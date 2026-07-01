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Weddings are supposed to be a happy moment, and even little kids have their place in these big celebrations. Grownups drink, dance and laugh; kids play, play, and play. It’s a social gathering that allows them all sorts of possibilities, like the wonders of staying up late.

But parties are not easy for everyone, just as this woman explained with deep frustration. Her 3-years-old is within the autism spectrum, and even though science is making progress on the research for this condition, humanity still has a long and bumpy road ahead. For her family, this wedding was one of such bumpy roads.

More Info: Reddit

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Wedding events have entertainment for all ages, and if a babysitter is included, everyone can join in on the fun

Image credits: user15285612 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This bridesmaid expected the wedding babysitter to support her autistic toddler, but soon realized her son’s needs were going to be overlooked

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Despite promising experience with autism, the babysitter arrived unprepared and left the 3-year-old out of the group from the start

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The parents quietly stepped in to make their son enjoy the party, while the wedding couple remained unaware of what happened behind the scenes

Image credits: Yulia Raneva / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: matadero5

Taking care of kids with autism is a huge responsibility that requires special care, and this mom lost it when the hired babysitter couldn’t handle her 3YO son during the wedding

The narrator and her family were attending a wedding where the couple decided to hire a babysitting service to keep several children entertained at the party. Amongst them was the Original poster’s (OP) 3-year-old son, a little boy with Level 1 autism spectrum disorder (ASD) whom both the bride and groom knew and wanted to make sure he would feel included.

The child’s mother helped in writing the email, since she didn’t have any crazy requirements for her son. The babysitting company assured that the sitter they would send had experience working with autistic kids. Those promises gave the parents peace of mind, allowing them to believe their son would be able to enjoy the celebration alongside the other children.

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Things took an unexpected turn once the babysitter arrived and the activities she brought seemed for much older kids. Then, the sitter sat with her back toward the autistic toddler, focused entirely on the older children. The parents reminded her about their son’s needs during a short break, but then she returned to excluding the 3YO.

Realizing their son was not going to be included, the parents left the kid’s area and spent the rest of the reception playing with the kid themselves. Other guests helped, and the little boy ended up having a good time. The bride and groom, however, never noticed what had happened, busy with their own issues and family drama.

She chose not to tell her friends about what happened because she didn’t want to add another disappointment to a wedding day that was already filled with problems. What continued to bother her most is that the childcare vendor went on receiving positive reviews, while, in her view, they had failed to deliver what they promised.

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Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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There are many aspects of the situation that could’ve gone better with proper handling. To begin with, experts on childcare suggest that the first step needs to come from parents, who need to prepare their kids for social gatherings. The key to helping a little one navigate these parties is through proper preparation.

The second step is, of course, experience. This article explains that “babysitting a child with autism requires patience and an understanding of the kid’s needs”. Only a professional that’s ready for the job can handle a situation with the required subtlety. The more a babysitter gets familiar with ASD and the child with this condition, the better.

Last step is the bond between the sitter and the kid. The previous steps we can assume went ok, but in the OP’s story, this last one was clearly missing. Experts state that “It helps if your child is familiar with the sitter”. Bonding with autistic kids in advance and spending time together could help in preparing accordingly for a social gathering such as a wedding.

Not all netizens approved of the narrator’s choices and actions, and the OP had to explain herself many times. If you can share in the comments any valuable experience that relates to this issue, it will surely be highly appreciated by other readers!

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The community didn’t share the same view as the OP though, and was quick to judge and question her decisions

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