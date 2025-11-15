That’s why today, we’ve rounded up some intriguing answers to questions like, “What’s the craziest family drama you’ve experienced?”, so you know you’re not alone in dealing with family chaos. These stories will make you laugh, gasp, and maybe even feel a little better about your own family’s quirks. Keep reading, things are about to get dramatic!

Many of us love watching telenovelas packed with twists, drama, and wild family secrets, they’re entertaining when it’s all on screen. The betrayals, shocking reveals, and dramatic confrontations make for great TV. But when that level of drama spills into real life, especially within your own family, it can get pretty overwhelming and emotionally draining. Suddenly, you’re not just watching the drama, you’re living it.

#1 My super religious gay relatives that preached you’d go to hell just found out their church is now anti gay.



Apparently laughing at volume ten and saying see you in hell was the wrong reaction when they announced changing religions.

#2 Well, my dad married my mom's sister. Pretty much nobody is happy about it. And when I lived with them two winters ago, my "aunt-stepmom" kicked me out because I went with my mom to Kentucky for Thanksgiving and she thought I did some ritual summoning demons. She's insane.

#3 I bought a house last year, and at the same time, both bf and parents are losing their homes for different reasons. Both parties want certain places of my house..

Every family has its fair share of chaos: those moments when someone forgets to call, someone else brings up the past, and suddenly a small comment turns into a full-blown debate. Sometimes it’s about who mom loves more, other times it’s about who got the bigger slice of cake twenty years ago. Most of the time, these things pass, a few laughs, a few eye rolls, and everyone moves on. But sometimes, those old tensions simmer quietly under the surface. Family drama, no matter how small, has a way of sticking around and shaping how we connect with one another. Parental favoritism is one reason that can cause a lot of family chaos, often leaving children feeling overlooked or unfairly treated. Research suggests that even from a young age, children notice when a parent seems warmer, more affectionate, or simply “nicer” to one sibling over another. That perception alone can shape a child’s self-esteem in quiet but lasting ways. Studies have linked such unequal treatment to anxiety, low confidence, and even riskier behavior later in life. It’s not always about what’s said, sometimes it’s about tone, attention, or just who gets the last hug before bed. And while many families laugh it off as “that’s just how Dad is,” the truth is that those tiny patterns can linger longer than anyone realizes. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My stepdad had a heart attack, which was caused by a combination of his genetics, diet, and lifelong stress. My mom was able to call 911 and perform CPR almost immediately; the doctors said if she had waited a minute longer he would have been gone. After a full recovery, he now blames my mom for his heart attack.

#5 My uncle married a golddigger, had a kid with her, then the golddigger brought over her golddigging parents to the US along her kids from a previous marriage.



The golddigging MIL was caught on camera telling the golddigging wife to get as much money from my uncle as she can. Now my Uncle wants a divorce but the golddigging wife wants a large sum as part of the divorce settlement, something about how she wants the house they live in, which my uncle bought, years before they met. Idk how divorce settlements work.



Now instead they're trying to work it out, but idk how you work the fact that the woman you're with doesn't love you but loves your money....we never really liked her anyway. We all refuse to acknowledge her as aunt unless forced to by the other aunts and uncles.

#6 Grandparents don't approve of my dad's new girlfriend as she's "too black". They "accepted" my black mom because she's lighter, is extremely educated, and has relaxed hair, where as the new girlfriend is darker and has dreads... Anyways racist story short, I told them if they don't knock this off, their funerals are going to be even more lonely. I did not receive a birthday card this year lol.

