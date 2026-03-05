Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Are You Gifted?”: This 24-Question Visual Reasoning Test Might Prove It
Visual reasoning test puzzle with colored blocks and multiple choice answers to assess gifted reasoning skills.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Are You Gifted?”: This 24-Question Visual Reasoning Test Might Prove It

2

28

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test (NNAT) is a nonverbal assessment designed to measure general reasoning ability in K-12 students, helping schools identify students with strong problem-solving skills and reasoning abilities. 🧩

In the next 24 questions, you’ll be putting your visual and logical skills to the ultimate test. From pattern completion to reasoning analogy, and even spatial visualization, each question presents a visual pattern. Your task is to figure out the logic behind it and then choose the correct answer. If you take your time, observe the pattern, and answer intentionally, you’ll likely ace this quiz. 🧠

And without further ado, it’s time to see if you’d make it in the gifted and talented programs…✨

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    “Are You Gifted?”: This 24-Question Visual Reasoning Test Might Prove It

    Image credits: Merlin Lightpainting

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 24
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 24
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    2

    28

    2

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate those where you don't have enough information to definitively predict the correct choice, so you have to work backwards to find which one could possibly fit, and sometimes the rules they've used are so contorted and arbitrary - No 16 was perhaps the worse for this - that you could invent another rule to justify a different answer

    1
    1point
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    23/24, missed #16, but afterwards realise why.. 🤦‍♂️

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate those where you don't have enough information to definitively predict the correct choice, so you have to work backwards to find which one could possibly fit, and sometimes the rules they've used are so contorted and arbitrary - No 16 was perhaps the worse for this - that you could invent another rule to justify a different answer

    1
    1point
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    23/24, missed #16, but afterwards realise why.. 🤦‍♂️

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT