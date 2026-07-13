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My sister lives miles away in a different country, yet we have occasional fights over the phone. However, she’s my favorite person in the world, and I can’t imagine not talking to her ever again. Unfortunately, not everyone has an amazing sibling as I do.

Take this pregnant woman, for instance, whose awful brother always belittled her for no reason. Sadly, her mom forbade her from retorting as he had autism, but she finally snapped and gave her mother a piece of her mind. Read on to find out how all the drama went down!

More info: Reddit

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It’s actually disturbing how some people use a mental health condition as an excuse to mistreat their family

Image credits: dotshock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The pregnant poster was never close with her autistic brother, but she was making small talk about her Master’s degree when she met him at her mom’s house

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Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He mocked how she was the last one in the family to pursue the course, but instead of retorting, she walked away as their mom forbade her from “troubling” him

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Much to her surprise, her brother read the post, apologized for his behavior, and asked her to take it down, so she agreed and felt that the issue was resolved

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Image credits: karlyukav / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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However, when she went to drop her kid at her mom’s house, she noticed that her brother had printed her post as “evidence” for their mom, who berated her

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Image credits: senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Her mom tried to justify that he “processed things differently,” and the pregnant poster was being “insensitive” towards him, so she finally snapped

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Image credits: Choice_Evidence1983

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She pointed out how twisted everything was, but realized that her mom was just an enabler for her brother’s actions, and ended up blocking them both

In today’s story, the pregnant original poster (OP) vents out her frustrations with her family. She was never really close with her brother, as the guy loved to bully her for no reason. However, since he was autistic, their mom always forbade her from saying anything to him. Anyway, the plot thickened when she visited her mother to drop something, and he was there.

The author had a busy life with work, a toddler, her pregnancy, and the course she was pursuing, so she just spoke about it. Well, it turned out to be a big mistake, as her brother belittled her for being the last in the family to earn her Master’s degree. She was infuriated, as this came from a jobless 30-year-old who lived at home, but she just left instead of saying anything to him.

When she posted online, netizens assured her that being autistic didn’t give him a license to be cruel. She soon updated that she had received a call from him after he saw the post, and, much to her surprise, he apologized. He also asked her to delete the post, and she felt that the issue was resolved. She realized how wrong she was when the poster went to drop her son off at her mom’s house.

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He had printed her post, including all the comments, and given it to their mother as “evidence”. The OP got a lecture about how “he processed things differently,” and to be “sensitive” with him, but our lady finally snapped. She chastized her mom for not seeing how twisted his behavior was and stormed out with her kid. In fact, the author felt way more at peace after blocking them all.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific(not the actual photo)

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Well, it was clear from the story that the mom was enabling her cruel son and using his autism as an excuse. Experts highlight that this behavior often stems from a desire to shield children from life’s challenges, but it can inadvertently impede their development. The dangers of enabling adult children include stunted personal growth, financial dependence, and even a lack of responsibility.

Also, research has long since debunked the myth that “autistic people are rude,” as it actually comes down to their behavior being misunderstood by people. That’s why it was ridiculous that the mother was still justifying his behavior. Instead, she should have been more concerned about her pregnant daughter’s health, as we all know that pregnancy is no walk in the park.

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Experts stress that a woman’s body adapts extensively, with the uterus and breasts enlarging, blood volume and fluid retention increasing, and respiration accelerating. Also, key organs (like the heart, kidneys, and liver) grow and work harder, while hormonal shifts prepare the body for childbirth and nursing. Let’s not forget that it can also be challenging for their mental health.

Studies emphasize that depression and anxiety are the most widely recognized psychological well-being issues that a significant number of women face during pregnancy. No wonder she finally snapped at her mom and blocked her family. I would do the same thing if I were in her shoes, but what about you? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens called out the enabler mom and the cruel brother while stating that autism was not a license to act nastily with anyone

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