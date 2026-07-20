ADVERTISEMENT

While some parents will go against the whole world to protect their children, there are others who shamelessly use kids just for monetary gain. In fact, they feel no remorse when harassing or becoming aggressive toward them. Sounds like the exact opposite of what a parent should be.

Look at this mom, for instance, who got violent with her daughter over nothing, then staged a messy scene to get her in trouble. Little did she know that calling the cops would prove disastrous, as karma had other plans for her! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s unhinged what a narcissistic parent can do to their own child, and not feel even an ounce of remorse

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s toxic mom got violent over something very petty, but staged a scene to incriminate her daughter before calling the cops

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Much to the poster’s surprise, the police officers were able to see right through her mother’s lies and snubbed her for calling 911

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The mother quickly regretted it and tried to make amends, as the poster refused to talk to her and started buying her things that she didn’t even like

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: grustock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

After the cop incident, life also humbled the cruel mom, as it was discovered how she had been violating Section 8 to pay less rent, so her assistance was being cut back

Image credits: pixel-shot / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In fact, the mother also got hurt after a TV fell on her, and she blamed her daughter for everything, but the delightful part was that the poster got into Job Corps

Image credits: Ridex / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman owed a lot of money, had to pay a massive rent, had no job, could face eviction, and now, even her children were cutting ties with her

Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

As though she was not in enough trouble already, she broke her own door and again called cops on the poster for not washing a dirty plate

Image credits: Prior-Housing-2799

This time, the police issued a final warning against the mother, so she lashed out at her daughter, who couldn’t wait to leave the toxic place behind

Today, we dive into the life of the 19-year-old original poster (OP) as she narrates how karma made sure to take down her toxic mom. This woman had been violent with both her children when they were kids, but after CPS got involved, they lived with their father for 10 years. However, the mother used Section 8 and pretended the kids stayed with her to get unfair benefits from the state.

Also, when her daughter and son moved back in with her, they were earning income, but she never reported it and continued to violate the law. Apart from that, she was also an awful mother who emotionally and physically harmed the OP numerous times. That brings us to the part that triggered her downfall, and it was all because of an argument she had with the author over soap.

She got violent, but had the nerve to stage a scene to pin the blame on her daughter, and called the cops. The cruel mom thought she could kick out the poster, but the cops saw right through her and gave her a warning instead. Our lady was happy about it, and even surprised by how kind the police were with her. Soon enough, her mom’s violation of Section 8 also came to light.

She even had a TV fall on her. Basically, the mother owed a lot of money, had to pay high rent, didn’t even have a job, and her children were threatening to cut her off. As though this wasn’t enough, she worsened things by calling the cops again over something petty, and got a final warning from them. Apart from karma taking care of her mom, the joyful OP got accepted into the Job Corps.

Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

While things ended on a positive note for the author, dealing with such cruelty for almost 20 years must have been dreadful. To understand the topic from an expert’s perspective, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that having an emotionally and physically violent parent can be an absolute nightmare even for adult children.

“The victims are likely to face chronic anxiety, depression, and complex PTSD. When they are constantly exposed to stress, it can also affect their immune system, making them more vulnerable to physical ailments. Some of the symptoms can also haunt them for the rest of their lives,” she added.

Our expert also commented about the poster’s initial mistrust of the cops. She highlighted that when someone who is supposed to be a protector ends up harming them, they start to question the real motives of everyone involved. On top of that, if a police officer sided with her mother, it would naturally erase any trust the child had not just in them but in any adults around, she noted.

“It is not psychologically healthy to allow anyone to mistreat you in such a way. Some cultures believe that parent-child relationships are sacred. But if a mother or father can’t even respect the most basic boundary, then distancing from them is a healthy solution for your own well-being,” Prof. Lobo summed up.

Lastly, she also stressed that even though things are looking up for the poster right now, she should definitely consider therapy to heal from years of damage. After reading about the nightmarish mom, I really hope the author went to a professional before joining the Job Corps. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens were horrified by her mother’s unhinged behavior and many urged her to consider her safety rather than staying with the woman