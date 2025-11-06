Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Couple Plans To Move To The City For DIL’s Job, MIL Accuses Her Of Stealing Her Son
Worried woman in blue sweater sitting on a couch, reflecting on couple plans to move to the city for DIL's job conflict.
Family, Relationships

Couple Plans To Move To The City For DIL’s Job, MIL Accuses Her Of Stealing Her Son

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real: mothers-in-law get a bad rap, but sometimes they really do deserve it. Whether they’re being overbearing, stomping all over your boundaries, or not-so-subtly hinting that their child could have done better, they can be a bit… extra.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her mother-in-law accused her of “destroying” her relationship with her son and grandkid because she and her husband want to move cities for better jobs. Now the old woman is begging them to stay.    

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Mothers-in-law don’t have the best reputation, and the endless punchlines about them prove it

    Young child reading a book while mother relaxes on bed, illustrating family dynamics in a couple's move for DIL job.

    Young child reading a book while mother relaxes on bed, illustrating family dynamics in a couple's move for DIL job.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One woman, stuck living 4 hours outside Stockholm with a boring job, was thrilled when her husband suggested moving back to the city

    Couple plans to move to the city for daughter-in-law's job while mother-in-law accuses her of stealing her son.

    Couple plans to move to the city for daughter-in-law's job while mother-in-law accuses her of stealing her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a story about a couple planning to move to the city for DIL's job amid MIL accusing her of stealing her son.

    Text excerpt from a story about a couple planning to move to the city for DIL's job amid MIL accusing her of stealing her son.

    Text discussing a couple planning to move to the city for DIL's job, while MIL accuses her of stealing her son.

    Text discussing a couple planning to move to the city for DIL's job, while MIL accuses her of stealing her son.

    Text on a white background stating I was also bored out of my mind at my job and wanted something more challenging.

    Text on a white background stating I was also bored out of my mind at my job and wanted something more challenging.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a person excited about a job offer in their specialization with double the current pay in Stockholm city.

    Text showing a person excited about a job offer in their specialization with double the current pay in Stockholm city.

    Text snippet about couple planning to move to the city for daughter-in-law’s job amid mother-in-law’s accusations.

    Text snippet about couple planning to move to the city for daughter-in-law’s job amid mother-in-law’s accusations.

    Young woman yawning at a wooden desk, appearing tired and stressed about plans to move for DIL’s job conflict.

    Young woman yawning at a wooden desk, appearing tired and stressed about plans to move for DIL’s job conflict.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Things got even more exciting when she got offered a great job in Stockholm that pays twice her usual salary

    Upset mother-in-law accuses daughter-in-law of stealing son as couple plans to move to the city for her job.

    Upset mother-in-law accuses daughter-in-law of stealing son as couple plans to move to the city for her job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a father-in-law’s busy plumbing business and mother-in-law’s concerns about her son in a family conflict.

    Text describing a father-in-law’s busy plumbing business and mother-in-law’s concerns about her son in a family conflict.

    Text displaying a family conflict where MIL accuses daughter-in-law of stealing her son amid plans to move to the city.

    Text displaying a family conflict where MIL accuses daughter-in-law of stealing her son amid plans to move to the city.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post with a family discussion about a couple planning to move for daughter's job amid tension with mother-in-law accusing her of stealing son.

    Text post with a family discussion about a couple planning to move for daughter's job amid tension with mother-in-law accusing her of stealing son.

    Couple discussing plans to move to the city for daughter-in-law’s job amid accusations from mother-in-law.

    Couple discussing plans to move to the city for daughter-in-law’s job amid accusations from mother-in-law.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple plans to move to the city for daughter-in-law’s job as mother-in-law accuses her of stealing her son.

    ICouple plans to move to the city for daughter-in-law’s job as mother-in-law accuses her of stealing her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Older woman wearing glasses and a blue sweater looking thoughtful and concerned while sitting indoors at home.

    Older woman wearing glasses and a blue sweater looking thoughtful and concerned while sitting indoors at home.

    Image credits: faststocklv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The couple planned to move back to her family home but, when they told her husband’s mom about it, she ranted that the move would ruin her relationship with her son and grandkid

    Couple plans to move to the city for DIL's job while MIL accuses daughter-in-law of stealing her son.

    Couple plans to move to the city for DIL's job while MIL accuses daughter-in-law of stealing her son.

    Couple plans to move to the city for DIL’s job amid MIL accusing her of stealing her son and family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple plans to move to the city for DIL’s job amid MIL accusing her of stealing her son and family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    MIL accuses daughter-in-law of stealing son as couple plans to move to city for DIL’s new job opportunity.

    MIL accuses daughter-in-law of stealing son as couple plans to move to city for DIL’s new job opportunity.

    Couple plans move to city for DIL's job as MIL accuses daughter-in-law of stealing her son in family dispute.

    Couple plans move to city for DIL's job as MIL accuses daughter-in-law of stealing her son in family dispute.

    Couple plans to move to the city for DIL's job while MIL accuses her of stealing her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple plans to move to the city for DIL's job while MIL accuses her of stealing her son.

