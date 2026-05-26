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Everyone wants their wedding to be perfect, and they might go to extremes just to make sure that happens. This may also involve banning kids from all of their events, which can be a pain for any parents who have been invited.

This is the situation a woman found herself in after traveling far away for her sister’s wedding, just to find out that her sons weren’t invited a day before the event. Unfortunately, she later learned that the bride actually didn’t want her autistic son there but was fine with other kids attending.

More info: Reddit

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Parents with neurodivergent children often have to struggle to make sure that their kids are accepted and included by other people

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A woman named Laura was coming into the city for her sister’s wedding, which would be held at a science museum, so she was glad, as it would be a nice break for her autistic son

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Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The day before the wedding, Laura had to find last-minute babysitters for her sons because her sister had just told her that the wedding was child-free

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Image credits: ancaralost / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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On the day of the wedding, Laura and her husband were shocked to actually see many families with kids there, so they questioned the bride about it

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Image credits: DopeYeti

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Turns out, the bride didn’t want her autistic nephew to attend the events, so she purposely lied about the wedding being kid-free

The poster explained that her mother’s coworker, Laura, was coming into the city with her husband and children in order to attend her sister’s wedding. Since one of her sons was also autistic and semi-nonverbal, she was glad that the event was going to be held at a museum, so that he could step away if he felt overstimulated.

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Most parents with neurodivergent children know that they might struggle in overwhelming situations, which is why experts explain that families often need to think ahead about what kind of support they might require. Even though this may require a lot of adjustment on the part of the adults or siblings, it’s ultimately worth it to see the kid feel comfortable.

That’s probably why Laura was so glad that her son could have other activities to indulge in if he felt overwhelmed at the wedding, but unfortunately, things didn’t turn out the way she planned. Just a day before the event, her sister told her it would be a child-free event and that she needed to find sitters for her sons.

Although the wedding day is primarily the bride and groom’s big day, professionals explain that family members might feel resentful if they’re banned from bringing their kids along. The idea behind this rule might be to enforce a sense of calm and fun over the events, but it might just end up inconveniencing parents with younger children.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Luckily for Laura, the poster was willing to look after her children, so she and her husband could go to the wedding. The problem is that when they got there, everyone seemed to have brought their children, and it felt like they were the only ones who had been told not to bring their boys along.

At first, they let the bride have her big moment, but then they later questioned her about her child-free rule. That’s when she came out with the truth and said that she didn’t want her autistic nephew at the event, as he wouldn’t be an appropriate guest at the wedding.

According to autism experts, some people, even family members, might intentionally or unintentionally exclude neurodivergent people because they think it might be too tough to have them around. The problem with this is that such situations can negatively impact their mental health and make them feel lonely.

This is exactly why Laura was extremely angry with her sister and blew up at her during the wedding. Eventually, she and her husband left the event early and decided to cut contact with the bride over her insensitive tricks. Hopefully, they kept their distance from her, or else she finally made amends with them.

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Have you ever come across someone having a kid-free wedding, and what was their reason for doing so? We’d love to hear your experiences and opinions on this story.

Folks were shocked by the bride’s bigotry and felt that she could have handled the situation in many other, more sensitive ways

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