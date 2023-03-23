My Sketchbook Is My Favorite Space For Creating Art, And Here Are 32 Of My Works
My name is Gabriela Niko. I am a freelance illustrator and sketchbook artist, based in Poland. The main topic of my work is people - their beauty and the subtle emotions expressed in their faces. I create both traditionally and digitally, but the sketchbook is my favorite and most important tool for everyday studies, development, and experiments with art. This is where I can explore different mediums and styles in a quick, fresh, and playful way.
A few years ago, I was one of those people who was always very tired at work. Even though I was doing something I enjoyed (I was a sportswear designer in a large, well-known company), I was still missing something… I wanted to find my passion, something that would be only mine. Four years ago I started my first sketchbook. I always liked to draw, but I didn’t really believe in myself and I sketched very rarely. I admired the sketchbooks of other artists, but I had a big problem with perfectionism. When I started drawing and something didn’t work out, I would tear the pages out of my sketchbook and abandon them. It changed four years ago.
Halle Bailey as Little Mermaid in the upcoming Disney movie adaptation
I decided to fill out the sketchbook for fun and the activity itself. No matter how ugly the drawings I would create. I drew everything that came to my mind – animals, plants, buildings, my dreams, objects from my house, strange imaginary monster hybrids, anatomical studies, simple landscapes, etc. I consciously avoided drawing people because I knew it was very difficult and I could easily get frustrated. I finished my first sketchbook in January 2019 and immediately started the next one. To my surprise, I established the habit of drawing every day and quickly developed my skills. I didn’t like each one of my drawings, but I learned to appreciate them all. To this day, my first sketchbook is one of my favorites!
Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and Max (Sadie Sink) from the series 'Strangers Things'
My first tools were just a pencil and a sketchbook. I believe that these simple tools have incredibly great potential and when we learn to use them, the transition to other media is easier and more enjoyable. I was initially fascinated by crosshatching because my drawings have always been mostly linear and I naturally gravitated in that direction. Hatching and cross-hatching help to geometrize and better understand the form and planes of the portrait, which was extremely useful in my learning process. Once I felt more confident in this technique, I started experimenting with other styles and media. Now I create in gouache, watercolor, oil paints, ink, markers, and colored pencils, as well as digital art. I love how they keep me from getting bored (because I get bored easily), and that I can mix them together and explore different, playful styles. Interestingly, for most of my life, I thought that I couldn't and didn't like to draw people, and I felt very insecure when using color. Today I am recognized mainly for portraits - including those created with colored pencils.
Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from "The Last of Us"
The most difficult task during learning how to draw portraits and keeping a sketchbook was just to keep drawing, regardless of whether the drawing had asymmetrical eyes, incorrect proportions, or whether I smudged it badly with my wrist. The most important thing was the process of accepting my mistakes and moving forward. Perfectionism is a big obstacle when you want to learn something because it makes you afraid of failure. You might think you're not good enough and that it's best to drop the whole process, to protect your ego. Greater kindness and understanding towards myself allowed me to survive it and even though I still face "bad drawing days," I know that they always pass, and after them, there are much better ones, in which I am proud of my work.
Netflix 'Arcane' series main characters
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in recent Netflix series
Starting the second sketchbook, I also started learning how to draw portraits, and in the third one, I took up the 100 Heads Challenge. I also started sharing my work on Instagram, which quickly become popular. Two years after starting my first sketchbook and daily drawing habit, I decided to say goodbye to my nine-to-five job and start working as a freelancer. Shortly after, Domestika contacted me with the proposition of filming a course on drawing portraits.
Natalie Portman as Mathilda in the 1994 movie 'Leon: The Professional'
I was horrified. Me? Are you sure? I’m just a beginner! After much thought, I agreed – luckily, because my courses are currently bestsellers, I have a great community of people who support me on Patreon and I finally live from what I really love. I am still learning and gradually developing my skills.Now the main theme of my works is people – the emotions, sensitivity, and beauty expressed in their faces. I create in various media (also digitally) but my favorite place is still the sketchbook.
I love social media for the fact that they connect people with similar interests, even when they live in distant parts of the world. Sharing my work on social media is very uplifting and encouraging because my followers cheer me on and join me in the drawing. I rarely see negative feedback. If it appears, it's more in the form of unsolicited advice like "you should draw more men" or "you shouldn't draw fanart because it's not serious art". I used to care about it and try to live up to people's expectations. I completely ignore it now. I didn't create something of my own, which gives me pure pleasure, to let others ruin it. I believe that the most important thing in art is the pleasure of creating it, and for everyone, it is something completely different. There is no one right way. You can draw Disney characters, manga, spooky doodles, abstract art, or photorealism. You can create in many styles or work out one, or you can have no style at all. Whatever makes you happy and works for you. Just relax and do what you like!
