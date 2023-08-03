 Pregnant Woman Told She Can’t Wear Bikini Because MIL’s Husband Hates To See Her Belly | Bored Panda
Pregnant Woman Told She Can’t Wear Bikini Because MIL’s Husband Hates To See Her Belly
30points
Feminism, Relationships

Pregnant Woman Told She Can’t Wear Bikini Because MIL’s Husband Hates To See Her Belly

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Whether you’re excited to finally meet your baby or a bit overwhelmed by the thought of becoming a parent, it’s normal to have all types of emotions during the eighth month of pregnancy.

Since you may also be feeling very tired at this point, taking some time to relax can put some pep back in your step.

But when this woman went on a vacation with her family, she quickly got into an argument with her in-laws over the bikini she was wearing. Turns out, they hated to see her belly.

So she explained the situation in a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, asking its members to share their opinions on the conflict.

This woman went on a family holiday during her eighth month of pregnancy

Image credits: Isabela Martins (not the actual photo)

But she got berated for putting on a bikini


Image credits: vladans (not the actual photo)

Image source: [deleted]

Sadly, this case isn’t a standalone example

Many mothers are familiar with such a scenario.

Brand strategist Alexandra Carello is one of them. “When you’re pregnant, finding clothes that you feel good in can be difficult, especially if you’re trying to be conscious of your consumption and avoid buying new pieces,” she wrote on The Telegraph. “Clothes become a faff and almost always feel restricting.”

“With a bikini, there’s nothing digging in, nothing pulling at your body. Fewer clothes definitely equals fewer problems for me – I love getting to wear just bikinis and cover-ups all day. Being nearly naked is basically the best,” the woman explained.

“I haven’t felt this way through my entire pregnancy. In the beginning, just looking or feeling a bit bloated or bigger isn’t fun. And you always feel more pregnant than you look in the early stages. It’s liberating to be enormously pregnant in a bikini when no one can wonder. I think the more skin you show, the better.”

Carello has also had to deal with disdainful glares. But she thinks it’s best to distance yourself from them as much as possible. “My attitude is, ‘Yeah, I’m pregnant – so what? Judge me if you dare.’ I feel more confident in a bikini now than when I’m not pregnant, and also very free.”

Of course, maintaining this attitude is much more difficult when your relatives keep criticizing your attire.

People unanimously said that the woman did nothing wrong

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have an aversion towards pregnancies too, it's like the Alien movies to me, but I am still able to ignore a pregnant woman in a bikini and go on with my normal life. I would never ruin the good mood of the mother to be because I can't stand children, that should be basic decency

4
4points
Monday
Monday
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly. There are a lot of things I don't like the look of in public but that's a me issue.

0
0points
Wanderwoman
Wanderwoman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If for whatever reason you don't want to see pregnant people in beach wear, why on earth would you go on vacation to a pool with them??

4
4points
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please don't bring logic and common sense into this. It has no place in posts like this.

4
4points
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never mind, as this was probably the last time you saw them. Considering how much the FIL hates children and you are going to have one. Wouldn't bring a kid to the house of a kid-hater, right?

0
0points