Of course, not every case of favoritism is harmless. In one small Canadian study, researchers spoke to eight homeless teenagers, and seven of them shared a heartbreaking similarity. They said their parents had always favored a sibling, while they themselves were labeled “the problem child.” Over time, that sense of being unwanted pushed them further away from home until the ties broke completely. It’s a heavy reminder that emotional neglect doesn’t always come from cruelty; sometimes it comes from comparison. Feeling unseen or unloved can quietly reshape a person’s entire sense of belonging, and that’s something no one truly outgrows. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 We used to have a running joke in my family that my sister belongs to the cable guy because she has blonde hair and nobody else in the family does. The joke started because one time when I was little, our tv stopped working and I suggested my dad should just call the cable guy to fix it. He explains that the cable guy doesn't need to physically come to the house every time, and I said something like "well he comes over when you're at work!"



For years we all just assumed that I was remembering one instance where the cable guy came over and my toddler brain ran with it. The joke lived on for years. My sister belongs to the cable guy because he comes over when dad isn't home.



Then, 15 years or so later, my parents marriage comes crashing down because we find out my mom has been cheating on my dad like... the whole time. Which then begs the question: DOES my sister belong to the cable guy? Because that just became a nonzero possibility. Why WOULD a 4 year old say that the cable guy comes over when dad isn't home? Was I really just remembering one instance where it happened or did my mom actually have friends over and that's just the excuse I was given?



My dad and I had the discussion and came to the conclusion that it really doesn't matter. He's raised her every day of her life, she's his kid no matter what, so he opted not to stress her out by asking for a paternity test.



And that's the story of why I can't ever get my sister one of those DNA test kits as a gift even though I desperately want to because doing that might open a door I can never close.

#8 My brother dated a woman for almost ten years. She was beautiful, smart and funny. Turned out she was also a pathological liar. The whole time she was in medical school and residency she was actually not. She had flunked out after the first year. She got a fake diploma, stethoscope, recommended treatments and [medicine] to everyone. Her parents knew and her fellow med students knew, but no one wanted to be the one to tell my brother. Turns out that she was concurrently seeing a very wealthy, older property developer. She ended up marrying him and having six kids.

#9 Dad's cousin got hospitalized and when they asked for his wife so she could sign a consent form four women showed up at the hospital all claiming to be his wife. a brawl ensued and all four ended up in the ER along with him, where they continued yelling at him and at each other for his unfaithfulness and the nurses had to sedate them to keep them quiet.

Few things can shake up a family quite like money. Whether it’s unpaid child support, a lingering loan, or someone “forgetting” to pay back that vacation fund, financial disputes have a way of turning love into litigation. It often starts small, a disagreement about who owes what, but quickly snowballs into something personal. Suddenly, it’s not just about dollars, it’s about trust, fairness, and pride. Money is emotional, it carries stories of sacrifice, responsibility, and power, which is why even small financial tensions can feel so deeply personal. And when things escalate to court, those ripples can stretch across generations.

#10 Here ya go. I take care of my dad now. He's had brain surgery twice followed by a stroke. Today, I cooked for hours.. Homemade spinach pasta with a sausage and portobello mushroom cream sauce for me and bbq ribs for him.

I had my 1/2 full plate on the table but got up to get his (empty) plate. As I was rinsing his plate off, I looked back at the table. My dad was putting dog food on my meal. He's changed so much since the stroke but this hurt.

#11 My 18th birthday was god awful. No one remembered and I didn’t get a thing. I keep bringing up but they just change the conversation. I keep asking for things using that as leverage and nothing happens. I add on that they’ve forgotten every year for the past 5 years. Nothing. I cat up. They get mad. I wish I could move out.

#12 My former uncle left my aunt for their African sponsor child (sponsored her through school and university and brought her out to visit).She referred to them as ‘mum and dad’… he moved to the other side of the country to avoid scandal (high ranking at a major hospital). He’s now married to her and they have at least one child.

Then there’s the drama that follows inheritances, the moment wills are read and everyone suddenly becomes an expert in “what Grandma would’ve wanted.” Loans between relatives can be just as tricky; one person sees it as a gift, the other calls it a “short-term loan,” and soon no one’s talking. And let’s not even get started on family businesses. Who takes over, who gets a say, who “actually works the hardest”, these arguments can rival full-blown corporate boardroom feuds. The irony? These fights usually start with love, a desire to build something together, and end with everyone wondering how it all went sideways.