    Text message discussing constant need to ask husband's opinion, highlighting tension in couple planning city move for DIL's job.

    Text message discussing constant need to ask husband's opinion, highlighting tension in couple planning city move for DIL's job.

    Image credits: ItsTimeToFly

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the elderly woman literally begged them to stay, tears and all, the woman turned to an online community to share her frustration

    When the original poster (OP) landed a dream job in Stockholm (double the salary and right in her field) she and her husband were thrilled. They’d been living four hours away in a small town with no opportunities, and the plan was simple: move into OP’s old (but empty) family home, start fresh, and give their daughter a better future.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There was, however, one massive roadblock. Her mother-in-law. She’s 61, fiercely attached to her son, and has grown dependent on him for emotional support. We’re not talking normal communication, more like calling him daily for tiny decisions, from picking an IKEA side table to choosing the right time slot for a dentist appointment.

    When the couple shared their moving plans, she completely unraveled. She cried, begged, and insisted OP was “destroying her relationship” with her son and granddaughter. OP’s husband tried to calm her down, but every boundary collapsed the moment tears appeared. OP started to worry. Would this emotional blackmail end up sabotaging their future?

    Even when the couple traveled abroad for a vacation, her mother-in-law called incessantly about the most arbitrary things. She refuses to problem-solve or make basic decisions on her own, and her son caves every time, afraid of upsetting her. Frustrated, OP is now left wondering if going through with the move makes her unreasonable.

    Young woman in blue sweater looking worried while sitting on a couch, reflecting on couple plans and family conflict over son.

    Young woman in blue sweater looking worried while sitting on a couch, reflecting on couple plans and family conflict over son.

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Here’s the thing: going after a better life, not just for you, but for your kids, doesn’t make you selfish, it makes you a responsible partner and parent. After all, opportunities like the one OP wants to pursue don’t come along all that often. So, how can the couple get out from underneath their problematic parent? We went looking for answers. 

    In her article for PsychCentral, Marissa Moore writes that dealing with a guilt-tripping parent can not only be exhausting, but it can also challenge your overall mental health. Some signs of a guilt-tripping parent to look out for include passive-aggressive behavior, constant reminders about your past mistakes, and disagreement with most of your decisions.

    When you’re dealing with parents who resort to guilt-tripping, it may be hard to know how to cope, but you can start with setting clear and firm boundaries, validating their feelings (without compromising yourself or your boundaries,) or, if all else fails, getting the help of a family therapist – they’ve seen this all before. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, OP’s already signed the contract and her mind (if not her husband’s, yet) seems made up. So, how can her mother-in-law cope with the inevitable change? According to NHS Talking Therapies, learning to accept what has happened and focus on adapting to new circumstances is key to dealing with life’s curveballs. Finding healthy coping mechanisms, focusing on the present, and having a routine can work wonders too.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We reckon it’s time OP’s mother-in-law learned to stand on her own two feet instead of standing in the way of her family’s dreams. Perhaps not having her son to lean on for every little thing will force her to start solving her own problems for a change.

    What do you think? Should OP put her foot down and tell her husband to stop being such a mama’s boy, or give up their shot at a new life? Share your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers urged the original poster to put her family first and blasted her mother-in-law for being so selfish

    Comment about couple planning city move for daughter-in-law’s job, mother-in-law accusing her of stealing her son.

    Comment about couple planning city move for daughter-in-law’s job, mother-in-law accusing her of stealing her son.

    Comment advising a couple to prioritize their future and ignore mother-in-law's accusations about moving for daughter-in-law's job.

    Comment advising a couple to prioritize their future and ignore mother-in-law's accusations about moving for daughter-in-law's job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about couple plans to move to the city while mother-in-law accuses daughter-in-law of stealing son.

    Comment about couple plans to move to the city while mother-in-law accuses daughter-in-law of stealing son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a mother-in-law needing to let go of her son as couple plans to move to city for DIL's job.

    Comment discussing a mother-in-law needing to let go of her son as couple plans to move to city for DIL's job.

    MIL accuses daughter-in-law of stealing son as couple plans to move to city for her job opportunity.

    MIL accuses daughter-in-law of stealing son as couple plans to move to city for her job opportunity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment about a mother-in-law accusing daughter-in-law amid couple's plans to move city for her job.

    Text comment about a mother-in-law accusing daughter-in-law amid couple's plans to move city for her job.

    Comment about couple's plans to move to the city for daughter-in-law’s job and mother-in-law accusing her of stealing son.

    Comment about couple's plans to move to the city for daughter-in-law’s job and mother-in-law accusing her of stealing son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    1

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP was more sympathetic before she went to the "if she's going to learn independence" condescending BS. MiL is being unreasonable, but she isn't a child and talking about her like this is for her own good just makes me question if the other sentiments were genuine or designed to sound good so the internet sides with her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP was more sympathetic before she went to the "if she's going to learn independence" condescending BS. MiL is being unreasonable, but she isn't a child and talking about her like this is for her own good just makes me question if the other sentiments were genuine or designed to sound good so the internet sides with her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT