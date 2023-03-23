I love social media for the fact that they connect people with similar interests, even when they live in distant parts of the world. Sharing my work on social media is very uplifting and encouraging because my followers cheer me on and join me in the drawing. I rarely see negative feedback. If it appears, it's more in the form of unsolicited advice like "you should draw more men" or "you shouldn't draw fanart because it's not serious art". I used to care about it and try to live up to people's expectations. I completely ignore it now. I didn't create something of my own, which gives me pure pleasure, to let others ruin it. I believe that the most important thing in art is the pleasure of creating it, and for everyone, it is something completely different. There is no one right way. You can draw Disney characters, manga, spooky doodles, abstract art, or photorealism. You can create in many styles or work out one, or you can have no style at all. Whatever makes you happy and works for you. Just relax and do what you like!