#13 Aunt's husband was keeping 2 mistresses on the side and had a baby on the way with one of them, aunt left and became director of her company, the [jerk] was left with mouth cancer, mistresses left, his family wanted my aunt to come back to him and was ready to transfer all of their property in her name. Surprise surprise, the property was in the mistress's name who left.

#14 My dad abandoned his 5 kids and sick wife (my mum) and ran off with my aunt (mum's sister) to another country and married her.

#15 Well… my underage cousin (17M) shows up with his new gf (45F) on Christmas eve, blackmailing everyone that he won’t come without her. Later we find out he dropped out of school, she was the mother of his classmate, there was a judge order on her at the time to stay away from him, and a year later they announce she is pregnant. Quite a story most of us didn’t know how to process….

Families love a good debate, until it turns into a full-blown argument over politics, religion, or what counts as “real news.” Differing values can turn Sunday dinners into verbal dodgeball, with everyone trying to change the subject before it gets too heated. One person’s “healthy discussion” is another’s “holiday ruiner.” It’s especially tricky when these differences cut across generations: parents, grandparents, and kids all viewing the world through completely different lenses. Sometimes, it’s not about who’s right, but about who can listen without rolling their eyes. Because at the end of the day, it’s possible to love someone deeply while also thinking their take on climate change (or pineapple on pizza) is totally wrong. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Two 50+ year old sisters fighting over an inheritance. One, who claims to not want the money, is threatening the other. The other sister is indeed a money grubber, but the deceased parent left her all the money. The phone calls, texts, threats, etc., are high redneck drama and dysfunctional to point of crazy. It is so disturbing that I am not even communicating with them.

#17 At a family reunion, my uncle decided it was the perfect time to announce that he had secretly married his girlfriend of five years—someone most of the family didn’t even know existed! While everyone was still processing this surprise, my aunt blurted out that she had just filed for divorce, completely overshadowing his moment. The room fell silent as everyone exchanged awkward glances, trying to figure out whether to congratulate or console them. To top it off, my grandma dramatically declared she was "done with all of us" and left the table, leaving everyone stunned and speechless.

#18 Well, that would be dad leaving mum for another woman. Then mum marrying that woman's ex husband. At which point my mother and my new stepsister have the same first and last surname. So my brother falls in love with his new stepsister and moves in with her. After which I moved interstate.



Edit. Also at my nana's funeral, pa's mistress and their 4 kids turned up. Then my cousin, who had been brought up by nana after her father buggered off when she was one, threw herself on top of nana's coffin. At which point she also announced she was pregnant to her father who had returned after 15 years. He then promptly got her 15yo best friend pregnant and hung himself in jail. Couldn't make this up.

Ah, family secrets: the unspoken stories that could rival any drama series. Every family seems to have at least one: the mysterious uncle no one talks about, the surprise inheritance, or the truth about what really happened that summer of ’98. These secrets can bubble beneath the surface for years before exploding at the worst possible moment, usually during a family reunion. The thing about secrets is that they’re often kept to “protect” someone, but they almost always do the opposite. When they finally come out, they can bring both pain and relief, reshaping how people see each other.

#19 My mom just tested positive for Coronavirus. She’s in her mid 60s. She’s the rock of the family and we’re all very scared.

#20 Not anything major right now just minor and somewhat old news.



- Aunt is engaged to a criminal. Family is pissed.



- Other Aunt banned her son from her house over her dog (long story) and so the family is protesting by not coming to any events my aunt is hosting until he’s no longer banned.



Edit: no one really has been to any of her events she has thrown for 2 years now ever since she banned him. The last time I have been to one after his banning there was not that many people there. It was a very quiet Memorial Day. Some of my family in other states are very upset about the whole thing and saying they won’t come back until he can come back to her house.

