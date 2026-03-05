“Are You Gifted?”: This 24-Question Visual Reasoning Test Might Prove It
The Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test (NNAT) is a nonverbal assessment designed to measure general reasoning ability in K-12 students, helping schools identify students with strong problem-solving skills and reasoning abilities. 🧩
In the next 24 questions, you’ll be putting your visual and logical skills to the ultimate test. From pattern completion to reasoning analogy, and even spatial visualization, each question presents a visual pattern. Your task is to figure out the logic behind it and then choose the correct answer. If you take your time, observe the pattern, and answer intentionally, you’ll likely ace this quiz. 🧠
And without further ado, it’s time to see if you’d make it in the gifted and talented programs…✨
I hate those where you don't have enough information to definitively predict the correct choice, so you have to work backwards to find which one could possibly fit, and sometimes the rules they've used are so contorted and arbitrary - No 16 was perhaps the worse for this - that you could invent another rule to justify a different answer
