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One thing I find really fascinating about moms in general is how they can become the fiercest of dragon slayers just to protect their children. In fact, they are willing to take on the entire world if it means that their kid will be safe.

Look at this mom, who ripped into the school’s ableist management after her disabled son had a major fall because of their negligence. Moreover, the school was taken to court, sparking a full-blown countywide investigation into disability processes! Here’s how the family took their epic revenge…

More info: Reddit

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When it comes to protecting their children, mothers can take on the whole world without blinking

Image credits: Aleksandr Kirillov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The disabled poster had a few medical requirements, but his school didn’t give him a key to the elevator for security reasons, and it always sparked trouble

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Image credits: mku018 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster was using a walker, and as he didn’t want to miss lunch due to the elevator, he decided to take the stairs, but had a major fall

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Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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His mom immediately rushed to the school and confronted the Principal and VP, who had the audacity to remark about the poster’s condition

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Image credits: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The teen’s mom lost it and tried to attack the VP, and the school got offended, so they used a lame excuse like an address to expel the poster

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Image credits: bodysport /Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, they soon regretted it as the poster’s family sued the school board and won, so they had to fire the management and cover the poster’s costs

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Image credits: wfogle97

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Moreover, it sparked a county-wide investigation of disability procedures, and the poster’s new school also got a warning about his medical condition

In today’s revenge drama, the original poster (OP) shared that he had a bad leg and used a walker when he started at a new school as a teen. Due to his disability, he had special accommodations, including extra time to get from one class to another, an escort (his cousin) to help him around, and unrestricted access to the elevator. This caused a lot of trouble with the teachers.

However, the school refused to give him an elevator key for “security reasons” and stated that someone would always be there to open the elevator door for him. Well, it was a fake promise, and because of this, the drama started. As he couldn’t access the elevator for lunch, the teen tried to use the stairs and had an awful fall, for which he had to get another surgery.

As soon as his mom heard about it, she stormed into the school and angrily tore into the Principal and VP. In fact, she even tried to attack the VP after the guy made an offhand remark about the OP’s condition. Well, the school took offense at his mother’s behavior and lashed out against him. They saw that he shared the same address as his cousin’s and used that excuse to expel him.

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They quickly realized they had messed with the wrong family when they were taken to court. They lost miserably as the school board was made to cover the OP’s procedure. The Principal and VP were also fired, while the school was stripped of its administrative credentials. Also, the Head of the State Board of Education made the teen’s new school aware of his condition and demanded an elevator key.

Image credits: user25451090 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Unfortunately, we live in a world where prejudice against disabled people is blatantly present. Experts highlight that “ableism is not only extremely prominent, it also hinders the quality of life of people with disabilities. Unfortunately, most people are ableist but don’t even realize it.” I am sure that facing such prejudice in his school must have been challenging for the teen poster.

Studies emphasize that ableism has a negative impact on the well-being of disabled people, and they are more likely to face mental distress. Moreover, when their needs are neglected in school and their complaints go unheard, it leads them to believe that the world isn’t meant for them. No wonder the teen’s mom went ballistic, as the incident harmed him physically as well as psychologically.

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Shockingly enough, research reveals two-thirds of U.S. public school districts have steep ramps, tight door vestibules, inoperable door handles, and other potential violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the 1990 federal law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in all areas of public life. That explains why the school was punished harshly and rightly so.

Netizens were delighted to hear how the family got their revenge, but they felt the mom was the real hero in the story, and I agree with them. They applauded her bravery for standing up to the big bullies who looked down on her teen son. What are your thoughts about it? We would love to hear them, so feel free to type away in the comments section!

Netizens opened up about similar experiences that happened with disabled people, which shed light on the prominence of ableism in our society

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