#21 My mom is mad at her mom because she threw out my moms old strawberry shortcake toys from the 70s and apparently they are worth a few hundred dollars now.

Generational gaps can feel like different planets sharing the same last name. Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z — everyone’s got their way of seeing the world, and sometimes it’s like they’re speaking entirely different languages. Add in generational trauma, the emotional patterns that quietly pass from parent to child, and things can get complicated. One generation might believe in “tough love,” while the next one swears by therapy and boundaries. But here’s the fun part: despite all the eye rolls and miscommunications, these differences can also be a source of learning. Families evolve, after all. What used to be taboo can now be openly discussed, and that’s progress wrapped in a little chaos.

#22 Since growing up and developing my own thoughts and opinions my dads been losing his mind because he can’t control the narrative in our house anymore. It’s so funny to me because he raised me to be strong, and fight for what I believe in, but now that I believe in different things than he does I’m “out of control”.

#23 Constant dysfunction and disagreements. It's not funny, it's heart wrenching and depressing. I don't think some people realize the extent that it damages people.

#24 My sister's been dating a dude who checks on her phone, gets mad if she goes out with her friends, is generally toxic, etc... Every few weeks she comes home crying to my mom that she left him and it's over.



And then not two days later, she goes back with the dude. It's happened 5 times already and she's become more and more manipulative, trying to get my parent's money to support the dude financially and get out of the house.

Jealousy and rivalry between siblings, cousins, or even in-laws can quietly simmer and then explode into full-blown family drama. Whether it’s over achievements, attention, or possessions, these feelings can fester for years. Even small competitions, like who gets recognition at a family gathering, can snowball into long-term grudges. Understanding and communication can help, but sometimes envy just sneaks in, making holidays and reunions a little more stressful than they need to be.

#25 Parents constantly argue, mother has anger issues and my dad can be an idiot. She frequently blows up at him. Meanwhile I lack the finances to be able to move out long term, can't get a job because of disabilities, lack of qualifications and small town with limited prospects. Slowly turning to alcoholism to cope.

#26 I live with my in laws currently since my husband just got out of the military and they told us yesterday we were being kicked out right after I got laid off from my job due to corona. Love them!!!!!

#27 Well, my niece got herself a girlfriend and mom is low key worried about dad disapproving about this.



He's not disapproving, at the very worst he's just worried he might say something weird/offensive around them if they visit because his humor is unfortunately on the level of a middle school child.

And there’s nothing like a holiday gathering to bring out every clashing personality in the family. The loud uncle, the passive-aggressive aunt, the sibling who always “forgets” to bring what they promised, it’s a recipe for drama with a side of gravy. Add in stress, travel, and the unspoken competition over who makes the best pie, and sparks are almost guaranteed. But as messy as it gets, these chaotic moments are also weirdly comforting. They remind us that family isn’t perfect, it’s just a collection of people who keep showing up for each other, year after year, casserole and all. These are just a few reasons family dynamics can get messy. From favoritism to jealousy, legal disputes to clashing personalities, it’s no wonder chaos occasionally reigns. These posts capture how no family is immune to family drama. Did any of these posts surprise you? Or perhaps you recognized a little too much of your own family in them? Every family has its quirks, and sometimes, that’s part of the charm, and the chaos.

#28 Parents fighting over a affair. Cousin ran off and married. Uncle had an affair. Cousin had 4 kids reach out internationally (previous unknown). Yet another cousin had an affair and ran off. Christmas will be fun!

#29 So, all my life my mom would talk about what a horrible baby I was. And she would talk about how much better of a baby my older sister was. (dont worry, not a trauma dump - this is funny i promise)



So one summer we go to the big family reunion. All the most distant relatives present etc. Everyone eats and then the kids all go to play, and being non sporty i just kind kept sitting around with the adults. my older sister didn't come because she had just gotten married and was off on honeymoon.



