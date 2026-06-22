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Siblings fight all the time, but it can hurt terribly if parents side with one and act completely hostile toward the other. I mean, all we want is to be loved equally by them, and sudden favoritism can stay with us for a long time.

Take this family, for instance, where the daughter returned home for summer break only to find her room hijacked by her jobless brother. Much to her disappointment, her parents suddenly acted cruelly and expected her to sleep on the couch! Here’s what she did after ditching home…

More info: Reddit

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When our loving parents suddenly start acting hostile and favoring a sibling, it can obviously throw us off

Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s parents moved into a smaller house, but she had a room for herself over there, and she was planning to spend summer break in that place

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Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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However, after coming home, she was annoyed to see that all her stuff was packed into the attic, while her jobless brother had hijacked her room

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When she complained about it to her parents, they hostily brushed her off and said that she could sleep on the couch or get an air mattress for the summer

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Image credits: Ambreen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The frustrated poster stormed out to her other brother’s house and then decided to spend the summer at her grandmother’s place instead

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Image credits: nazariykarkhut / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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However, she was shocked when she spoke with her mom’s parents, as she discovered that her parents had lied to them about why she left the house

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Image credits: shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Her parents also told them that she had acted like an entitled brat and had thrown a fit because she was not getting her room, which she found very strange

Image credits: Temporary-Reality416

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Moreover, she suspected that her jobless brother lied about why he was dismissed from the military, and also felt that her parents were trying to cover it up

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In today’s tale, the 18-year-old original poster (OP) vents out her frustrations about her parents. They moved into a smaller home as only their 11-year-old daughter would be living with them, but OP still had her own room. Her dad came to pick her up from college, and she planned to stay with them for the summer. Much to her dismay, drama erupted as soon as she reached home.

She had twin elder brothers (James and Joshua) and found out that Joshua had hijacked her room while all her stuff was packed in the attic. When she confronted her parents about it, they told her to either take the couch or buy an air mattress to sleep in her father’s office. Obviously, she was shocked that they were suddenly acting hostile towards her.

Well, she stormed out and stayed with James for a while, but they ended up going to her grandma’s house later. The old lady was absolutely thrilled to have her granddaughter stay with her all summer, and the OP was delighted as well. However, when she called her mom’s parents, she was horrified to learn that her parents had lied to them, claiming she was acting entitled.

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Moreover, she discovered something suspicious about Joshua. Apparently, he was dismissed from the military for “misconduct and inability to adapt.” That’s why he even asked his grandparents for his college funds, but they refused. Her grandpa’s dad was in the military, and he knew that they didn’t dismiss people unless it was serious. She concluded that Joshua was hiding something.

Image credits: stocky01 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The OP felt that her parents were suddenly acting hostile towards her and favoring Joshua by covering up the real reason he was dismissed. Shockingly enough, research shows that parental favoritism occurs in 65% of US families. Moreover, studies indicate that this discriminatory treatment is related to lower psychological well-being in adult offspring.

Even the bond between brother and sister was getting hampered in this situation. Researchers emphasize that favoritism can spark a sibling rivalry. These troubled dynamics can result in lasting damage to sibling relationships, fostering feelings of loneliness and disconnection. Netizens were quick to point out how the OP didn’t really seem as close to Joshua as she was to James.

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Also, the couple didn’t even hesitate to dismiss their daughter’s feelings and lie about her acting entitled. Experts highlight that this “emotional invalidation is one of the most quietly destructive forces on mental health. Over time, repeated dismissal doesn’t just hurt, it rewires how you trust yourself.” No wonder the author stormed out rather than stay with her hostile parents.

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However, people online couldn’t stop speculating about exactly what Joshua had done. After all, not only was he dismissed from the military, but it also turned his parents against the OP just to cover for him. Do you also think that Joshua’s dismissal is suspicious? We would love to hear your thoughts, so please don’t hesitate to type away in the comments section!

Netizens felt that she should have been warned about the situation before she came home, and called out her parents for giving special treatment to their son

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