's actually up to today. While many people said they didn't even remember who the prettiest girl in their school was, there were some who instantly put a name to it and shared what she was like. It's not their fault and likely not their hard work that made them look pretty, but their personality and how they treated others is another question.

Prom queens, school presidents, cliques... it all seems so significant. Until it doesn't. High school is over, we move on with our lives, make new connections and often even forget the names and faces of those same people we spent years seeing daily. Do you ever wonder what they're up to now?

#1 Bully, she is married to a cop, is deep in a multi level marketing scheme.



Couldn’t have happened to a nicer person

#2 She was very kind with a friendly personality. She became a hairstylist and then actually switched to software engineering.

#3 She was a sweetheart and everybody loved her. Treated everybody with compassion & kindness. I think, she married some ultra rich guy. I just hope life treats her as well as she treated others.

#4 Bully and now she’s an Instagram model

#5 She was making her way in modeling. She was kind of obnoxious, but a nice girl. She got a lot of attention from male teachers; which now i realize is fucken disgusting. hope she did ok through out high school and college. Wish her the best in her endeavors. :3

#6 She was mean and a snob.



She oh so typically went into nursing, is with some gym bro, and is in financial ruin. She's having to sell her house that she plastered all over FB because she over leveraged and now the interest rates are catching up.



The other girl from highschool is still at the same dead end job that she had in highschool, doing absolutely nothing with her life.

#7 A bully and she still is and raising her child to be a bully too.

#8 The prettiest girl/most popular in my school was my best friend. She was actually a good person but she was fake around others to gain popularity. I didn't want to be friends with someone that was always competing with me and faking her way through high-school so we stopped talking senior year. In a way I feel bad for her, she thought she needed to be someone else to fit in. She lives in our small town still, does all the small town girl stuff and talks s**t about me to my friends that I still have there.

#9 She’s doing well. I used to joke with her and say that I wanted to hate her because she was so pretty, but she was too kind and funny for anyone to hate. Now she’s esthetician and is still dating the guy she met senior year of high school.



It’s funny though, because she clearly was the prettiest girl (I went to a small all girls high school so there weren’t many of us) but never would flaunt it, and the ones who definitely thought they were hot s**t then are all stuck in the same cycle everyone in my city is in. And they all have Botox and lip fillers at 26. Go figure.

#10 Kind of a loser. She was homecoming queen, befriended all us nerds, was really nice but would never eat lunch with anybody outside the popular crew, right? So not hatable.



At the reunion, though, she shows up as a failed personal trainer who moved to New York but had to move back. Talking s**t about our hometown. Then she sat in some dude's lap and loudly said they needed to pick up where they left off and honestly made everybody uncomfortable, including the dude who was like uhhhh. Then we take a big group pic and she does a full split in front of the picture.



Like I get it. You were a fit cheerleader. And snaps on being able to get down on that. But we're all turning 40. 🤣 Like, I dunno. I feel sorry for her. Life did not go as planned.

#11 Mine is literally a famous movie/TV actress, but she was always sweet and kind of shy. I’m happy for her.

#12 She was scary but not a bully, she was friends with everyone and a REALLY good student



She became a lawyer, or something involving law.

#13 A stay at home mom of 3, miserable, alcoholic husband. That’s why peaking in high school is terrible.

#14 She was the prettiest and the most popular (in my year, at least). She was incredibly kind. She went on to a state college, got a good degree, now she’s married with 2 little kids. I haven’t spoken to her since we graduated, but I hope she’s doing well.

#15 Both the girl who was homecoming queen and the guy who was homecoming king my senior year ended up becoming teachers at our school. The guy got a teacher of the year award from our state government last year. He’s also a football coach (he played football in high school.)



Both of them were super nice to everyone. I’m glad they’re doing well.

#16 my high school was tiny so i’m just gonna go with the prettiest person i knew. she was also the most popular person i knew and super friendly to everyone. she’s now a professional ballerina and seems to be married to a nice guy



now that i think about it, my high school bullies were all pretty conventionally ugly. there were two main ones who made my life hell. the first one now sells insurance and the other one is deep into 3 mlms



you could say that karma gave these people the lives they deserved. but i also think that they were all also victims of circumstances. the ballerina had wealthy parents who enrolled her in the best dance classes from an early age. she learned from her mom how to be a kind person and how to do her makeup at a young age so that she’d be conventionally attractive. my hs bullies both came from broken and poor families and were only taught bad habits like overeating and judging others