Anyways. Mom launches in on me, talking about how bad a baby I was, and everyone's just kinda letting her wind herself up about it because that's how she be, and she says how my older sister was such a good baby, and my aunt (drinking heavily) blurts out "how the [hell] would you know?"



It turned into a whole fight, and eventually someone took me aside and explained that my mom lost custody of my older sister when she was a newborn and didn't get it back until she was 4 or 5.

#30 My grandmother was a serial arsonist. We're almost certain she burned down several of her own businesses for insurance, but we could never prove it, and she got away with it.



That's always been an awkward thing, but I just remembered the other day about one of the fires that happened when I was a kid.



She called us to her home for some trivial reason at short notice, then she pointed out a fire in the distance and screamed, "That looks like my store!" and was running around calling the fire department dramatically freaking out.



It was her store and I forgot about it in the aftermath but in remembering I realised that she used us as a alibi!

#31 One night at Christmas dinner a few years after grandma passed, Grampa regaled the ENTIRE family at the table (in great and x rated detail) about his honeymoon with grandma.



The horrified looks that passed from person to person is something you usually only see in movies.

#32 My uncle (mother's brother) was with his wife for 40 years, married for 38 years and they have 2 grown children. After his fil [passed], and they received the inheritance of a few million, his wife looked out of the window when she heard a car. She then saw my uncle making out with a woman in the car.



She confronted him and found out he had been cheating on her since they got together, but waited with divorce until they got the inheritance.



He then left her for the woman he had an affair with, until she got cancer. He then up and left her as well.

#33 The reveal that my uncle was actually my cousin and it was an open secret that everyone knew but him.

#34 My mother kidnapped me for several months when I was in kindergarten.



I'm not sure how she did it but she managed to take us to Taiwan (her homeland) without getting my father to sign any documents or anything.

#35 Let's see. My grandfather cheated on my grandmother with his current wife. He marries another person and cheats on her with his current wife. Then he marries his current wife. Now his current wife's cheating on him.



My grandmother is also racist against hispanics. So naturally my uncle (who has driven cars into houses while drunk) has married two hispanic women. Now, my grandma doesn't speak to my uncle but is best friends with both his hispanic wife and ex-wife. My uncle's daughter (who has also driven cars into houses while drunk except my uncle then buys her brand new convertibles) now has a child and doesn't know who the father is.



My other grandmother was bi-polar and hated my mother. Her sister had a son who [took his own life]. She hates my dad one minute and loves him the next. My dad also has been job hopping for roughly 10 years because all of his employers have been "out to get him." Then he blames my mother for his failures because she is a filthy rich teacher that likes to undermine him and watch people suffer.



So no specific incidents, but I'm pretty sure my family can start its own soap opera.

#36 Ok.



I'm not inviting my parents to my wedding.



Basically, they were divorced some years ago, both parents were deep into [illegal substances] and my father was extremely [mistreating] my mother... I even remember him loading a bullet into a gun, spinning the barrel, and then pointing at my mother and pulling the trigger. Then at me. Then at himself. Then he said "I guess we're all lucky." That was a definite low point. Cut a few years forward after the divorce and he's gotten clean and my mother has too; they're both entirely different people and I can say finally that I am very proud of my parents and love them both dearly. But...



My mother has re-married, and because she still fears my father and the possibility of him going crazy, she has decided to hide that fact from him. I'm not trying to say that this is unreasonable - after living through what she lived through, I can appreciate that she doesn't want him to know. But here's the problem - either I have to invite my mother and her husband, and not invite my father... or invite my father and not invite my mother and her husband... or invite my father and my mother, but ask my mother not to bring her husband. Or I could invite them all and have them make a scene at my wedding.



So, I've decided not to invite my family since they are apparently incapable of being in a single room all together.

