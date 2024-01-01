ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to what many billionaires probably tell themselves, being wealthy doesn’t necessarily make you brilliant. And we should all be open to learning new ways of doing things, even if those methods have actually been around for centuries!

Reddit users have recently been discussing things that low-income nations do much better than affluent countries, so we’ve gathered some of their most insightful responses below. From working together as a community to minimizing waste, be sure to upvote the replies you agree with, and don’t hesitate to take a few notes from these clever countries!

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Social contact. The first thing my relatives from India observe when they visit our suburban texas home is where are all the people?! Hundreds of massive homes and hardly any people seen outside.

Also, noise. Asked the visiting relative the next morning if they slept okay, they responded, "No." I asked why? And they said it was too eerily quiet! [:facepalm:]

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Not letting any food go to waste

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Work as a community.

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Focus on the here and now.

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Reuse things.

So many things get fixed, recycled and repurposed.

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Family bonds.

The western world is so full of depressed, lonely people because it's so focused on 'the grind' and comparing oneself to everyone else.

Poorer people often have close family ties, probably out of necessity, and a much stronger sense of community.

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Problem solving capabilities with less resource. Creative work

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones People take care of each other

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Street food, street markets, and public spaces.

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Food, almost every 'poor' country (not a phrase i like) i've visited has had a far healthier relationship with their food, not just the quality of the food but also the way they treat meal times, even though many people have less food.

Its generalising but in poorer countries food is much more communual, the quality of the raw ingredients is far better, the time taken to prepare meals is different etc.

Obviously in some richer countries like France/Spain/Italy they also have a good food culture.

But if you look at places like the UK/US the quality of the food has deterioriated so badly over the last 50 years, people see eating meals as a chore to grind out and they want the least hassle highest fat/sugar/carb options they can get.

I've been to India, parts of the Middle East, parts of South America and their relationship with food is just completely different to how things are in the UK

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones They seem to have a better sense of community

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Flexibility and resilience.
People in rich countries like to plan and anticipate. They are organized. It's great when everything goes according to plan but all hell breaks loose when things go haywire.
People in poor countries are better at dealing with uncertainty.

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Speaking as an American, healthcare.

My gf had to fly to a third world country to get dental care for a fraction of the cost and the same quality of care. Her dentist here even admitted the work was very well done. That’s pretty sad that people have to resort to these things.

Edit: Country was Ecuador.

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Being happy with less

Statistically speaking, soccer

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Ironically, a far lesser carbon footprint.

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Way more resourceful with what they have

Live with what they have and still be happy.

Prioritize important stuff

Share with others

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones cope.

live with less.

learn to make do.

and ultimately, survive.

rich countries are going to have it the hardest when the supply chains fail.

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Repairing cars. I’ve seen teenagers pull apart a engine on the side of the road and fix it, in America the whole car would have been thrown away

Folk art. In rich countries, it's not cost effective to put a lot of time into decorative crafts, so the traditions die out pretty quickly.

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Dancing

"Work As A Community": 30 People Share What Poor Countries Do Better Than Rich Ones Care of the elderly and mentally ill. In poor countries families consider I a responsibility.

Growth

It's kind of very easy to grow when you have nothing

people have more sense of friendliness,
you can go and play football with random people on South African streets

Less obesity, they walk more, they want less

Having a lower carbon footprint, creating less waste, using less animal products.

Better sense of community, resilience, and strangely enough, happiness despite having less. I grew up lower middle class in Manila, and despite not having a lot (our water was pumped from a deep well, inconsistent electricity, clothes that didn’t fit, etc…), I remember having a happy childhood.