#17 Shockingly the most popular and the most prettiest girl (in my opinion) was a very sweet girl. Her family had a lot of money even owns a taco bell in our small town and her mother teaches at the highschool. But she was always sweet and kind. She was one of the few people that always talked to me when she saw me and was never mean. I still text her about twice a year thanking her for being such a nice person to me. She had so much more that me and has gone on a lot of trips, is in college, and will always have more opportunities than I will but I am so unbelievably happy for her and proud of her. She is in college to become an elementary school teacher. I truly believe she deserves all of the good things that come her way and I hope nothing bad ever happens to her. I have a child now and if she makes the choice to teach in our town (only 3 schools, 1 elementary, 1 middle, and 1 high) I hope she teaches my child.

#18 Bully. Also one of my closest friends.

Today she's working an IT job, and is dating somebody she's been for the past half decade and thanks me for it and has also apologised for what she did to me.

#19 The prettiest AND most popular girl in my class was very kind. She married her high school sweetheart, who was also very hot and kind. She is a pediatric physical therapist. I'm not sure what he does. They have 3 kids who look just like them. Totally unfair.

#20 She was very quiet and kinda childish by drawing and printing out lots of Monster High images on the school computers and drawing sailor moon stuff, no she was not a bully but she took the nastiest s**t from every boy that was attracted to her and didn’t stood up for herself.



Now I see on her Facebook that she’s still dating many different weird guys, but whatever, I can’t stop her.

#21 There were plenty of pretty and mean girls in my highschool. But the prettiest girl, in my eyes, was a sweetheart. We didnt run with the same crowd so I didnt know her outside of chemistry class.

I found out recently that she was hospitalized for anorexia her senior year and struggles with relapsing. But is successfull in the other areas of her life as far as I can tell.



I've struggle with binge eating disorder my whole life and feel kind of guilty for thinking she had the perfect body back then.

#22 #1- She was a condescending and cliquish bully. She married a member of the basketball team who went pro outside of our country. They had three kids and quickly divorced. She had to start over (career, new location, etc.).



#2- She never overtly bullied anyone but her friends did. She had a very curated image and did seem to look down on people. She moved overseas. Works in the legal field. Married a foreign guy and has a baby. And shows her vacations to *this* private island or *that* yatch party. She's very much about keeping up with appearances still.

#23 Kind. She went to an Ivy League school and now she works at a Fortune 500. She was always so nice to me, even when I was enduring some of the worst times in my life and admittedly wasn’t too fun to be around.



I think there was a difference between her, who I would consider an absolute natural beauty, and the queen bee mean girl, who seemed like she had to be made up like a pageant queen for math class.

#24 She was a brat to anyone who wasn’t a carbon copy of her. She ended up getting pregnant immediately out of high school and I believe had an ugly separation from her daughters father?



And honestly with age - I just felt bad for her. No one wants to go through those struggles.



I hope she’s better now.

#25 My school didn't have *real* bullies because it was a tiny religious private school so the teachers kept on top of that stuff pretty well, but the prettiest, most popular girl was the closest thing to a bully in that system. But to be fair to her, that system treated her like c**p because she wasn't the academic or religious type. She had a teen pregnancy and the system basically shunned her. She's doing okay these days.

#26 A bully.



She was really pretty and very popular, especially among guys. She was one of those mean girls with her gang of followers that would always make fun of us for being poor, ugly and fat.



Idk where she is now or how she's doing. Last i heard she had became a doctor and was living her best life. I am guessing she's still living her best life now.



There was another girl who was literally one of the most beautiful girl i had ever seen. When i first saw her i was shocked that someone so beautiful went to our school. Idk how she was though cause i never interacted with her nor heard about her.

#27 She wasn’t mean by any means, but she was definitely the type to be nice to keep up the image and was veeery different once you got to know her.

She has 1.5m followers on TikTok now from doing “story times” and I was rooting for her until she randomly hit me and a friend of mine up a couple years ago by randomly throwing us all in a group chat together, said she “still took credit” for our friendship even though me and my friend met in middle school before we shared a class with her in high school. She basically wanted to do a “story time” about how we were sad emo losers in high school and she came along and became our friend and saved us. When we were reluctant into doing it, she tried bribing us with gifts and social media “shout outs.” She also uses a very obnoxious baby voice in her videos on social media although she’s almost 26 and she didn’t even sound like that back in high school.

Now she’s pregnant with her boyfriend and every time I see her life on social media, I’m overwhelmingly reminded how fake and perfectly curated social media is.