#37 I have a cousin who is a year younger than me. She used to be such a quiet, shy girl, but when my uncle (her dad) packed up his family and moved to Mississippi, things got a bit out of hand. When she was 16, she got pregnant by a guy who claimed to be 17 (he was, in fact, 23). She kept the baby, but my aunt and uncle raised him more than my cousin did. A year and a half later, she got pregnant again, by a different guy (the previous guy buggered off once my uncle found out he was a lot older than he had claimed). Again, she kept the baby, and it seemed like she was actually going to own up to the fact that she was 18 and had two kids. She moved in with the guy (who lived in his parents trailer), and things settled down for a while.



It wasn't long before she tired of having to deal with kids, so she decided to give the youngest kid up for adoption. My uncle's sister had been trying with her husband to have a kid for a long time, and she jumped at the chance to adopt. Things just got weird from there. Not only was the adoption process long and complicated, but for a while, it looked as if my cousin's boyfriend and parents were going to cause trouble. They backed off, but my cousin, who had recently totaled her car, told my aunt (the one adopting) that the only way she was going to give up her child was if my aunt bought her a new car. That was a slap in the face to just about everyone in my family. She eventually relented and the adoption went through without any further problems.



So, her older kid is being raised by his grandparents, while the younger kid holds the dubious distinction of being both child and first cousin of my cousin. Every time I think about the whole situation, my head hurts.

#38 My mother is very secretive about her health and we are worried that something serious is happening and she wont tell us.



It started many years ago when she was having severe pains in her abdomen. She saw a specialist and he recommended a hysterectomy. 3 surgeries over 2 years, the pain didn't go away and she lost her very physical high paying job because she couldn't hack it anymore. She just learned to live with it, even though some days were so bad she would be out of breath with pain.



Skip forward to 2019 and NSW Health contact her. Turns out the surgeon who she was seeing is facing criminal charges for horrific crimes against dozens of women Judging by their review of her history, she likely didn't need a hysterectomy and furthermore, he removed the ovaries which stopped being common practice back in the 90's (so they said) because they provide hormonal protection against a bunch of cancers. The 3 surgeries, which he told her were part of the process, were actually because: 1. he perforated her uterus and there was so much blood he couldn't do the operation, 2. The illegal operation, and 3. another operation to fix the multi-herniated incision from the surgery.



She's part of a slow moving class action for the affront on her health from that surgeon, while also having lots of invasive testing done to try and find out what is/was actually wrong in the first place.



She just wont talk about it with us. It scares me. I hope that man suffers.

#39 Boyfriend's mom is moving across the country, which [is frustrating] for us. But we are hopefully following her next year. (Was going to be in a few months, but stuff happens and we have bills to pay off now.)



My mom seems to be in denial, as she has been my whole life (but especially now that I have a diagnosis) that I am sick. With a genetic condition. That she also probably has.



My mom also wants me to lie to a judge about her parenting skills vs my sister's grandparents' parenting skills (which I know nothing about other than that my mom didn't even buy ramen for me and my brother, and her grandparents regularly travel the world. So I'm 100% not on my mom's side. For a lot of reasons she should know better than anyone.)



My foster sister just divorced my ex, which is good.



My other foster sister is still trying to imitate my health problems.



My foster mom is sharing ridiculous "cures" for coronavirus that severely misunderstand how viruses work. And is a nurse.



And I still haven't talked to my foster dad's family ever since they got mad at me for being upset every time I had to hear about the cousin's baby who was due the same day my son was supposed to be due before he was born way early and died.

#40 My moms dating that one [jerk] again.

#41 My parents got a divorce because my step-dad is [jerk]. He cheated on her, took all their joint savings and verbally [mistreated] her for years. He did all of this while being a champion for ending violence against woman in our community. I called him out for it and cut ties but he did not take it well. He is a huge hypocrite and lost my respect. I will forever stand with my mom but man did I really stir the pot in my family.

#42 My cat is plotting to [hurt] me. Again.

