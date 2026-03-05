“Are You Gifted?”: This 24-Question Visual Reasoning Test Might Prove It

ADVERTISEMENT

The Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test (NNAT) is a nonverbal assessment designed to measure general reasoning ability in K-12 students, helping schools identify students with strong problem-solving skills and reasoning abilities. 🧩

In the next 24 questions, you’ll be putting your visual and logical skills to the ultimate test. From pattern completion to reasoning analogy, and even spatial visualization, each question presents a visual pattern. Your task is to figure out the logic behind it and then choose the correct answer. If you take your time, observe the pattern, and answer intentionally, you’ll likely ace this quiz. 🧠

And without further ado, it’s time to see if you’d make it in the gifted and talented programs…✨