#43 My grandparents are very old-fashioned. Like, none of their daughters have middle names old-fashioned. They go the traditional route on almost everything, and that included making their oldest child the executor of their will. The problem with this is that their oldest child, who I'll call Kenneth, is living at home with them. Kenneth is divorced, jobless, and has a pretty bad relationship with his several children. He doesn't have particularly strong morals, either. He's not a criminal or anything, he just bad at being a good person. Anyway, because he still lives with his parents and is jobless, this gives him incentive to not follow through on my grandparent's will once they are gone. As long as he doesn't enact their will, he still has a free place to live. It's causing a lot of stress among my mother and her siblings, and these are not particularly confrontational people. My grandparents are considering making someone else executor of their will, and I hope they do; I have a couple aunts and uncles who would respect my grandparent's wishes to the letter.

#44 Dad is an alcoholic diabetic in a quarantine zone and he's likely going to lose a toe/foot because he's been drinking too much under quarantine.

#45 My dad is sick and angry about it. He 'forgets' to cover his mouth when coughing and gets angry when I remind him. He has already coughed all over me(eww). He goes out everyday even though he was told to self-quarantine by the doctor and probably coughs on other people.







He also throws fits when I remind him to close food containers and bangs things around in the kitchen. (He doesn't care if something is stale so he believes he shouldn't have to close things which is so rude considering no one else wants stale stuff and like bugs get in. Eww)





He also digs expired food out of the trash because he thinks it's fine so I have to mold check and check expiration dates on everything. Then if I find something bad I have to hide it under other things in the trash and hide that I threw it out from him. Yeah I get it some things last longer but I really hate eating bad tasting, expired, moldy or stale food and have eaten way too much nasty stuff before I was old enough to read expiration labels and remember to mold check EVERYTHING.





He blasts music and TV shows so loudly I physically can't stand to be in the same part of the house as him because it hurts. Which is really going to suck when classes start up again for me. My mom teaches online and he interrupts her while she's teaching so I doubt he'll respect me being in class. There really isn't a quiet part of the house because my mom lectures upstairs (and my room is next to her office) and my dad blasts stuff downstairs.







Basically it's just a matter of time till he threatens physical violence on me again (illegal since I'm an adult so I can prevent him from going through with it by pulling my phone out to record him) kick me out again (illegal due to tenant laws in my state about eviction without proper written notice ahead of time) and of course threatening to call the police (to tell them how I'm a terrible daughter so they throw me in jail?? Idk he's not very bright and doesn't think his threats through).







I'm used to it at this point since it's been happening for years but it's still very distressing every time it happens. And I get nightmares about not having my phone to protect me. Plus like it was totally legal to hit me before I hit 18.





Someday I'll be able to escape. Sadly it's gonna be that much longer since my campus job isn't available right now...

#46 My uncle got arrested at the family Christmas. This is crystallized in my memory, because the curious person I’ve been all my life noticed the policeman enter, and snuck away to see why he was there. I was 6. I found a policeman carrying 4 stuffed animals in the kitchen, and got to pick the one I wanted. There was a whole kerfuffle but what remember was the policeman, him talking gently to me, giving me a teddy bear, and the adults freaking out a bit.

#47 Circa 2011, con texted needed. Grandma's sadly passed due to medical malpractice. We are MX so you have 9 days of mourning, then a month after same, a year after you have to do a mourning with prays. After, it's up to the family if you continue mourning every year + día de los muertos or just día de los muertos. One of her eldest son's "Joe" has always had his official wife plus his mistress. A month after Grandma's passing we had the month event. He arrived with the official wife with their adult kids+ current mistress he lived with & their kids+ past mistress with their 2 grown kids. They all came to give their respects to Grandma. Official wife was tired and wanted to go home after the prayers & food. Other 2 didn't want to pay for taxi or were tired as well. He said okay let's go, didn't even say by to my Mom who coordinate everything like always. I just saw how everyone got up & loaded up to the pick up truck. He revved up then took off. My Mom then came out asking for uncle Joe. I just deadpanned " He just went to distribute wives". Everybody left busted out laughing but She got mad & scolded me for saying that. I asked well what else could I have said because that's what he took off to do. Now it's a family joke.

#48 My crazy aunt fully and completely believes that she invented S'mores.

#49 When I was 11 my family totally blew up. My Aunt's family and my family had been super close forever. We would see each other at least twice a month. That year my Uncle passed away and their family was offered a week at a friend's timeshare. My Aunt didn't want to go alone so both families piled into the station wagon and made the drive to Colorado. I don't really know what happened, but something did and we ended up not speaking for nine years.



My father and mother were divorced seven years ago. My father asked for the divorce but then decided he wanted to stay in the house. My mother said [nonsense] and filed. My dad went crazy. He used to slip newspaper articles under my mom's door that were about the man she was seeing. To this day I believe he bugged the phone. He used to stand outside my bedroom at night and beg me to live with him (meanwhile he hadn't really wanted to have anything to do with me before the divorce). After everything was final he got remarried and told me by sending me an insurance card with his new wife's name on it. That was after he had started speaking to me again (my first semester of college when I called he told me he didn't want to talk to me for at least six months).

#50 My nearing 50 year old aunt has serious grandiose delusions. She thinks shes rich, important, athletic, intelligent, and an author. It's getting hard to go to family dinners. The worst time was during christmas, she challenged my brother to a plank contest (its like keeping yourself still at the top of a pushup but balancing your body on your elbows and forearms). She lost and threw up on her pants, and had to change into my 16 year old cousins miniskirt that she changed out of, then proudly displays it in front of everyone while saying she looks better than my cousin in it (she was serious).



She also wrote a 200 page novel on how skinny she is, not lying, the entire books is about how its hard to sell her clothes at garage sales, and going to the beach and (she thinks) everyone stares at her because no ones ever seen a skinny woman before. No one would publish it so she published it out of her own pocket. And the following thanksgiving wrote in her "I am thankful for..." book: "that my book was published!!"



She always taunts my mom with her new jewelery, makes up ridiculous stories of their childhood, and thinks shes the reason my older brother graduated highschool.

#51 One of the first thanksgivings I had with my in-laws, my husband's aunt and cousin got into a fight at the dinner table because the cousin had spent the money the aunt deposited in a checking account to pay bills on an abortion instead, then paid the bills anyway and bounced a bunch of checks.



Let me tell you, it was eye-opening. Drama in my family is someone drops a class in college.

#52 Cousin is a chill nerdy type who likes shopping and partying. Her father (my uncle) has some health issues he isn't telling us about, but which could be serious, and pressed her to get married while he's still around to pay for it.



She doesn't have much life experience and believes whatever the media tells her women should do. She is a cute popular girl so she had people lining up for her. Turned down some nice people who had superficial issues. Got pretty serious with a weirdo who I didn't like. Then she called it off when it turned out he had career plans that conflicted with hers. Yeah they made it all the way to the engagement without discussing this.



Now she's engaged to someone who is this really bossy dude who tries really hard to be cool, and his family is weirdly misogynistic (and likely he is too). She's changed her whole personality for him.... She's very career focused and he's trying to get her to quit her high powered career (which tbh she's been wanting to do, but not really).



Fun part: their wedding is in May. They don't know if he'll even be able to make it (he's in a country that is somewhat badly affected) or if they might even be allowed to have the wedding by then. So they haven't even printed out the invites.



Her parents are secretly hoping this cancels the wedding. They don't really like the guy or his family. I too am hoping that happens and she actually grows up and figures her life out.

#53 My mom would say anything for shock value so my siblings and I never knew when to take her seriously. She said a few times that she believed her mom (my maternal grandmother) had an affair with her God Father. Just for context, my mom’s god father is a close member of the family. My siblings and I have spent more time with him than all our other grand parents combined.



Anyway, one day my mom’s God father was talking about his conquests while over sears in the air force and he nonchalantly just says “ofcourse and then there was [Loraine]” and we all were a bit stunned.